Modern Warfare 2 Best Lockwood MK2 Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

The Lockwood MK2 offers a combination of both power and mobility in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is perhaps one of the best marksman rifles to consider if you are considering the weapon platform.

Provided that you have a good enough aim, the Lockwood MK2 is capable of racking up one-shot kills at almost every range. You will be quick-scoping your way through the enemy’s frontlines.

This guide includes the best class setup, loadout, and attachments for Lockwood Mk2. You can perfectly balance the weapon and go on a rampage against enemies by following the guide.

How to unlock Lockwood MK2 in Modern Warfare 2

The good thing about Lockwood MK2 is that the weapon is not related to any weapon platforms, and it is a single-platform weapon, and you just need to reach player level 28 to unlock Lockwood MK2 in Modern Warfare 2.

You just need to grind before getting your hands on this weapon.

Lockwood MK2 run-and-gun class setup

The best feature of the weapon is its lightweight, allowing you to play aggressively with increased mobility while taking shots at enemies left and right.

This class setup combines the weapon’s mobility with the firepower to make Lockwood MK2 one of the deadliest weapons in MW2 multiplayer.

The 25′ Buffalo Barrel boosts the damage range, hip fire accuracy, movement speed, and bullet velocity for Lockwood Mk2. The addition of FTAC dreadnought further improves the bullet velocity and recoil smoothness and keeps you from the minimap due to its sound suppression ability.

Your movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint speed are increased due to the inclusion of Bullseye Stock, and the Merciless comb boosts the ADS more, making you a quick-scope machine.

Adding lasers ensures we pinpoint our enemies and land the shots to secure kills.

Attachments

Comb: Lockwood Merciless

Lockwood Merciless Stock: Lockwood Bullseye Stock

Lockwood Bullseye Stock Laser: Accu-Shot 5MW Laser

Accu-Shot 5MW Laser Muzzle: FTAC Dreadnought

FTAC Dreadnought Barrel: 25″ Buffalo Barrel

Loadout

Secondary: X13 Auto

X13 Auto Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Drill Charges

Drill Charges Field Upgrade: Portable Radar

Perks

Basic Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Basic Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Ghost

The perks increase your combat engagement skills by providing extra ammo and some shield against the enemy’s stun or flashbangs. With Spotter as your bonus perk, you can hack enemies’ things, and the ghost perk will allow you to move in and fulfill your objective silently.