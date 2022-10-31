Modern Warfare 2 Best Expedite 12 (M1014) Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

The Expedite 12 is a semi-automatic shotgun available in Modern Warfare 2. Like all shotguns, it’s most effective when you are up close and personal with your enemies.

The gun itself is based on the Benelli M4 Super 90, a French-manufactured semi-automatic shotgun commonly used by law enforcement. It is also the same M1014 from previous installments in the franchise, going all the way back to Call of Duty 4.

This guide has been written to guide you about the best class setups for Expedite 12 with a focus on destroying your enemies in a CQC environment.

How to unlock Expedite 12 in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the Expedite 12 semi-automatic shotgun, you simply need to reach level 9.

Unlike the Icarus 556, this gun does not require you to complete a progression tree. Once you reach level 9, you can equip the Expedite 12 from the loadout menu.

Expedite 12 class setup

Expedite 12 is designed for close-range combat. We will focus our class setup towards CQC and aggressive playstyle.

Since this gun has a very niche range, we recommend running the Overkill perk, so you equip a gun that is better suited for an extended range like an M4 or M16 .

We are running Stun Grenade to deal with campers, while the Double-Time perk will be used to close the gap between you and your enemy. The Ghost perk will be useful to keep you off UVAs.

Attachments

Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

Stock: Resonance Stock Collapsed

Rear Grip: Schlager Void Grip

Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

Bolt: Expedite L-Bolt

Loadout

Secondary: M16 or M4

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Portable Radar

Perks

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Base Perk 2: Overkill

Bonus Perk: Quick Fix

Ultimate Perk: Ghost

You will mainly be running and gunning with this class. If you don’t want to run Overkill, a riot shield will serve you well.