Baldur’s Gate 3 Flind, Gnoll Warlord, Boss Guide

Flind, the Gnoll Warlord, is one of the first bosses that you can defeat in Baldur’s Gate 3. She is the leader of a pack of Gnolls who can usually be found eating flesh inside caves. This encounter will take place during the initial stages of Act 1.

Where to find Flind

You will find Flind at the Risen Road in Baldur’s Gate 3. This encounter occurs during the quest “Find the Missing Shipment.” You will take part in this quest during Act 1. Although this will be one of your initial boss encounters, it is recommended that you reach level 4 to unlock the location.

To find the location of the Gnoll Warlord, use the Risen Road waypoint north of the Wilderness region. Use the waypoint and head over to the western part of the area to find the Gnolls near a cave. Here you will find Flind with her pack enslaving two humans.

Although you can reach the cave from an alternate path. However, it requires you to go past the boulders and break inside the cave by moving the barrels in the other direction. Due to the severity of this method, it is not a recommended way to enter the cave.

Start interacting with the boss. However, do note that the outcomes of your interaction depend upon the dialogue options you choose. You can either fight Flind straightaway or you can choose her as an ally to defeat the other Gnolls.

Flind dialogue options

There are two ways to go about the Flind boss fight in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can either start the fight immediately by striking her. Doing so will complete the “Find the missing shipment” quest.

As an alternate method, you can choose to corrupt Flind’s mind into killing her own pack and in the end take her own life. This will be at the expense of the humans inside the cave. Here are the dialogue options for both outcomes:

Kill her yourself

Search her mind for the source of the voice.

Withdraw from her mind, and prepare to fight

Let her kill herself

Search her mind for the source of the voice.

You are of the same pack – command her to devour the other gnolls.

Dominate her mind, commanding her to feast on herself.

Harness your willpower, and order her to devour herself.

The tadpole is toying with you. Resist it.

How to defeat Flind in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you choose to kill the Gnoll Warlord yourself, then prepare to fight her and her pack. The best way to defeat Flind and her pack is by positioning your team to the eastern side of the area, atop the rocks near the cave.

Since enemies in Baldur’s Gate 3 can’t perform ranged attacks, you can easily attack them from the east and take cover behind the trees to avoid damage. The best spells you can use for your team are as follows:

Guiding Bolt

Healing Ward

Inflict Wounds

Magic Missile

Shatter

Mage Armor

Thunderwave

Featherfall

Kill the Gnolls

Start the fight by using Sneak mode on your characters and approach the eastern part other cave atop the rocks. Perform a surprise effect attack by using any of Lae’zel’s spells on the Gnolls at the cave’s entrance. Alternatively, you can use Shatter if available.

Moreover, use Gae’s Shatter on the Gnolls near the flames. use your spellcaster to perform a pinning shot on Flind and focus Shadowheart on casting Inflict Wounds. Due to the surprise effect, you will gain an additional round. You can use this round to kill each Gnoll using Shatter.

Kill Flind, the Gnoll Warlord

This will cause all Gnolls to die, leaving Flind open for attacks. During the fight with Flind, your main task should be using spells. Due to Flind possessing a massive amount of strength and constitution, it is best that your use spells that rely on these stats.

Spells such as Magic Missile will deal a great amount of damage to Flind. As the fight starts, the Gnoll Warlord hops onto the edges of the rocks you are positioned on. As she starts climbing up, bombard her with your Magic Missile, causing her to deal damage.

During her turn, she will use ranged attacks. Therefore, it is best that you take cover behind the trees to avoid dealing any damage from her attacks. Continue performing this method, till you have defeated Baldur’s Gate 3 Flind.

Flind rewards and loot

After defeating Flind, Gnoll Warlord in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be rewarded with the following loot: