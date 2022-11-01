Modern Warfare 2 Best SP-R 208 Loadouts, Class Setup, Attachments

By Bilal Tariq

The SP-R 208 is one of the most powerful bolt-action marksman rifles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is a variant of the famed R700 from Call of Duty 4 and was also featured in the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. It now returns with a few improvements.

The SP-R 208 excels in precise shots at long ranges. Each shot carries a massive boom which signified its power. You will need to get hold of its recoil but fair to say, a good sniper/marksman will always be able to take out enemies with a single, controlled headshot.

Read this guide to learn how to unlock and set up the SP-R-208 marksman rifle in MW2.

How to unlock SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 2

As most players already know that all the weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are tied to the progression system. In MW2, the SP-R-208 rifle is linked to the Bryson Long Rifle Platform.

To unlock SP-R-208 in Modern Warfare, you need to increase your rank to level 41 in the Bryson Long Rifle Platform. The same progression also carries other weapons such as SA-B 50, LA-B 330, and SP-X 80, and can be unlocked by leveling up.

SP-R 208 long-range setup

The SP-R 208 has the highest mobility among all marksman rifles in MW2. You, hence, have the advantage of quickly relocating around the map to keep the enemy guessing.

A single bullet of SP-R-208 is enough to knock out an enemy thanks to its nominal bullet drop. This SP-R 208 build is focused on improving the accuracy and range of the Marksman Rifle and it also delivers decent damage output.

Attachments

  • Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Ammo: .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mag
  • Stock: Bryson Inforcer Stock
  • Optic: Variable Zoom Scope 

Loadout

  • Secondary: X13
  • Tactical: Snapshot Grenade
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Field Upgrade: Portable Radar 

Perks

  • Base Perk 1: Double Time
  • Base Perk 2: Scavenger
  • Bonus Perk: Hardline
  • Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Related Topics
In the series
About the Author
Bilal Tariq

My passion for video games started with playing Need for Speed and GTA Vice City on my parent’s PC. Nowadays, I am fueling my obsession with automotive racing by playing F1 22 and Forza Horizon. ...