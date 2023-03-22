Octopath Traveler Side Quests Guide: How To Complete All Optional Quests

In Octopath Traveler, there are a total of 58 side quests spread across various locations. Most of these quests can be completed using any character but some quests will require you to use a specific character. Not every character can complete every side quest and some will require you to use specific characters.

The following guide lists all of the side quests you can complete in every region in Octopath Traveler. You will get to know all of the quest locations, how to complete them, and their rewards.

How to complete all side stories in Octopath Traveler

Our Octopath Traveler side quests guide details everything that you need to know in order to complete all side quests in the game. We have also detailed the skills required to complete each side quest. You can simply choose the character that has those specific skills in order to complete the side quest easily.

You can check your minimap to track side quests as they are indicated by small stars. Now, let’s take a look at all the possible side quests that you’ll come across in the world of Octopath Traveler.

Note, you’ll only be able to unlock quests after you’ve completed the first chapter of the corresponding character.

Octopath Traveler Frostlands side quests

Sir Miles, Servant of the Flame (I)

Meet with Miles in Flamesgrace to start this side quest. You will be required to get Rumors of a Knight Adante from Former Knight Adante located in Flamesgrace’s Cathedral to complete this side quest.

You will need Scrutinize or Inquire abilities for this side quest. Upon completion, you will get 1500 coins and a Nourishing Nut as rewards.

The Innocent Inmate

Meet with the innocent inmate in Flamesgrace. You have two ways to complete this side quest. Either you can get an ‘Eyewitness Account’ from the witness in Flamesgrace or you can steal the dungeon key from the drunken soldier in Flamesgrace.

For the first method, you will need Scrutinize or Inquire abilities while Steal is required for the second method. Upon completion, you will need 1500 coins and a Tough Nut as a reward.

The Slumbering Giant

Meet the diligent student in Flamesgrace to begin the side quest. He will ask you to defeat Jotunn in Hoarfrost Grotto.

You can find its entrance in Western Flamesgrace Wilds. You will be rewarded 4500 coins and Calamity Spear for your trouble.

Let There Be Warmth

Meet with the ingenious inventor in Stillsnow to begin this quest. You will be required to collect Portable Pot from Townsperson behind Snowman, Adequate Flax from the villager at Stillsnow’s entrance, and Satisfactory Coal from the villager located at the northern exit of Stillsnow for this side quest in Octopath Traveler.

Bring all three items to the ingenious inventor to complete the side quest. Steal and Purchase are the required abilities for this side quest and you will receive 4800 coins, Nourishing Nut, and Sharp Nut as rewards.

Setting Out

Meet with the pensive girl in Stillsnow to start this side quest in Octopath Traveler. For completing, you must defeat the pathetic father. Challenge or Provoke is the required ability and upon completion, you are rewarded with 3300 coins and an Alluring Ribbon.

Sir Miles, servant of the Flame (II)

Meet with Miles again in Stillsnow and this time you must defeat him. You will need Provoke or Challenge ability and upon completion, you will be rewarded with 6600 coins and a Nourishing Nut.

Lianna and Eliza

Meet will Lianna in Flamesgrace Cathedral in Flamesgrace and speak to her. When the tale begins she will relocate to Wispermill.

In Wispermill meet with either Liana or Eliza and talk to them to move the story forward. They will tell you about a Remnant Leader in the Forest of Purgation.

Challenge or Provoke the Remnant Leader. The tale ends when the Remnant Leader is defeated. You will be rewarded 11000 leaves and a Bishop’s Staff in the end.

Ogen’s Epilogue

The tale starts when you meet with Ogen who will then relocate to his wife’s grave in Northreach: Lorn Cathedral.

Now travel to Victors Hollow and there Purchase or Steal from the Flower girl the Mind-me-always which cost 27550 leaves to buy and will require level 36 to steal.

Bring back the Mind-me-always to Ogen to complete this side quest in Octopath Traveler. The reward for completing is 9000 leaves and a Double Tomahawk.

Here Be Dragons

The quest starts when you talk to the Traveling author. He wants to know about a few things and will want help to do so. Now to complete the quest, you will have to Inquire or Scrutinize in three places with three people.

The Knowledge of the Highlands can be found with Cheerful Storyteller in Cobbleston. The Dragon of the Frostlands’ knowledge is with the Veteran Mercenary in Stillsnow, near the tavern. Dragon of the Cliftlands’ knowledge is with the Affable Merchant in Orewell, west side near the general store.

The quest ends when you have given all the information to the Traveling Author. He will reward you with 11000 leaves and a Dragon’s Scarf.

Sir Miles, Servant of the Flame (III)

When you have completed both Sir miles, servant of the Flames (I) and (II), you can start this. To begin this quest, talk to Miles in Northreach.

Miles will tell you about a Memorial Sword which you will have to bring to him. You will have to Purchase or Steal the Memorial Sword from the Refined Merchant near the exit of Northreach: Lorn Cathedral. The sword cost 25,650 leaves and if you want to steal it, you will need to have Level 72 on steal.

The quest is completed when you give the Memorial Sword to Miles. He will reward you with 11000 leaves, an Ardante Attire and a Nourishing Nut (L).

Arianna Again (I)

The quest begins when you speak with Arianna in Stillsnow. She will instruct you to move her to Natalia. You can do this by having Primrose or Ophilia and either Guide or Allure Arianna. After that take her to Stonegard Valleys in Stonegard.

The quest is completed when you have brought Arianna to Natalia. Unfortunately, Arianna will not gift you anything for this endeavor.

Arianna Again (II)

You can start this side quest when you have completed Arianna Again (I). To begin, speak with Oren in Stillsnow. He will want to go to Natalia’s house in Stonegard Valleys.

Bring him there by using Guide or Allure on him. The quest is completed when he reaches Natalia’s house. Oren will reward you with 11000 leaves and an Adamantine Dagger.

Octopath Traveler Flatlands side quests

Theracio’s Tutelage (I)

Meet Theracio in Atlasdam to begin this side quest. You will be required to defeat the shifty moneylender in Atlasdam to complete the side quest.

Provoke or Challenge is the required abilities for this side quest. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with 1500 coins and Invigorating Nut.

Fit for a king

Meet with a capable culinarian in Atlasdam to start this side quest. You will be required to bring Abrosial Milk from the townsperson located near the Inn, an Egg from a boy located to the south of the Tavern, and an Emperor Crab from a tavern patron located inside the tavern.

Collect all three items and bring them to the capable culinarian to complete the side quest. You will require Steal or Purchase abilities. Upon completion, you will receive 1500 coins and 2 Healing Grapes.

The Prodigious Painting

Meet the art lover in Atlasdam and get the final masterpiece for him from the landscape artist located in East Saintsbridge Traverse. You will need Steal or Purchase abilities for this side quest. You will be rewarded with 13000 coins for completion.

City of Gold

Meet with the passionate reader in Atlasdam to start this side quest. You can complete this quest in two ways.

The first way is to guide the best-selling author located in West Grandport Coast to the passionate reader. The second way is to bring the City of Gold from the Scholar Youth located in Marsalim to the passionate reader.

You will need Guide or Allure abilities for this side quest. Upon Completion, you get 9000 coins and Alluring Ribbon.

Theracio’s Tutelage (II)

Meet Theracio again in Noblecourt. He will now ask you to bring him the Tools of Learning from the junk collector located in Noblecourt.

You will need Steal or Purchase ability for this. Upon completion, you will receive 6600 coins and Invigorating Nut.

In Search of Father (I)

Meet with Kit in Noblecourt to start this side quest. To complete the side quest, you must guide an aspiring actor to Kit located in Noblecourt.

Guide and Allure are required abilities for this quest. Upon completion, you will get 4500 coins as a reward.

The Gravekeeper’s Grief

The quest is obtained by heading to Noblecourt in Flatlands and having a conversation with the Old Gravekeeper there. Your goal would be to retrieve a Codger-friendly bow from the Accomplished Greybeard in Noblecourt.

How you go about getting it, is up to you. You can either purchase it or try something a little more risky and steal the item. Either way, once you return it to the Gravekeeper, you’ll receive the Gravekeeper’s Mark as the reward along with 4500 Gold.

The Price of Vengeance

Meet with luckless sellsword in Noblecourt to start the side quest. To complete this side quest, you will be required to defeat three targets.

Your targets are crest-bearing drunk in Atlasdam, crest-bearing ruffian in Goldshore and crest-bearing swindler in Duskbarrow.

You will need Challenge or Provoke abilities for this side quest. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with 6500 coins and a Veteran’s Helm.

Scaredy Sheep

The Scaredy sheep side quest starts when you talk to the Carefree Shepherd in Western Wispermill Flats. He will demand the Direwolf Fang from you.

These fangs are of the Direwolf Prowls and you will have to Inquire or Scructize the Trebling Merchant who can be found in the Western Wispermill Flats.

He will tell you that the Direwolf Prowls are in the Forest of Purgation. Here Managarmr will attack. Defeat Managarmr to get the Direwolf Fang.

Bring these Fangs back to the Carefree Shepherd and he will reward you with 12000 leaves and an Elemental Augmentor.

Theracio’s Tutelage (III)

Meet with Theracio south of the Wispermill. He wants to meet with Professor Bastete and asks you to help.

Here you have to go to Clearbrook and either Guide or Allure Professor Bastete and then bring him to Theracio.

After meeting with Professor Bastete, Theracio will reward you with 11000 leaves, a Teacher’s Hat and an Invigorating Nut (L).

Tilting at Windmills

To begin this side quest, go and talk to the Slender Farmer in Morthestern Wispermill. This side quest can be completed in one of the two ways which we will look into.

The first method is to go to the Sunshade Tavern in Sunshade. Here Challenge or Provoke a duel with Bryan.

When you have defeated Bryan, the side quest will be completed. To Challenge him you will require a strength of level 7. When Provoked, he will have a strength of 4, HP of 2816 and he is weak against Spear, Bow and lightning.

The second method is to go to Atlasdam. Here successfully Guide or Allure Dan found south of the Armorer.

To guide him you will require Level 10 and there is a 60% chance of Allure to successfully work. When you bring Dan to Slender Farmer in Wispermill, the side quest will be completed.

When you have completed the side quest, you will be rewarded with 22000 leaves.

Mikk and Makk Make Good

The side quest Mikk and Makk Make Good can be started when you speak to either Barham or Orlick inside Barham’s home in Noblecourt.

They will want you to defeat Leon Bastralle. He can be found in Noblecourt and you will have to Challenge or Provoke Leon Bastralle.

After he is defeated you will be rewarded with 11000 leaves and a Mikk and Makk Shield.

Octopath Traveler Coastlands side quests

Le Mann, Explorer Extraordinaire (I)

Meet with Le Mann in Rippletide to start this side quest. Bring him the Adventurer’s Attire from Antique Dealer located in Rippletide to complete the side quest.

Steal or Purchase abilities will be required for this side quest. Upon completion, you will get 1500 coins and Fortifying Nut.

Love Unrequited

Meet with Mathilda in Rippletide for this quest. You will be required to guide Tony’s Mother located in Rippletide to Tony to complete the quest. Guide or Allure will be required. Upon completion, you will receive 1500 coins and Critical Nut.

Le Mann, Explorer Extraordinaire (II)

Meet Le Mann again in Rippletide to start the second part of his side quest. You will be required to guide Harris to him to complete this side quest. Allure and Guide abilities are required for this side quest. You will receive a Fortifying Nut as a reward.

Left Behind

Meet with the former sailor in Goldshore to start this side quest. You will be required to guide Amnesiac located in Victor’s Hollow to him to complete the side quest.

Guide and Allure will be the required abilities for completion. Upon completion, you will receive 4500 coins and Elemental Ward as a reward.

Scourge of the Seas

Head to Goldshore in the Coastlands and speak to Fledgling Fisherman who’ll warn of you a fearsome sea monster lurking around.

For the actual fight with the beast, you’ll first need the Leviathan Egg. Stealing is an option but it’s particularly hard, so just purchase it from the Fisherman.

With the Egg now equipped head west to reach the Captain’s Bane. Enter the cave and take on the Leviathan with the help of Olberic and Alfyn.

Make sure you concentrate on using lightning, wind and fire damage to punish the Leviathan’s attacks. The quest will finish when you hand over the egg. Your reward will be a Leviathan shield and 7000 in Gold.

The Merchant’s Path

Meet with the merchant master in Goldshore to begin this side quest. You will be required to get ‘A Safe Route’ from a knowledgeable traveler located in the west of Goldshore Coast. You will need Scrutinize or Inquire abilities for completion. You will receive 11000 coins, Slippery Nut and Light Nut as rewards.

In Search of Father (II)

You need to speak with Kit again, but this time at Goldshore on the Moonstruck Coast in the Coastlands.

Your task would be a daring one, to steal Lapis Lazuli from Travelling Merchant in Grandport. Complete it and you walk home with the reward of a decent 9000 Gold.

An Exotic Aroma

Meet with the woman from Quaragosa in Grandport to start this quest. You will be required to bring the Quatrait Bloom to her from Portly Merchant in Sunshade to complete this quest.

You will require Steal or Purchase abilities to complete this quest. Upon completion, you will get 11,000 coins and Revitalizing Jam as rewards.

Le Mann, Explorer Extraordinaire (III)

After completing both Le Mann, Explorer Extraordinaire (I) and (II), talk to Le Mann at the docks in the east of Grandport Markets in Grandport. He will want you to defeat Warf Thug.

Now for this side quest you will have to Challenge or Provoke to duel the Warf Thug. After you have defeated him, Le Mann will reward you 11000 leaves, an Adventurer’s Hat and a Fortifying Nut (L)

Princess Mary, Redux

This side quest begins when you talk to Princess Mary in Rippletide. She wants to meet with Paul and wants your help in doing so. You will have to move to North Rippletide Coast and enter Undertow Cove.

Here locate Paul near the wreckage and either Guide or Allure him to Princess Mary. When you bring him back to Princess Mary and you will be rewarded with 9000 leaves and an Absolute Zero Staff.

Keeping Up with the Wyndhams

The side quest can be started when you talk with Cordelia, west of the bridge in Grandport. He wants the Letter from Noa which is in possession of Brigand.

To get the letter you will have to Challenge or Provoke Brigand who is located on the West Grandport Coast. When you have acquired the letter after defeating Brigand and bringing it to Cordelia, you will be rewarded with 12000 leaves and a Blessed Blazon.

The Diarist Desire

This side quest can be started when you speak to Ing the Diarist in the Gradport Markets in Grandport. He wants you to bring three items from three different people shown on the map. you will have to Steal or Purchase the items from the three people.

The first item is the Astonishing Object, which is in possession of the Proud Collector. The second item is the Incredible Item found with the Satisfied Merchant and the last item is the Marvelous Memento which can be bought or stolen from Smirking Townsperson.

Octopath Traveler Highlands side quests

Fertile Fields

Meet with the kindly farmer in Cobblston. You will be required to get Cow Dropping from the courageous cowherd in Cobblston.

You will need Purchase or Steal ability for completion. Upon completion, you will get 1500 coins and three Inspiriting Plums as a reward.

Noelle, Seeker of Knowledge (I)

Interact with Noelle who you can find in Cobbleston, Highlands. Now make your way, along with Noelle, to the dungeon located in North Cobbleston Gap, it’s titled the Untouched Sanctum.

Proceed past the save point and you’ll be able to come across the plinth. Interact with it to complete the quest. Your reward will be a Tough Nut along with 4800 Gold.

Never Forget

Meet with the melancholy youth in Cobblston. To complete this side quest, you must find Lorie in Noblestone’s graveyard and get her Diary from her.

Return the Diary to the melancholy youth to complete the side quest. You will need Steal or Purchase abilities to complete the side quest. Upon completion, you will receive 9000 coins and Sharp Nut as a reward.

A Royal Secret

Meet with the inquiring youth in Stonegard to start this quest. You will have to get the gravekeeper’s information from the Nameless gravekeeper in Tomb of Kings.

You can access Tomb of Kings through West Stonegard Pass. Inquire and Scrutinize are required abilities for completion. Upon completion, you will receive 5000 coins and Royal Crest.

Lost in Translation

Meet with the bookbinder in Stonegard to start this quest. Guide the exotic grandma to him to complete this simple quest. Guide and Allure will be required. Upon completion, 6500 coins and Exotic Garb will be your reward.

Up to No Good

Meet the elderly shopowner in Stonegard who will ask you to defeat Tobias. Tobias is also located in Stonegard.

Provoke or Challenge are the required abilities for this side quest. Upon completion, you will receive 5000 coins and Guardian Amulet.

Noelle, Seeker of Knowledge (II)

After the above quest, speak to Noelle again, but this time in Stonegard, Highlands. You will need to head to the Wandering Minstrel in the same region to inspect The Fortress of Everhold.

After your careful scrutiny, head back to Noelle to acquire the reward of a Tough Nut and 6600 Gold.

Performance Art

Meet with the ardent actor to begin this side quest. There are two ways to complete this side quest. You can either get the Song of Sokrath from handsome Ministrel in Atlasdam or get the Sword of Sokrath from the creepy Antiquarian in Grandport and bring the item to the ardent actor. You can go in any way.

For the first method, you will need Inquire or Scrutinize ability while for the second method; you will need Steal or Purchase ability. Upon completion, you will get 22000 coins.

Noelle, Seeker of Knowledge (III)

This quest can be started when you speak with Noelle found at the end of the drawbridge which leads to the Everhold Amphitheatrein, Everhold.

He will ask you for your help in bringing him the Timeworn Tapestry. You can get the Timeworn Tapestry if you Purchase or Steal it from the Stage Carpenter in front of the inn at Everhold.

When you have brought the Tapestry to Noelle, he will reward you 11000 leaves, a Historian’s Hat and a Tough Nut (L).

Star of the Stage

The Star of the Stage side quest can be started when you talk to Impresario in Everhold. He instructs you to fight him.

Here you will have to Challenge or Provoke to a duel with Impresario. After you have defeated him you will be given a reward of 15000 leaves and a Revitalizing Jam.

Russell’s Repentance

This side quest can be started when you talk with Russell who can be found inside Dominic’s house in Stonegard. Russell wants your help in getting information on some things which he list with you.

The first knowledge you need to get is the History of the Cliftlands which can be acquired from the Clitlands Know-it-all.

The second history is the History of the Frostlands which the Frostlands Know-it-all knows about. The last history is the History of the Woodlands which the Woodlands Know-it-all knows about.

When you bring all of this information back to Russell. He will reward you with 9000 leaves and a Confessional Armor.

At Journey’s End

At Journey’s End side quest can be initiated when you speak with Impresario in West S’warkii trail. Here you will have to find Kit as he has wandered off to find his father. The Ruins of Hornburg will be accessible as a fast travel destination.

You will have to go to the Gate of finis and inside you will have to Defeat the 8 shades of Chapter Bosses. After that, you will have to fight the Omniscient Eye and Galdera in the end.

This side quest, when completed, will reward you with 100,000 leaves and a Spurning Ribbon.

Octopath Traveler Sunlands side quests

The Bouncer

Meet with the hired barkeep in Sunshade to begin the quest and then defeat the drunken bouncer to complete it. You will need Provoke or Challenge abilities and upon completion, you will be rewarded with 1500 coins and a Fortifying Nut.

Her time to Shine

Meet with the blue dancer in Sunshade to start this side quest. Bring her the Diva’s dress from the Star Dancer located in Sunshade to complete the side quest.

Required abilities for completion are Purchase or Steal. Upon completion, you receive 1500 coins and Wind Amulet as rewards.

Ria, Born to Roam (I)

Meet with the wayfaring girl in Sunshade to begin and then defeat Ne’er-do-well in Sunshade to complete this side quest.

You will require Provoke or Challenge ability for this side quest. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with 1500 coins and a Magic Nut.

Shadow Over the Sands

Meet with the Staid Soldier and he will tell you to clear the Quicksand Caves in Northern Wellsprings Sands. When you reach the Quicksand caves, you will find the Snake Charmer and his Phython. You will have to Defeat it. You can use either Cyrus or Alfyn for this fight.

In Search of Sweets

Meet with Sweet Tooth in Wellspring to start this side quest. You will be required to bring him some Beetroot from the Frostland Farmer located in Stillsnow.

Required abilities for this quest are Steal or Purchase. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with 4500 coins and Gourmet’s Charm.

Ria, Born to Roam (II)

Meet with Ria again in Wellspring and deliver the required letter to her. You will need Steal or Purchase ability for this side quest. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with 6600 coins and a Magic Nut.

The Prisoner’s Plea

Meet with Kevin in Marsalim to begin this side quest. Bring him Lara’s new Life from her location in Grandport to complete it.

You will need Inquire or Scrutinize ability for this side quest. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with 300 coins and Revitalizing Jam.

Ria, Born to Roam (III)

Meet Ria again in Marsalim and bring her the Chieftain’s Schedule. The Chieftain is located in Marsalim.

You will need Inquire and Scrutinize ability and upon completion, you will get 11000 coins, a Magic Nut, and Princess’s Coat.

King Khalim’s Conundrum

The King Khalim’s Conundrum is a side quest that can be initiated when you have a conversation with King Khalim in Marsalim Palace. He wants you to bring the Theater Manager to him.

You will have to travel to Everhold Amphitheatre in Everhold. Here you will have to Guide or Allure the Theatre Manager and bring him to the King. When you have done this, the King will reward you with 30000 leaves.

Back with Bale

Meet with Bale who is located in western Wellspring Sands in Wellspring. You will have to ask about the Donovan’s Condition.

For this travel to Goldshore Cathedral, here Inquire or Scrutinize to get the Knowledge of Donovan’s Condition from Bishop Donovan.

When you have shared this information, you will be awarded 9000 leaves and a Captain’s Badge.

In Search of the Unknown

The side quest begins when you talk with the Old Aristocrat, found in the middle of Marsalim. He wants the Tales from a Faraway Land.

You can get this if you travel to Grandport and either Purchase or Steal the Tales from a Faraway Land from the Passionate Peddler.

When have given the tales to the Old Aristocrat, he will reward you with 11000 leaves and an Alluring Ribbon.

The Adventures of Ali

This quest can be started when you talk with Ali in the Central Market in Sunshade. He wants to meet with Maruf but doesn’t know where he is.

Now for this quest, travel to Marsalim. Here used Guide or Allure on Maruf to bring him to your team and then bring him back to Ali. Ali will reward you with 9000 leaves and a Tradewinds Spear.

Octopath Traveler Riverlands side quests

Meryl, Lost then Found (I)

Meet with Meryl in Clearbrook to start this side quest. You must get ‘Meryl’s Past’ from Meryl’s father located in Clearbrook and return it to complete the side quest.

Scrutinize and Inquire are required for completion. Upon completion, you will receive 1500 coins and Resistant Nut as a reward.

For Want of Fish

Meet with the angler in Clearbrook to start this side quest. You will need to bring the saucy prawns from Magg the cook located in Clearbrook to him to complete the side quest.

Purchase or Steal are required abilities for completion. You will receive 1500 coins and Mighty Belt as rewards for completing it.

A Sweet Reunion

Meet with the lost grandfather in South Clearbrook Traverse to begin this quest. You will have to guide him to the lonely grandchild in Clearbrook. Guide, Allure, and required abilities for completion. You will receive 2000 coins as a completion reward.

Meryl, Lost then Found (II)

Meet with Meryl again, this time in Saintsbridge. To complete the side quest, defeat Erstwhile Sellsword in Saintsbridge.

You will need to Provoke or Challenge abilities to complete the side quest. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with 6600 coins and Resistant Nut.

The Worrywart

Meet with Worrywart in Saintsbridge to begin this side quest. You will have to acquire ‘Early Ice Thawing’ from the assiduous scholar located in East Saintsbridge Traverse for Worrywart.

You will need Scrutinize or Inquire ability for this side quest. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with 6600 coins, Invigorating Nut, and Resistant Nut.

Daughter of the Dark God (II)

Head to Saintsbridge in Riverlands and speak to Alphas. He’ll give you a poem that you need to inspect thoroughly, after which speaks with Fiona who’ll be located at the entrance of Saintsbridge Catherdral.

Your reward for the easy task will be 10000 Gold.

The Pilgrim’s Plight

Meet with the kindly cleric in Saintsbridge to begin the side quest. You will be required to defeat Ruffian on East Saintsbridge Travers to complete it. Abilities required for completion are Provoke or Challenge. You will be rewarded with 6600 coins and Refreshing Jam.

A Corpse with No Name

Meet with River Dweller in East Saintsbridge Travers to start this quest. You will have to guide a restless woman in Victor’s Hollow to the River Dweller to complete the side quest.

For this mission, you must have Guide and Allure abilities. Upon completion, you will receive 5500 Coins and Gentleman’s Charm as a reward.

Zeph and Mercedes (I)

The side-quest begins when you talk with Nina in Clearbrook. She wants to deliver a letter and you will have to do it.

You will have to use Purchase or Steal to obtain the Letter from Zeph. You will have to travel to Atlasdam Palace Gate and enter the Royal Library of Atlasdam to find Mercedes. In the end, you will not receive any reward.

The Adventuring Life

The Adventuring Life side-quest starts when you talk to the Servant in Riverford. The Servant will tell you to either bring the Enthusiastic Youth to the Mysterious Knight or defeat the Mysterious Knight.

The first way of bringing the Enthusiastic Youth is to travel to Atlasdam Palace Gate. Here use Guide or Allure on the Enthusiastic Youth. When he is in your team and will follow you, go to the South Orewell Pass and locate the Mysterious Knight.

The second way is to goto to the South Orewell Pass and find the Mysterious Knight. Find him and then Challenge or Provoke the Mysterious Knight. After defeating the Mysterious Knight you will complete the Side-quest.

When you take any of the following steps to complete the quest, you will be rewarded with 11000 leaves and a Critical Nut (L).

The Hidden Hoard

The side quest begins when you talk to the Passionate Youth found in the east of the square in Riverford. You will be instructed to get the House Lander Records or share The Fall of House Lander with the Passionate Youth.

The first way can be achieved when you travel to Atlasdam. Here obtain the House Lander Records from the Erstwhile retainer using Purchase or Steal from him.

The Second way can be done by traveling to Stonegard Heights. Here find the Erstwhile Bodyguard and either Inquire or Scrutinize to get the knowledge about The Fall of House Lander.

When you have used either way to complete the quest, you will be rewarded 15000 leaves and a Revitalizing Jam.

Zeph and Mercedes (II)

This side quest is the sequel to the Zeph and Mercedes (I) side-quest. This side-quest starts right after the previous one ends. In this quest, you will be tasked to get the letter to Zeph.

To complete this side-quest, get the letter from Mercedes. You can get it by either using Purchase or Steal.

After that go to Clearbrook and hand over the letter to Zeph. Once completed you will be rewarded with 11000 leaves and a Memorial Axe.

Hello Again, Harald

Hello again, Harald’s side quest can be started when you speak with Reggie in Riverford. Reggie will ask you to get the Memorial Necklace.

To get the necklace, go to Wellspring. Here find the Guard who is standing in front of a building west of the tavern. Challenge or Provoke him to a duel and defeat him.

After defeating him, go inside and find the Merchant. Use either Purchase or Steal on him and get the Memorial Necklace and bring it back to Reggie. He will reward you with 8000 leaves and a Harald’s Sword.

Meryl Lost then Found (III)

This side-quest is the final part of the Meryl Lost then Found. This side quest can be started after you have spoken with Meryl in Riverford.

Meryl will ask you to take him to his mother. In this task, Guide or Allure Meryl to come with you. Now move to a house in Lower Riverford.

This house is in the middle of the house at the top of the steps, in this house, you will find the Sickly Lady. Meryl will reward you with 11000 leaves, a High House’s Armor and a Resistant Nut (L).

Friends Again

Friends Again Side quest can be started when you talk to Emil in Saintsbridge: Upstream. He wants the River Blossom and wants your help.

For the River Blossom, you will have to use Purchase or Steal on the Bully in Saintsbridge. After giving him the Blossom, Emil will reward you with a Badge of Friendship

Octopath Traveler Cliflands side quests

The Bandits’ Code

Meet with the veteran brigand in Borderfall to begin. You will be required to guide the faltering youth to him to complete the side quest.

Guide or Allure is the required ability for this side quest. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with 2400 coins and Blazon of Protection.

Daughter of the Dark God (I)

Speak to Alphas at the Ravus Manor Gate at the Borderfall in Clifflands. Get into a fight with him by provoking him. He’s not to be taken lightly since he has a power level of 5. Once defeated, you’ll earn 5000 Leaves.

Sparks of Revolution

Meet with the stern guardsman in Borderfall to begin this side quest. For completion of this side quest, you have two different ways.

First, you can choose to bring Project Plans from the enlightened aristocrat located in Borderfall to pauper revolutionary who is in Borderfall.

Second, you can choose to steal all pauper revolutionary’s weapons in Borderfall. Depending on which method you pick, you will need Scrutinize or Inquire or Steal abilities. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with 2000 coins.

Kaia, Mother of Dragons (I)

Meet with the egg-seeking girl in Bolderfall. You must bring her the Giant Egg. Its location can be found by speaking with the friendly farmer located in West Clearbrook Travers.

Scrutinize and Inquire are required abilities for this side quest. Upon completion, you will receive 1500 coins and Light Nut as rewards.

The Weaver’s Predicament

Meet Gendy in Quarrycrest for this side quest. You will have to obtain “A Use of Textiles” for Gendy from the fashionable traveler located in Noblecourt.

You will need Scrutinize or Inquire abilities for this side quest. You will be rewarded with 6500 coins and Weaver’s Charm.

A Miner Dilemma

Meet with the Miner in Quarrycrest to start this quest. You will be required to get ‘Orewell Whetstone’ from a stonemonger located in Goldshire to complete this quest.

Steal or Purchase will be required for completion. Upon completion, you will get 9000 coins, Sharp Nut and Critical Nut.

Kaia, Mother of Dragons (II)

Meet with Kaia in Quarrycrest to start this quest. You must guide The Egg Man in Quarrycrest to her to complete this quest.

Guide and Allure are required abilities for this side quest. Upon completion, you will receive 6600 coins and a Light nut as rewards.

On the Precipice

Meet with the struggling merchant in Orewell. Get some Jellypeno from Kno-it-all Milo in Atlasdam and bring it to him to complete the quest.

You will need Inquire or Scrutinize skill for this quest. Upon completion, you will get 11000 coins and Refreshing Jam as rewards.

The Wayward Son

Meet the miserable mother in Orewell who will ask you to guide the stern Knight to her. You will need Allure or Guide abilities for this side quest. You will be rewarded with Olive of Life.

Kaia, Mother of Dragons (III)

Kaia, Mother of Dragons (III) is the final sequel of the Kaia, Mother of Dragon side-quest. This Side-quest can be accessed when you talk to Kaia, found in Orewell.

Kaia wants you to get the Dragon Egg. The Dragon Egg is in possession of the Curious Cleric. You will have to travel to South Orewell Pass and enter the Dargonsong Fane. Inside you will be able to find the Curious Cleric. Now you will have to either Challenge or Provoke the Curious Cleric and defeat him.

When you defeat him and bring the Dragon Egg back to Kaia, you will be rewarded with 11000 leaves, one Robe of the Dragon Princess and a Light Nut (L).

Heathcote’s High Jinks

The Heathcote’s High Jinks side-quest can be started when you have a conversation with Heathcote who is at the entrance of Ravus Manor. Heathcote wants to meet the Old Man and wants your help.

For this quest, you will have to go to Wispermill and use either Guide or Allure on the Old Mann to bring him with you.

After this, go back to Heathcote and the side quest will be completed. You will be rewarded with 12000 leaves and a Heathcote’s Dagger.

Revello and Odette

Revello and Odeette’s side quest begins when you talk to Revello who is outside Odette’s house in Quarrycrest.

Revello will ask you to get the knowledge about “Why She Doesn’t Visit Geoffrey”. You can get this knowledge in quarrycrest and using either Inquire or Scrutinize on Odette.

When you get this knowledge and go back to Revello, you will be rewarded with 9000 leaves and a Revello’s Helm.

Octopath Traveler Woodlands side quests

Way Through the Woods

Meet the Genteel Madam in S’warkii to begin this side quest. You must guide the quest giver to her industrious husband who is located in Bolderfall.

Guide or Allure will be required for this side quest. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with 1500 coins, Magical Nut, and Critical Nut.

Rite of Passage

Meet with the aspiring hunter in S’warkii. You will have to get ‘Where the Giant Boar Roams’ from the roving Naturalist located in the north of S’warkii.

Deliver it to the aspiring hunter to complete the side quest. You will receive 1500 coins and a Refreshing Jam as a reward. Scrutinize or Inquire are the required abilities for this side quest.

Ashlan, the Beastmaster (I)

Meet with Ashlan in S’warkii to start this quest. To complete this quest, all you need to do is to get Tale of the Beast Tamers information from Old Storyteller in S’warkii’s bar.

You will need Scrutinize or Inquire. Upon completion, you will receive 1500 coins and Slippery Nut as a reward.

Arena Aspirations

Speak to Listless Gladiator at Victors Hollow in the Woodlands. Find a Doting Aunt within the same vicinity of the Gladiator and inspect the information or rather, the story she tells you.

Head back to the Gladiator and earn 4800 Gold and Refreshing Jam. You could’ve also taken the violent route playing as H’aanit or Olberic in which case you provoke the Gladiator and face him.

Be mindful that he’s vulnerable to ice, fire, wind, and darkness elemental damage.

Into Thin Air

The quest is obtained by heading to Victors Hollow in the Woodlands and speaking with Laconic Father. He’ll ask you to find her long-lost daughter, Ellie.

Unfortunately, you’ll need to fight off the Devourer of Men first if you stand a chance of rescuing Ellie. The boss is vulnerable to slash attacks, staff, and fire damage.

You’ll also want to take care of the two Deadly Spores. All of these encounters will occur in the Forest of No Return dungeon.

Your final objective after defeating the boss would be to escort Ellie back to her father for the reward of 9000 Gold and a decent weapon: The Deathly Blade.

Ashlan, the Beastmaster (II)

Meet with the Ashlan in Victor’s Hollow to start this quest. You will need to steal Snakeban from the monster hunter located in Victor’s Hollow. You must have Steal ability for this quest. Upon completion, 6600 coins and Slippery Nut are awarded.

A Promising Venture

Meet with the gambler in Victor’s Hollow to start this quest. You will be required to get some information from Estada and Mont d’Or in Victor’s Hollow to complete this quest.

Inquire and Scrutinize are required abilities for completion. Upon completion, you will receive 4,800 coins and 3 Healing Grape Bunch as rewards.

A Cub with No Name

A Cub with No Name Side quest can be started when you have a conversation with the fearful mother at Duskbarrow. She wants your help in taking care of a Cub which her son has brought. This Quest can be completed in two ways.

The first method involves you to move to S’warkii and either Inquire or Scrutinize the Scholar of Beast found west of the Tavern. He will give you the information about How to Train a Tiger. Sharing this information with the Fearful Mother will complete the side quest.

The second Method requires you to go to Borderfall and there, infront of the Borderfall inn, talk and use either Guide or Allure on him to bring him back to the Fearful Mother. When brought, the side quest will be completed.

When you have used either of the following ways to complete the side-quest, you will be rewarded with 7000 leaves and a Beastly Scarf.

Looting Grave Robber

The Looting Grave Robber side-quest begins when you have a conversation with the Obliging Merchant in Duskbarrow. The Merchant wants you to deal with the Grave Robber.

For this side-quest, travel to East Duskbarrow Trail and enter the Moldering Ruins. Here locate the Grave Robber and either Challenge or Provoke him to a duel.

The Side-quest is completed when you have defeated the Grave Robber. The Merchant will reward you with 4000 leaves and one Energizing Pomegranate (L).

Ashlan the Beastmaster (III)

This Side-quest is the last part of the Ashlan the Beastmaster side-quest. To activate this side quest, goto Ashlan and talk to him. He will be in Duskbarrow. Ashlan will want your help to free his father who is in possession of a fiendish serpent.

In this side-quest, you will have to use either Guide or Allure on Ashlan. After that take him to East Duskbarrow Trail and enter the Moldering Ruins.

Here, find the Manipulated Father who is to the Northeast part of the Ruins. After completing this side-quest, Ashlan will gift you with 11000 leaves, a Monster Trainer’s Hat and a Slippery Nut (L).

Again with Alaic

The side-quest begins when you talk with Alaic who is in Victor’s Hollow. He will want you to assist him in a fight against the Bandit Leader. For this side-quest, Guide or Allure Alaic. Take him to the Forest of No Return. In the North of the forest, find the Bandit Leader.

Speak to the Bandit Leader and fight him with Alaic in your team. This fight cannot be started if Alaic is not on your team. When the fight is over you will be rewarded with 9000 leaves and a Primeval Bow of Storms.

Alphas and the Impresario

The side-quest Alphas and the Impresario can be started when you talk to Impresario at the West S’warkii Trail. He wants you to defeat the Azure-eyed Tiger. The Tiger is to the west of Impresario and you will have to engage with the Tiger,

The Tiger is weak to Sword, Dagger, Staff, Ice and Wind while it has 33530 HP. After you have defeated the Tiger, you will be rewarded with 10000 leaves.