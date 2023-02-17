Octopath Traveler In Search Of Father Quest Guide

“In Search of Father” is one of the easier side quests that you can complete in Octopath Traveler for some quick money and experience points.

If the name of the side quest did not already give it away, your goal here is to help Kit find his father who has gone missing. There are two parts to this quest and as already stated above, are easy to complete.

How to start the quest

Before you can start the quest In search of Father (I), you need to have completed Kit, The Traveler. You will also need either Primrose or Ophilia with you so try to acquire them before you start the quest.

In the next quest, In search of Father (II) you can start it as long as you have completed In Search of Father (I). This side quest will be available when you are in Chapter 2.

You will need to use Therion or Tressa in this quest. Both of them will give you a steal option which is quite handy because Lapis Lazuli is really expensive. This will help if you don’t have the required funds to purchase it.

In Search of Father (I) walkthrough

Once you have completed all the previously required quests in Octopath Traveler, we can now begin the side quest In Search of Father (I).

In search of Father (I) can be initiated by going to Kit. He will be found in Noblecourt on the bridge connecting the eastern and western parts of the town.

Start the conversation and he will tell you that he is searching for his father. He will add that he is looking for ways to travel to more cities to continue his search with someone.

How to get the Aspiring Artist

You have to find a traveling companion for him, who also knows about a traveling theater troupe. You will have to find an artist for this purpose.

In Noblecourt, you can find one in the eastern part of the city as you cross the bridge. In eastern Noblecourt, there will be a man under the bridge standing in front of the archway of the bridge.

After you have reached him, you can either guide him or use Allure on him using Ophilia or Primrose. After he joins your team, you can now go back to Kit and the Side quest In Search of Father (I) will be completed.

In Search of Father (II) walkthrough

Now that you have completed In Search of Father (I), In Search of Father (II) will now be unlocked. Now go to Moonstruck coast, near Goldshore town.

Firstly, move west then south, and continue until you hit the shore. Now turn east and move until you find a troupe with blue and white stripes. Kit will be standing in front of it and talking to him will start the quest.

How to get the Lapis Lazuli

Now Kit wants to help the theatre troupe and needs your assistance in doing so. This help is not explicitly mentioned by Kit but when you talk to the girl towards the left of the troupe, she will tell you to get Lapis Lazuli to paint the troupe.

Travel to the Grandport using fast travel and there you will find a traveling merchant. This merchant is willing to sell you the Lapis Lazuli.

Alternatively, you can steal it from him if you have Therion or Tressa with you. Use whatever means you deem fit but once you have the Lapis Lazuli, you can now go to Kit and hand it to him. He will take it and give you 9,000 Leaves as a reward.

This will also complete the In Search of Father (II) side quest and Kit will now be gone on his personal quest in Octopath Traveler.