Modern Warfare 2 Best Fennec 45 (Vector) Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

The Fennec 45 makes a return from Modern Warfare 2019 and it has never been better.

It has the fastest rate of fire in its class. So, you can shred any who dare take a close-quarter fight against you. Since the MP5 (Lachmann Sub in MW2) has received a sizable nerf to its TTK, Fennec 45 can make its place in the meta.

In this guide, we will walk you through the best possible loadout and class setup for running the Fennec 45. Our build will mainly focus on maximizing the close-quarters potential of this weapon.

How to unlock Fennec 45 in Modern Warfare 2

The Fennec 45 is unlocked after you reach level 25. It is not locked behind any sort of progression tree (weapon platform), you simply have to reach the designated level to unlock the Fennec 45 SMG.

Fennec 45 close-range class setup

The Fennec 45 has a monstrous rate of fire with a very sharp damage drop-off. Therefore, we will orient our build towards close-quarters combat.

For the perks, we will be running Overkill as the Fennec 45 falls short in mid to long-range gunfights. We recommend using the M16 to take those longer-range fights which are beyond the effective range of Fennec 45.

Attachments

Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Barrel: Fennec Covert Force

Fennec Covert Force Ammo: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Grip: Fennec Textured Grip

Fennec Textured Grip Stock: FTAC Locktight

Loadout

Secondary : M16

: M16 Tactical : Stim Shot

: Stim Shot Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Field Upgrade: Portable Radar

Perks

Base Perk 1 : Overkill

: Overkill Base Perk 2 : Scavenger

: Scavenger Bonus Perk : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Hardline

Since you will be playing very aggressively with the Fennec, we recommend running stim shots as tactical. Using these, you can recover from each fight much quicker.

Fast Hands will help you reload your weapon quicker while the use of the Scavenger perk will ensure that you never run out of ammunition.

For Lethal, there are a lot of good options, so go with the one you are most comfortable with. We chose Semtex as they are very easy to use while being effective.