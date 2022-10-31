Modern Warfare 2 Best Signal 50 Loadouts, Class Setup, Attachments

For players who prefer sniping over up close and personal fights, Signal 50 is one of the earliest and most ideal snipers to try out in Modern Warfare 2. Featuring one of the highest stopping powers in CoD MW2, the Signal 50 is unrivaled when it comes to holding long-range angles.

If you are looking to try out your hand at sniping in MWII, we have prepared some highly useful class setups for Signal 50 which can alleviate your sniping experience.

How to unlock Signal 50 in Modern Warfare 2

Unlocking the Signal 50 sniper rifle is pretty straightforward and easy in MW2. You don’t need to level up any weapon platform to gain access to Signal 50.

Simply reach level 20 on your military ranks and Signal 50 will be available to use for your custom loadouts.

Signal 50 long-range class setup

Signal 50 is a 50cal sniper rifle and as such this class capitalizes on its long-range capabilities. You can chill from long distances while picking your enemies off one by one.

The perks really amplify its viability in terms of long-range effectiveness. The attachments can also help make this class lethal, especially the silencer which reduces range a bit, but players won’t know where they’re getting shot at from.

The M16 is great as a secondary weapon that you can switch to when enemies get close and personal. Quickly take them down for when you’re not far away enough to snipe them.

It’s best to know exactly where you can get ambushed or flanked from so use the portable radar as a field upgrade.

Using a claymore as a lethal will help you cover the angles that you simply cannot cover in case someone decides to backstab you. Smoke grenades can of course help with staying hidden so use those as your tactical.

Attachments

Barrel : 29″ TV Kilo-50

: 29″ TV Kilo-50 Scope : personal preference based on whatever range you are going for

: personal preference based on whatever range you are going for Muzzle : Nilsound 90 Silencer

: Nilsound 90 Silencer Comb : Aim Assist 406

: Aim Assist 406 Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

Loadout

Secondary : M16

: M16 Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Tactical : Smoke Grenade

: Smoke Grenade Field Upgrade: Portable radar

Perks