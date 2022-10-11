Overwatch 2 Tier List: Best Heroes To Pick

You have a massive roster of 35 players to choose from in Overwatch 2. This makes it challenging for players to choose the best heroes for their teams. We have prepared this guide so you can know about the overall best heroes in Overwatch 2 and the best in different roles like Tank, Support, and DPS.

Overwatch 2 best heroes tier list

S Ana, Genji, Kiriko, Lucio, Sigma, Sombra, Winston A Baptiste, Brigitte, D.Va, Echo, Soldier 76, Sojourn, Zarya B Ashe, Mei, Reaper, Reinhardt, Tracer, Wrecking Ball, Zenyatta C Hanzo, Junker Queen, Orisa, Roadhog, Torbjorn, Widowmaker, Mercy D Bastion, Cassidy, Doomfist, Junkrat, Moira, Pharah, Symmetra

Ana

Ana is undoubtedly one of the best heroes in OW 2. She has terrific abilities like Sleep Dart that can stop almost all the Heroes in the game.

She can turn around a team fight using biotic grenades and Sniper Rifles.

You can also use the Nano Boost ability to buff powerful heroes like Genji and Soldier: 76. These things make her the best support as well.

Genji

Genji is another best hero overall because of his burst damage and high mobility. In Overwatch 2, Genji is far more dangerous as heroes like Cassidy and Brigitte can’t take him down like they could in OW 1.

His abilities, like Dragonblade, make him a significant damage-dealing Hero that can destroy any opponent. The first try of any team facing him is to take him out as soon as possible.

Kiriko

She is a new hero in OW 2 with incredible abilities like Kunai and Healing Ofuda. Kunai is a projectile ability that can deal massive damage to targets.

Kiriko has a versatile skillset which makes her one of the best heroes in Overwatch 2. She can heal the team and utilize abilities like wall climbing to dive into enemies.

It would be best to work on your aim to utilize the abilities like Kunai properly. If you manage to do a headshot, you can also use her as an assassin.

Other than that, if you manage to combo her attacks with other heroes, you can take out the whole enemy team in a few moments.

Lucio

He is another great hero who is pretty much the same as in Overwatch 1. Lucio is supportive but uses a somewhat different approach than typical support heroes.

Lucio uses his Crossfade ability to increase the movement speed of his entire team and give them the upper hand over the opponent teams.

He also has healing abilities, and his ultimate can give a 750 Overhealth boost at the click of a button. You can use her with support heroes like Kiriko or Mercy to get a well-balanced team.

Sigma

He is a tank in Overwatch 2 that is more of an all-around hero. He is your primary weapon to use against different long-range snipers like Windowmakers.

Sigma uses his barrier and Kinetic Grasp ability to do a lot of hard work and help his team. The more attacks he stops, the more dangerous he becomes.

He has excellent DPS potential as well. His primary attacks miss the target often, but when hit, they can deal a lot of damage. You can even use his Accretion boulder to disrupt and stun enemies for a short time.

To take full advantage of his abilities, you can use a dedicated healer behind him. He will take a lot of pressure off the team and help you win the battle more quickly.

Sombra

Sombra is a damage-dealing Hero in Overwatch 2, using her fantastic skill set to put opponents in danger. She can easily hack targets and deal a lot of damage to them.

Sombra focuses more on taking out enemies than disrupting them because of her excellent DPS abilities and passive hacks.

She performs well with Kiriko, as you can combo their attacks to destroy the enemies. You can move Sombra in dangerous places using invisibility, and Kiriko can back her up.

Kiriko’s teleport and healing abilities make this duo a nightmare for the opponent teams in Overwatch 2. All these things make Sombra a more important Hero in Overwatch 2.

Winston

He is the most robust tank hero in Overwatch 2 and successfully booked a spot in the overall best heroes list. He is not just a great tank but highly mobile as well.

You can use his speed to dive into enemies’ defense, which allows other players to deal with the frontline heroes. A fantastic tank like Winston is essential for winning, especially after removing one tank from all teams.

With him, you should always target weaker heroes like Cassidy, Hanzo, Mercy, and Kiriko. You can use her secondary fire to take out these heroes much faster than before.

Tank heroes tier list

S Zarya, Doomfist, and D.VA A Doomfist, Reinhardt, and Winston B Orisa and Sigma C Wrecking Ball, and Roadhog

Zarya is the best Hero you can use as a tank in Overwatch 2. She is the most muscular woman in the world, and her abilities are no different.

You can use her Particle Barrier to generate energy while enemies are firing at your team. While placing this barrier on teammates, you have to be careful.

You may not be able to place a barrier on the teammate again, so make sure to use your team to give backup.

For the second bank tank, we have picked D.Va. She is another string hero in Overwatch 2 that you can also use as an all-rounder.

Like Winston, she can take on the enemy’s support by diving. You can use her Defense Matrix ability to defend your team for three seconds.

If the situation changes, she can suddenly get into an aggressive mode and help your team get out of trouble. She is a great tank that can provide you with more value.

Lastly, we have Doomfist as one of the best tanks in Overwatch 2. He is strong and can take a lot of damage to defend his team as a tank.

While talking hits, he builds up a punishing hit that can destroy the target. Though his attack range is limited, try to keep him away from ranged Heroes.

You can’t use his weapons in a long-range encounter, so always try to stay close to the targets. But yes, you can rush in with him, and he can lead your team to victory if appropriately utilized.

Support heroes tier list

S Lucio, Ana, and Baptiste A Brigitte, Zenyatta, and Mercy B Moira

Lucio is the best healer you can choose for the support role in Overwatch 2. His Amp it Up ability can boost your teammate’s abilities.

You should focus on using his Wall Rideability as much as possible and save the Speed boost for your team. Speed boost works best when you have to rush onto the enemy team.

If you see Sombra in the enemy team, don’t go with the Sound Barrier attack, as the EMP Ultimate ability of Sombra cancels it.

Allow Sombra to use her attack first, and then you can use the Sound barrier to take full advantage.

While using Ana in a support role, make sure to position yourself perfectly, as it is the key. Always try to stay on high ground and use the Biotic grenades to deal damage in a massive area.

Once you hit an enemy with Sleep Darts, use the ping system to inform your teammate to deal additional damage to the darted Hero.

When some flanker gets to you, use the comms to call out for help, as if you die, the team can lose the battle. So try to stay alive as much as possible and support your team.

Baptiste is another excellent fit for the support role in Overwatch 2. You can take advantage of his solid healing abilities. He is the best support on the map where you group up with your team.

If the opponent team stays in a group, its Biotic Launcher can deal significant damage. You can also use his Jump ability to reach the high grounds.

Once on high ground, you can quickly heal allies and inform them of any incoming enemy. After seeing incoming enemies, you can use the Baptiste Amplification Matrix ability.

It will allow you to damage the incoming enemies and zone them where you can again deal massive damage using the Biotic Launcher.

Moreover, your team will get significant time to attack the enemies in a zone and take them out quickly. Make sure your team reacts quickly, as enemies will try to hide.

Damage heroes tier list

S Genji, Ashe, and Soldier: 76 A Widowmaker, Sombra, Hanzo, and Bastion B Tracer, Echo, Pharah, Symmetra, and Torbjorn C Mei, Cassidy, Reaper, and Sojourn

Genji is the first hero we put in the S tier of our DPS tier list. He has fantastic speed and mobility for dealing with some heavy damage to his targets.

You can cancel some of the enemies’ Ultimate if you pay close attention. Especially if Cassidy is using the Deadeye, you can easily cancel it by paying attention.

You can even use his vertical mobility to get to the high grounds and take advantage. From the high ground, you can deal damage to multiple enemies quickly.

You can also perform a combo attack if you have Ana in your team.

You have to use the Swift Strike ability to launch yourself in the air and combo it with the Dragonblade Ultimate ability and Nano Boost ability of Ana. It is a potent combo attack that will destroy the targeted enemy.

Ashe is another high damage dealing in OW 2. You can use its semi-automatic rifle to do the hip fires. After this, secondary fires will double the damage.

You can even put Ashe on higher ground to take the height advantage in Overwatch 2. To do so, use your Coach Gun on the ground right at your feet, and you will leap into the air.

This leap will allow you to get on higher ground and deal damage to multiple enemies from a distance.

You can even use Dynamite to deal damage to a lot of enemies by shooting the Dynamite in mid-air. You will need some good precision to target Dynamite, but it is a great attack you can use.

If you manage to detonate Dynamite in the surrounding of the enemies, they all will take some damage. Even without that ability, Ashe is great for dealing high DPS.

Though Soldier 76 kit has not changed since the OW 1 still, he is the best DPS. He can take out many enemies on the field more quickly, as teams don’t have many tanks now.

You can even use him from a distance to take out enemies with greater precision. Even if you take damage, he can heal himself.

If you are looking for a lot of kills, he is the one you should go with, as it can survive longer and take out more enemies. You use the tactical Visor Ultimate to do some headshots.