How To Highlight Objects In Baldur’s Gate 3 

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a highly complex game with a world rich in details. The visuals are breathtaking and there is so much to take in that it can easily overwhelm you. As you’re playing through the game, you’ll need to interact with objects and people. But since there’s so much on your screen, it can be hard to spot them. Fortunately, you can highlight them in Baldur’s Gate 3 which can make things easy.

This function may not be obvious at first. But if you spend some time looking at the mechanics and whatnot, you’ll find it. As such, here’s how you can highlight objects in the game.

How to highlight objects in Baldurs Gate 3

As the name suggests, highlighting objects in Baldur’s Gate 3 will make them glow. A light hue will outline them for you, so it will be easier to keep track of them on screen. In some areas, such as dark areas or when there is a lot of clutter around, it becomes hard to spot the thing you were looking for. Hence the need to highlight objects.

Highlighting objects is quite easy. All you need to do is press the right keys on your device and the object will glow with a light hue. It will easily be visible and you can interact with it to your heart’s content. Otherwise, you may end up

How to highlight objects on PC

If you’re playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on the PC then all you need to do is press the ‘Left Alt’ key on your keyboard. This will highlight all the nearby objects in the immediate vicinity. All the bootable objects and containers will also be highlighted. This will also make it easy for you to loot things in the game.

How to highlight objects in the Console

You can also highlight objects if you’re playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on the console of your choice. To do so, you have to press in your ‘Right Analog Stick’. This will have the same functionality as highlighting on PC. You’ll see all the objects and bootable items around glow with a faint hue making them easier to see.

How to highlight people in Baldurs Gate 3

If you’re having trouble spotting people such as NPCs or even your own companions, then you can highlight them as well. This will allow you to spot a specific character easily and you can make the necessary action as you desire. The key to press here is different and the highlighted people will remain that way until you press the key again.

To highlight people, go to your keyboard and hit the Grave key (`). You’ll see characters in your immediate vicinity highlighted. If you want to cancel this effect then all you need to do is press this key again and things will go back to normal.