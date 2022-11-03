Most of you are already familiar with the rank progression system in MW 2. But you don’t know what exact reward you will get for ranking up in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.
Each rank in MWII has different rewards for you, including Lethal and Tactical equipment, Loadouts, Field Upgrades, Cosmetic Items, Weapons, etc.
We have prepared this guide to give you the complete Rank Progression Rewards List in Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2 rank progression rewards list
Do keep in mind that rank progression is just one part of the CoD MW2’s progression system. Reaching the level cap doesn’t mean you have unlocked everything the game has to offer.
The rank progression goes side by side with weapon progression and as such, there are a lot of guns in MW2 that can only be unlocked by leveling up your weapons instead of just reaching the level 55 cap.
The following are all the rewards you can get from Rank 1 to 55 in MW 2.
- Rank 1: Challenges and Assault Default Class
- Rank 2: Demolition Default Class
- Rank 3: Sniper Default Class
- Rank 4: Custom Loadouts
- Rank 5: PDSW 528 and Portable Radar
- Rank 6: Counter UAV
- Rank 7: SP-R 208 and Drill Charge
- Rank 8: Trophy System and Fast Hands
- Rank 9: Expedite 12 and Cluster Mine
- Rank 10: Smoke Grenade
- Rank 11: Bomb Squad
- Rank 12: Tactical Camera
- Rank 13: Care Package and .50 GS
- Rank 14: Strela-P and High Alert
- Rank 15: Stun Grenade
- Rank 16: Lachmann-762 and Munitions Box
- Rank 17: Combat Knife and Molotov Cocktail
- Rank 18: Extra Tactical and Bomb Drone
- Rank 19: TAQ-56 and Decoy Grenade
- Rank 20: Anti-Armor Rounds and Semtex
- Rank 21: Overkill
- Rank 22: Precision Airstrike
- Rank 23: Kastov 762 and C4
- Rank 24: JOKR and Battle Rage
- Rank 25: RAAL MG and Claymore
- Rank 26: Sentry Gun and Scavenger
- Rank 27: Chopper Gunner
- Rank 28: Lockwood MK2 and Cold-Blooded
- Rank 29: Stim
- Rank 30: Smoke Airdrop
- Rank 31: X12 and Resupply
- Rank 32: RPG-7 and Wheelson-HS
- Rank 33: Tear Gas
- Rank 34: Survivor
- Rank 35: VTOL Jet
- Rank 36: Lockwood 300 and Thermite
- Rank 37: Riot Shield and Battle Hardened
- Rank 38: Fennec 45 and DDOS
- Rank 39: Basilisk and Tracker
- Rank 40: Overwatch Helo and Heartbeat Sensor
- Rank 41: Spotter and STB 556
- Rank 42: Emergency Airdrop
- Rank 43: Tactical Insertion
- Rank 44: Signal 50 and Quick Fix
- Rank 45: Field Upgrade Pro and Loadout Drop
- Rank 46: Snapshot Grenade
- Rank 47: Birdseye
- Rank 48: Gunship
- Rank 49: Inflatable Decoy
- Rank 50: Focus
- Rank 51: Dead Silence and Advanced UAV
- Rank 52: Ghost
- Rank 53: Stealth Bomber
- Rank 54: Throwing Knife
- Rank 55: Juggernaut