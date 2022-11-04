Modern Warfare 2 Best RAAL MG Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

The might RAAL MG returns to Modern Warfare 2 from the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot with some new attachments and improvements. The light machine gun is all about riddling enemies and bunkers with bullets using its massive 100-round drum.

Its fire rate is considerably low compared to some other weapons in the same LMG family. However, that ensures low recoil, so you can stick to its full-auto mode while maintaining accuracy and control.

The following guide will tell you more about the RAAL MG, including some of the best class setups you should consider for your MW2 multiplayer matches.

How to unlock RAAL MG in Modern Warfare 2

The RAAL MG hails from the RAAL Platform in Modern Warfare 2. You need to reach level 25 in that weapon platform to unlock the RAAL MG, after which you can start creating a loadout.

RAAL MG longe-range class setup

If you are looking to deal long-range damage with no recoil, RAAL MG is the best LMG for you. You can use this weapon to fend off players and secure guard posts from distance.

RAAL MG is an LMG weapon that works perfectly in mid-range. The accuracy of RAAL MG will get a little bit less reliable in the long range. Therefore, the loadouts of RAAL MG are particularly focused on improving the LMG for the long range.

Loadouts of RAAL MG are designed so that players can use this as a stationary machine gun. The attachment of RAAL MG will improve accuracy, aim speed, and recoil. The only thing that you have to compromise is mobility.

Attachments

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Muzzle: RAAL Monocore

RAAL Monocore Underbarrel: Demo Narrow Grip

Demo Narrow Grip Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap

Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap Stock: FSS Riot Stock

Loadout

Secondary: X13 auto

X13 auto Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Molotov Cocktail

Molotov Cocktail Field Upgrade: Deployable Cover

Perks