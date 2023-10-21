Should You Accept Red Fox’s Offer In Lies of P?

Lies of P is an adventure packed with quirky characters, and one of these will happen to be the Red Fox and her blind brother, Black Cat. You will come across Red Fox in Krat pretty early on in the game. After talking with her and Black Cat, you will learn that they are out to cure Black Cat’s blindness. So, during the course of events, you will have to decide to either accept or refuse Red Fox’s offer to raid the Black Rabbit hideout.

This might not seem like a simple choice given the fact that Red Fox and Black Cat were involved in Geppetto’s kidnap in Lies of P. So, if you are unsure about deciding whether you should accept Red Fox’s Offer, then worry not, as I will be covering both outcomes for her offer in this guide.

Should you accept Red Fox’s offer to raid the Black Rabbit Brotherhood?

In Workshop Union, you will get to meet the suspicious siblings Red Fox and Black Cat in Lies of P. After speaking with them, you will later encounter Red Fox again in the Malum District. This time around, Red Fox will ask for your help to raid the Black Rabbit Brotherhood. So, should you accept Red Fox’s offer and help them in raiding the Black Rabbit Brotherhood in Lies of P?

The best course of action for you, in my opinion, would be to accept Red Fox’s offer and agree to help the siblings out. This will help you later when you cross paths with the siblings again in Lies of P. It will also save you from a boss fight with her at the end of the game. Moreover, you will be able to gain Red Fox’s trust and become her friend as well.

However, if you aren’t interested in accepting Red Fox’s offer in Lies of P, we are here to explain what happens if you refuse her.

What happens if you accept Red Fox’s offer

If you accept Red Fox’s offer in Malum District, you will be able to gain their trust and form a friendship with her and Black Cat. You will eventually meet them again as well, and if you follow through on accepting their requests ( you won’t need to fight either of them as a boss fight near the end of your playthrough.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will meet both Red Fox and Black Cat again, and they will ask you for a Gold Coin Fruit. So by giving it to them, you will be able to gain the following rewards:

Red Fox Mask

Black Cat Mask

Moreover, Red Fox and her brother Black Cat will also assist you in some battles and help you in dealing with a number of enemies. This, in turn, will make those fights easier for you to win in Lies of P.

What happens if you decline Red Fox’s offer

On the other hand, if you refuse Red Fox’s offer to raid the Black Rabbit Brotherhood, it will have dire consequences later on in your playthrough. Declining her offer will mean that you will have to continue through the level without getting their help. Furthermore, Red Fox will remember your choice here.

So your next encounter with these NPC characters will not go too smoothly, and you will have to face Red Fox and Black Cat as bosses. Not only did you refuse to help them, but you also didn’t give them any gold coin fruit, so now there is no chance to talk to them and defuse the situation.

You will fight Black Cat in the Arche Abbey Outer Wall while the Red Fox fight takes place in Arche Abbey Upper Area. Both Red Fox and Black Cat are quite annoying as bosses but shouldn’t be too difficult to defeat.

Lies of P Red Fox questline

Your first encounter with Red Fox and Black Cat will be at the Workshop Union in Lies of P, just outside of Venigni Works Control Room. You can approach them and talk with the Red Fox and Black Cat. They will have some interesting things to tell you but will have made no decisions yet. So you can finish up your chat with both of them and then continue on with your journey.

Meet Red Fox at Malum District

After you reach Malum District, you will spot Red Fox and Black Cat again. They will be present next to the first stargazer, so you talk to Red Fox, who will ask you for assistance to raid the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

If you accept Red Fox’s offer to raid the Black Rabbit Brotherhood, Red Fox and Black Cat will join you in combat as you navigate the streets toward the Black Rabbit hideout.

However, it won’t be too pleasant to fight alongside these characters as they will call you a dumbass during the fight. Once you reach the Black Rabbit Brotherhood’s hideout, Red Fox and Black Cat will wait outside.

This way, you will have to clear all the enemies as you move inside the hideout without any assistance. Once you have successfully raided the Black Rabbit Brotherhood, you can return to Red Fox in Lies of P. You will have to listen to more dialogue from Red Fox and Black Cat. After that, they will disappear.

Meeting Red Fox again at Grand Exhibition

After from this encounter, you will meet the siblings (Red Fox, Black Cat) again at the Grand Exhibition in Lies of P. However, this time, Black Cat will request you to give him a Gold Coin Fruit. Comply with his request, and your alliance with Red Fox will solidify.

Red Fox and Black Cat in Arche Abbey

Your final meeting with Red Fox will be at the Arche Abbey Outer Wall in Lies of P. If you accepted her offer in Malum District and gave Black Cat a Gold Coin Fruit in the Grand Exhibition, they won’t be hostile here.

Make sure you have two Gold Coin Fruits before coming to the Arche Abbey area. You will need to give one to Black Cat and another to Red Fox to avoid the boss fights. In return, you will receive the Red Fox Mask and Black Cat Mask as a reward.