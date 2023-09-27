How To Get Free From The Puppet String Ending In Lies of P

Free from the Puppet String ending in Lies of P is the opposite of the Rise of P ending and is easily the best ending to the game in my opinion. However, unlike the Real Boy ending, the Free from the Puppet String ending doe require a bit of work. That is why we are here to explain the story and help you unlock the Lies of P Free from the Puppet String ending.

How to unlock Lies of P Free from the Puppet String ending

The main difference between Free from the Puppet String conclusion and Rise of P is that you will have to focus more on remaining closer to your puppet nature rather than indulging in your humanity. To that end, you must avoid any actions that will raise your humanity, so disregard extra cases such as answering Arlecchino’s riddles or performing gestures at appropriate moments.

Completing certain questlines is also risky as those have a chance at raising your humanity as well when completed, as is evident in cases such as Eugenie’s questline.

As such, your focus rests entirely on dialogue choices for the Free from the Puppet String ending and you must ALWAYS tell the truth. Do note that some answers will still grant humanity regardless, but the important thing is that your overall puppet nature is largely in the majority by the end of the game.

There are other tells to make sure you are progressing in line with the Free from the Puppet String ending of Lies of P.

If P does not have any distinct changes to his character model, and Spring the cat still hisses and remains hostile when you try to pet him even after progressing far into the campaign, that’s how you will know your humanity is low and you are on track to get the Free from Puppet String conclusion.

Let Sophia live

As you progress through the Arche Abbey and defeat Laxasia the Complete, keep progressing until you reach Sophia’s room. Here when talking to her, she will request you to end her suffering. At this point, it is important that you choose ‘Let her Live’ for the sake of the Free From the Puppet String ending.

With all the prerequisites done, simply progress normally. Defeat Simon Manus and he will ask you what became of Sophia. Tell him that you liberated her from Arche Abbey.

Refuse to give your heart to Geppetto

Ride the elevator from Simon’s boss arena to the bottom, where you will find Geppetto by his lonesome in the area directly ahead. Speak to him and refuse to hand over your heart when prompted. This will then initiate the final boss battle with the Nameless Puppet. Defeat it in order to get the Free from Puppet String conclusion in Lies of P.

Lies of P Free from the Puppet String ending explained

Once Nameless Puppet is defeated, Geppetto will hate and disown you, calling you a useless puppet before dying. While this may seem bad, getting the Free from the Puppet String ending means everyone in Hotel Krat gets to live so ultimately you did a good deed even though you refused your creator.

Both Sophia and P are also alive and while P may not be a real boy, he is free to do as he pleases since he has been freed “from the puppet string”