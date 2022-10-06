In Overwatch 2, you’ll be having a variety of heroes, while they’re all pretty skilled, some are easier to master than others. Getting started with Overwatch 2, you’d want to have easily controllable heroes. This guide will highlight the best Overwatch 2 heroes for beginner players if you are returning after a while or this is your first time playing.

Best beginner Overwatch 2 heroes

Overwatch 2 has a wide roster of heroes so, picking the right one for you can be difficult at times. To assist you in determining the best heroes to start off with in OW2, we have compiled a list of the top five heroes in Overwatch 2.

Moira

Moira is the most forgiving healer in Overwatch 2. She provides the skills to be used with very little ease. To heal allies using Moria, you don’t have to be accurate half the time.

All you need is to spray a little bit on your teammates and the healing will work. This also works well when it comes to attacking.

You don’t even need to have the crosshair on the enemy to deal damage. This helps you become an ideal DPS healer. However, you shouldn’t get carried away with attacking because, at the end of the day, Moria excels in healing.

Soldier 76

In Overwatch 2, Soldier 76 now rocks recoil as well, so that requires a bit of skill to master. However, it offers consistent damage output.

So, even if you’re not hitting your target most of the time, you can still manage two or three kills. It also includes the Run and Heal ability.

When you’re low in health, use heal and run when you want to dodge. All in all, it will take you no time to master Soldier 76.

Zarya

Zarya packs some cool effects like you can bubble yourself or your teammates to avoid incoming damage. Alternatively, you can bubble yourself twice to make it last longer.

This makes you an absolutely devastating tank build that can survive through long battles. This also provides you the opportunity to charge your DPS.

Furthermore, you can use the shield to regenerate your health. The charge you pile up and the damage you sustain makes Zarya a lethal tank.

Mei

Mei is the hero for you if you’re not accurate with heroes like Soldier. Mei’s ice blaster sprays, well you guessed it, ice that can deal significant damage to enemies per second while also slowing them down.

While the OW2 rework of Mei took away her ability to freeze enemies in place, the slowdown effect is still pretty useful for new players.

Furthermore, you have a self-healing ability with your ice block if you ever feel surrounded and don’t have a healer to help out.

Mercy

Mercy’s effectiveness is kind of easy to grab onto that makes Mercy one of the easiest heroes to use in Overwatch 2. You can rely on the yellow beam that Mercy employs to heal your allies.

However, since the tanks can do well on their own, you can use Mercy to damage and boost your DPS. So, Mercy is flexible with your team composition.