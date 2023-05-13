Octopath Traveler For Want Of Fish Quest Guide

In Octopath Traveler you will engage with NPCs as you continue onwards with your adventures. These will present you with opportunities in terms of side missions which you can then complete to earn their respective rewards.

Among these, you will encounter a side quest known as “For Want of Fish”. This will serve as a pre-requisite for completing Alfyn’s Chapter 1 early on during the game.

Once you finish the first chapter you can proceed with this side quest. You need to interact with the fisherman “Angler” first. You will find him by the dock on the Riverlands, trying to catch the fish. Upon interaction with him, he will explain his troublesome situation to you.

To help him, you will be tasked to bring Saucy Prawns to him to solve his situation. You can obtain them from “Magg the Cook”, whose shop is located North. Go there, get the item, and come back to meet with the fisherman.

Once you complete this side-mission you will receive 1500 Leaves and a Might Belt (x1) as a reward.

For Want of Fish walkthrough

To begin this side quest, you need to head over to the western side of Clearbrook. Once you reach the place you have to find the fisherman by the name of “Angler”. He will be unhappy as he doesn’t have any bait due to which he is unable to catch the fish to feed his family.

So in order to complete “For Want of Fish” in Octopath Traveler, you can simply follow any of the following scenarios:

Purchase Saucy Pawns from Magg the Cook using “Tressa’s Purchase” ability. Then proceed to hand them over to Angler. Doing this will complete this side quest. You can steal the Saucy Prawns from Magg using “Therion’s Steal” ability. You can then head over back to meet with Angler to give him the stolen item. Another way of completing this side quest is by challenging a rival Fishmonger first using H’aanit in Octopath Traveler. You have to find the other fisherman first on the West Clearbrook traverse and provoke him. After that, you just need to defeat him.

Once you follow any of the situations listed above and return with the saucy prawns back to Angler, he will be pleased. There will be some conversation about how he could benefit by using these as bait to catch the fish. Finally, he will reward you and your side-quest will be marked complete in Octopath Traveler.