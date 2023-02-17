Octopath Traveler Ashlan The Beastmaster Quest Guide

Octopath Traveler Ashlan The Beastmaster is a series of side quests that take place in different areas of the game. The main person, Ashlan, that assigns you these quests remains the same, and the quests are linked.

You start the series of quests by providing information, then obtain an item for the person and, in the end, help him protect someone very close to him.

The first two quests are very straightforward, but you need to be careful for the third one. You will receive hefty rewards after completing The Ashlan The Beastmaster series of quests in Octopath Traveler.

Ashlan the Beastmaster I

Head to the S’warkii Woodland area. You need to move south to talk with the person standing right next to a smoke barrel.

Ashlan will explain how he wants to learn about monster tamers to carry on with his mission, and this will start Octopath Traveler Ashlan The Beastmaster I quest.

Scrutinize the old person in the Tavern

Notice the old timer on the right side of the bar? He can teach you the Tale of the Beast Tamers but for that, you need to have Cyrus use Scrutinize on him. Once you have the information, return to Ashlan to conclude the quest.

Share the information with him, and at the end of your conclusion, you will complete the first quest from the series of Ashlan the Beastmaster in Octopath Traveler.

The reward for completing this quest is 1500 Leaves and 1x Slippery Nut.

Ashlan the Beastmaster II

You need to move toward the Victors Hollow area to meet Ashlan again. Cross the first few shops and take the right turn to enter the Victors Hollow: Arena Gate area. Head straight, and you will find Ashlan standing next to a fireplace.

Converse with Ashlan, and he will explain about the Magical Sword, Snakesbane. He wants to obtain it for himself to protect his father. The conclusion of your conversation will start Octopath Traveler Ashlan The Beastmaster II quest.

Steal from Monster Hunter

Go down the stairs and toward the Monster Hunter standing in front of the Arena Gate. Use the steal ability to get the sword and return to Ashlan. Hand over the Snakesbane blade to him and wait for your conversation to end.

You will receive 6,600 leaves and 1x Slippery Nut (M) at the end of your conversation, marking the completion of the second quest in the series of Ashlan The Beastmaster.

Ashlan the Beastmaster III

Head to the Duskbarrow area in the Woodlands. Make your way to Ashlan, standing next to an open chest in the northwest area of the town.

You will get to know that his father is being held captive in a nearby cave. Naturally, you are going to offer him your help. The end of the conversation starts the Octopath Traveler Ashlan The Beastmaster 3 quest.

Keep in mind that either Ophilia or Primrose needs to be in your party or else Aslan will not travel with you.

Head to the Moldering Ruins

Rush with your party toward the save point of the area and cross the lady to enter the East Duskbarrow Trail. Make your way through the path and move east.

You need to turn right after crossing the platform that contains a broken pillar and a tree. Go south from here to reach the Moldering Ruins.

Fight the enemies

You are required to take several turns while exploring the ruins. Follow the path that leads you to the east-southern area. Cross the area to reach the end of the dungeon. You might have to take care of some enemies here, so be ready.

Make a left turn from the battle arena and go toward the room. You will find Ashlan’s father inside, and having a conversation with both will complete Octopath Traveler Ashlan The Beastmaster quest series.

You will be rewarded with 1x Monster Trainer’s Hat, 1x Slippery Nut (L) and a hefty 11,000 leaves.