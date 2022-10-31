Modern Warfare 2 Best PDSW 528 (P90) Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

If returning to Modern Warfare 2 from the previous game editions, you must be aware of the P90 weapon, which was part of the SMGs group in those games.

In Modern Warfare 2, the carbon copy of P90 is introduced with a new name PDSW 528. Even though the name is unique, the weapon will bring back the same old feelings for you due to its structure and power.

The weapon is one of the best SMGs in MW2 due to its large magazine size. You can use it to rain bullets on all the enemies without worrying much about reloading.

To make the weapon more lethal we have provided some loadout and class setups in this guide to make the weapon more deadly. This way, you can climb the rank in Modern Warfare 2 and will be able to hunt down the enemies.

How to unlock PDSW 528 in Modern Warfare 2

PDSW 528 is also part of the weapon trees recently introduced in the game. It sounds like you have to achieve a certain rank before unlocking the weapon, but here’s the good thing about this weapon.

The gun is part of the Tactique Defense Platform and will be the first to be unlocked in this family of weapons.

To unlock PDSW 528 you must reach level 5 in the MW2. It means you can get your hands on this lethal weapon at the start of your journey and become a PDSW 528 beast in the game.

PDSW 528 short-range class setup

Our class setup will give you an edge in short-range encounters. The attachments will ensure you deal tons of damage while having a better range, increasing the bullet velocity for PDSW 528.

In MW2, or any other COD game, the main aim of SMGs players is to move swiftly and reach their targets before they settle down, so the perks suggested for your loadout will provide you with the opportunity to kill the enemies before they even see it coming.

The struggle to aim using the iron sight of PDSW 528 is also overcome by close-range optics. There will be no reason for you to stay back while using the suggested class setup. So, get on with it and kill the enemies.

Attachments

Optic : Slimline Pro

: Slimline Pro Muzzle : XTEN RR-40

: XTEN RR-40 Barrel : FTAC Series IX 14.5″

: FTAC Series IX 14.5″ Stock : CQB Stock

: CQB Stock Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

Loadout

Secondary : X12 Auto

: X12 Auto Tactical : Stun Grenades

: Stun Grenades Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Perks

Base Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Base Perk 2 : Tracker

: Tracker Bonus Perk : Hardline

: Hardline Ultimate Perk: Ghost

The selection of perks is purely based on the requirement of SMG players. You can stay out of the enemies’ radars and sprint more to reach the objectives. You must play aggressively to poke the enemies more often and pressure them to make their move.