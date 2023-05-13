Octopath Traveler The Bandits’ Code Quest Guide

The Bandits’ Code is a side story in Octopath Traveller. Players have the option to do the same quest in two ways with different objectives. You can either play as Ophilia or Primrose. Otherwise, you will also have the option to play as Cyrus or Alfyn.

To unlock The Bandits’ Code in Octopath Traveler, you need to complete Therion Chapter 1 and Primrose Chapter 1. This quest involves guiding or inquiring about several different people depending on what person you have chosen in the game.

The Bandits’ Code walkthrough

The Bandits’ Code quest objectives will differ depending on which character you have chosen in Octopath Traveler. But the main objectives of the quest will remain the same, which will be to get to Borderfal and help Old Bandit make amends.

Ophilia or Primrose

In Octopath Traveler, you will do the following objectives if you are playing The Bandits’ Code as either Ophilia or Primrose.

Find Faltering Youth after traveling to Sunshade in Sunlands.

Once he has been found, guide/allure him to Veteran Bandit for mentoring.

Cyrus or Alfyn

Find Orphanage Matron after traveling to Victors Hollow.

You then need to inquire/scrutinize some knowledge from her by talking or inquiring.

After acquiring Marta’s Gang knowledge from Matron, travel back to Veteran Bandit and give the knowledge to him.

Make sure that you have at least level 20 to begin the inquiring process if you have chosen Alfyn.

Rewards

2400 Gold

Blazon of Protection