Octopath Traveler: Hello Again, Harald Quest Guide

If you are looking to burn your enemies to a crisp, consider getting Harald’s Sword by completing a little side story called Hello Again, Harald in Octopath Traveler. The weapon increases your fire damage which comes in handy against certain enemies with fire elemental defenses in the mid-game.

Completing the side quest also rewards you with 8,000 leaves which is always going to help you spend more on buying upgrades and items for your characters in Octopath Traveler.

How to start the quest

You need to complete all of Olberic Eisenberg’s story quests in Chapter 4 to unlock Hello Again, Harald. Once you have done so, make your way to Riverford in the Riverlands region.

Find and speak with Reggie, a member of the Riverford resistance force, to start the quest. Harald leads that resistance force, so he is not just any NPC in Octopath Traveler.

Hello Again, Harald walkthrough

When you talk to Reggie, he will inform you that Harald is selling all his possessions to save the town. These possessions also include a necklace which is a family heirloom. Reggie will tell you that he wishes to keep the necklace for himself.

Head to Wellspring

After learning about the necklace, you will travel to Wellspring, a region in the Sunlands. Go to the north of the town where you will discover a house blocked by a guard with the strength of nine.

You have to use ‘Challenge’ or ‘Provoke’ on the guard but keep in mind that he is much stronger than you. To subdue him, you can bring your warrior’s spears to use and this will defeat him clearing your path.

Enter the house

After you have gotten rid of the guard outside, you can head inside the house and discover three merchants which will be the same merchants from the Black Market. Out of the three merchants, the one standing in the northmost has Harald’s Memorial Necklace.

Bring the necklace back to Reggie

Now that you have found the merchant, use either Purchase or Steal to get back the Memorial Necklace. Bring it back to Reggie to get your cash rewards as well as Harald’s Sword to complete the side story.