Lies Of P Defense Parts Location Guide

In Lies of P, you will face a host of enemies and will learn to defend yourself. While the game has no armor and relies on dodging and rolling, there are some protective parts called defense parts. Defense Parts are categorized into 4 sections in Lies of P: Liners, Cartridges, Frames, and Converters.

Liners refer to Pinocchio’s skin, offering protection, while Frames are the support system and negate physical damage up to their ability. Cartridges are more like consumable items and protect Status Ailments. Converters offer protection against Elemental Damage.

All in all, every defense part plays a vital role in giving the protagonist the maximum amount of protection.

Cartridges

LADA Shock Cartridge: The shock cartridge is in the Grand Exhibition Plaza. The cartridge is in the safe hands of a centurion puppet roaming the wilderness in the garden, where a staircase leads to the cable car. You must take down the centurion before getting your hands on the cartridge.

LADA Break Cartridge: The Break Cartridge is in the Krat Central Station Platform. Once you're inside the station, continue on until you reach the platforms, where a massive Decay Lizard will be waiting for you. Defeat him and continue into the car on your right. The cartridge will be inside a safe at the end of the car. Destroy the wall behind the chair as it will be hidden behind it.

Arch Break Cartridge: Once you activate the Stargazer and continue, there will come a time when an enemy will surprise attack you. Defeat him and continue into the next building you see. After entering the building, make a right and then a right again to drop down. Go inside the next room where this cartridge will be waiting in a chest.

Belford Break Cartridge: This particular cartridge is in the Path of Misery. What you will need to do is continue past the angel statue to find Giangio. Once you find him, look behind him and another statue to find this cartridge.

Workshop Union Cartridge: This cartridge is equipped already when you start the game.

LADA Disruption Cartridge: This Cartridge is buyable from an NPC named Test Subject 826. This is a merchant NPC found by the Arche Abbey Outer Wall. You can buy this item for 2300 Ergo.

Arch Disruption Cartridge: This cartridge is also found in the Barren Swamp Ravine. Once you activate the Stargazer, turn around and climb down the ladder. Keep following the right side wall until you enter a cave. You will then be tasked to continue while getting past several Rolling Boulders. Once you clear all of them, you will be in a clearing. Go inside the smaller cave, and you will find this cartridge hidden in a chest that keeps a Bear Carcass around.

Belford Disruption Cartridge: This cartridge is located inside the Estella Opera House. If you remember correctly, you can follow the path you chose to go for the King of Puppet Boss. If not, then go up the stairs. Choose the right-side staircase. Proceed up and then follow the path marked by a blood trail. Keep following the path, and you will come to an opening with a flaming chandelier on the right side. Pass through the chandelier, and the chest will be to your right, containing the Belford Disruption Cartridge.

Liners

The Liner collection is available for purchase at Hotel Krat by the vendor Pulcinella. You can give him certain items in exchange to unlock the Liner and then buy it from him for a certain amount of Ergo.

Arch Fiber-Reinforced Liner: The price will be 1700 Ergo, and you can only buy it after giving Pulcinella the Fancy Venigni Collection.

Arch Multi-layer Liner: This liner is purchasable for 1700 Ergo and gives the Fancy Venigni Collection.

Arch Spaced Armor Liner: The Arch Spaced Armor Liner is buyable for 1700 Ergo and gives Pulcinella the Fancy Venigni Collection.

Belford Fiber-Reinforced Liner: This liner is purchasable for 1000 Ergo and exchanged for the Incredible Venigni Collection.

Belford Multi-layer Liner: This liner is available for 1000 Ergo after you give Pulcinella the Incredible Venigni Collection.

Belford Spaced Armor Liner: This liner is available for purchase after giving the Incredible Venigni Collection for 1000 Ergo.

LADA Fiber-Reinforced Liner: After giving Pulcinella 3 Venigni Collection Boxes, you can buy this liner for 2300 Ergo.

LADA Multi-Layered Liner: You can buy this Liner for 2300 Ergo after you unlock it by giving Pulcinella all of the 3 Venigni Collection Boxes.

Lada Spaced Armor Liner: You can buy this liner for 2300 Ergo after exchanging all 3 Venigni Collection Boxes.

Workshop Union Certified Liner: This is the default liner Pinocchio will have the first time you start the game.

Workshop Union Fiber-Reinforced Liner: This liner is available for purchase after you save Venigni. You can buy it for 500 Ergo.

Workshop Union Multi-layered Liner: This liner is available for 500 Ergo after saving Venigni.

Workshop Union Spaced Armor Liner: This liner is available for 500 Ergo after you save Venigni.

Converters

Belford Superior Corrosion Resistance Converter: This converter is in the Tomb Slum Entrance. You can find it in a slum shack at the end. This shack will be locked, so you will need the key, which is found on a dead enemy nearby.

Belford Superior Insulation Converter: This converter is available in the Barren Swamp. From the Stargazer, continue straight, and you will find this converter in a chest surrounded by Barrels, Carts, and a few enemies.

Belford Superior Radiation Converter: This converter is in the Estella Opera House. It is found in the Trinity Sanctum inside a chest.

LADA Large Capacity Corrosion Resistance Converter: This converter is purchasable from the Wandering Merchant vendor for 2200 Ergo. This vendor is found on the second floor of the Abandoned Apartment located near the Stargazer in Krat Central Station.

LADA Large Capacity Insulation Converter: It is also purchasable for 2200 Ergo from the Wandering Merchant in the Abandoned Apartment outside Krat Central Station.

LADA Large Capacity Radiation Converter: This converter is for sale at the Wandering Merchant Vendor in the Abandoned Apartment outside the Krat Central Station.

Workshop Union Old Generation Converter: This relic is already present on Pinocchio when you start your game.

Work Union Standard Corrosion Resistance Converter: This converter is found in a small hut present in Moonlight Town.

Workshop Union Standard Insulation Converter: This converter is waiting to be picked near an NPC named Toma in the Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard.

Workshop Union Standard Radiation Converter: This converter is obtainable after defeating a Steampunk enemy in the Venigni Works Control Room.

Frames