Modern Warfare 2 Best Lockwood 300 Loadout, Class Setup And Attachments

Lockwood 300 in MW2 is a two-shot hunting shotgun, quite similar to the 725 from CoD MW (2019). Being a hard-hitting shotgun even over medium range, the Lockwood 300 is the shotgun of choice for a lot of people in Modern Warfare 2.

We have prepared this Lockwood 300 loadout guide to help you overcome the issues with this shotgun in MWII and provide the best class setups to make it the ultimate weapon.

How to unlock Lockwood 300 in Modern Warfare 2

Lockwood 300 is not a part of any weapon platform, which means you can unlock it quite easily. All you have to do is focus on leveling up fast in the MW 2 to unlock it.

Once you have reached level 36 in Modern Warfare 2, the Lockwood 300 will unlock. After that you can start leveling up Lockwood 300 to unlock attachments before trying out our recommended class setups for CoD MW2.

Lockwood 300 close-quarters class setup

It is a deadly weapon in close range, and mostly two shots from it are enough to take out enemies. But still, it needs to improve when it comes to range encounters.

So the attachments, loadouts, and perks we are choosing for this Shotgun will work to increase its range stats. We will make it an excellent weapon to take out enemies at a distance.

The first step towards increasing the range is choosing a Muzzle and Barrel. Therefore, we are going with Matuzek 812 barrel and Bryson Series XII Choke muzzle.

Both of these will increase the range of the Lockwood 300 and tighten its pellet spread. It will help you to take out enemies at a distance quickly.

After the range, we need to work on the hip-fire accuracy of the Lockwood 300, and that is where the Agent Grip underbarrel came into play.

It will lower your mobility but significantly boost the hipfire accuracy in Modern Warfare 2. The Heist Stock Mod will tackle the low mobility and give you a boost in recoil control.

The laser we are using will work to give a little boost to all things like a sprint to fire, accuracy, etc.

Attachments

Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Matuzek 812 Barrel Muzzle: Bryson Series XII Choke

Bryson Series XII Choke Underbarrel: Agent Grip

Agent Grip Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Laser: Point-G3P 04

Loadout

Secondary: M4

M4 Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Perks

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

We recommend you use Double Time and Fast Hands, respectively. These two will work on increasing your mobility and weapon handling. Lastly, for the Ultimate perk, you should go with the Quick Fix, as it will allow you to gain health quickly after taking out enemies.