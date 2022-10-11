Overwatch 2: How To Play Sigma

Sigma is another popular choice if you are looking to find a good hero to tank enemy damage and protect your teammates from death.

What sets him apart from the rest of the tanks in Overwatch 2 is his skillset to take enemy damage from a distance. You do not have to get close and personal to act as a meat shield, reducing the overall risk normally involved in team engages.

Thanks to his gravity control, Sigma can make sure that his teammates who do jump to the front lines are well protected. He also deals decent damage despite being a tank in the game.

The following guide will tell you how to exactly master Sigma in Overwatch 2.

Sigma abilities explained

Hyperspheres

This is the main weapon of Sigma which fires two energized orbs that explode after a brief interval. This attack deals 155 damage per ball and once you master the timing, you will be able to take out multiple enemies at a time.

These balls also bounce off the walls and other objects which is an additional advantage to the mechanics of this attack. Either a single enemy or a large group of opponents can be targeted.

Kinetic Grasp

This ability will let you absorb incoming projectiles fired by your opponents and you will be able to turn them into a barrier that is used as a shield for defense. Mastering its mechanics is really vital as this is one of the two shields of Sigma and is a really useful technique that can save you from critical conditions.

Accretion

This offensive ability lets Sigma collect nearby debris and throw it which can easily throw your opponents off balance and disrupted. This attack deals very high damage when used at the right distance and is best during pushes.

Experimental Barrier

This is the second shield of Sigma. A floating barrier is generated so that you can easily move around (even mid-air to defend against attacks) and even throw it. It has a very low cooldown time of only 2 seconds.

Gravity Flux (Ultimate)

This is one of the strongest abilities of Sigma as it enables you to manipulate gravity. This means you can easily lift your opponents in the air that will deal 50 damage and then slam them down to the ground which will result in a reduction of 50% of max health.

You can also lift a whole team as this attack targets a whole area. However, it is avoidable so be extra careful with the timing. Hyperspheres can also be used to attack enemies in midair.

Sigma tips and tricks

Apart from the abilities mentioned above, you should also remember some important tips and tricks mentioned below to fully master the character.

Sigma’s movement mechanics involve hovering in the air rather than moving on the ground which results in a zero footsteps sound. Thus, tracking Sigma is way harder.

Move up and down while using Gravity flux which will enable you to add height to your attack.

Pay special attention to maps as not every map is suitable for Sigma.

With proper positioning and cooldown management, you will be able to make the most out of his abilities as the only Tank in Overwatch 2 and his high damage potential.

Best Sigma crosshair settings

A wider crosshair is best for heroes such as Sigma who utilizes weapons that deal spread damage over an area.

Crosshair of type circle and color Blue is best for Sigma. The dot size must be 6. These settings are ideal for targeting an area or a group of enemies, rather than a single one.

Best cosmetics for Sigma

There are loads of cosmetics options for each character in OW2. Choosing cosmetics is based on your personal opinion as it doesn’t impact the gameplay in any way. Here are our top picks for Sigma’s cosmetics:

Skin: Talon/Prophet/Asylum

Emote: Observations

Victory Pose: Poised

Highlight Intros: What comes up

Sigma changes in Overwatch 2

There have been some really significant changes in Sigma’s mechanics which include buffs in his attacks and shields health etc.

Firstly, base shield health has been increased from 100 to 200. Damage dealt using the Accretion ability is also increased from 70 to 100. A reduction in the regeneration rate of Experimental Barrier of Sigma (from 120 to 100) can also be observed.

Furthermore, a new passive ability reduces knockbacks and healing, and damage received results in less generation of Ultimate.