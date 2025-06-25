How To Get The Shadow Sunflower Blossom In Elden Ring

Shadow Sunflower Blossom is a colossal weapon in Elden Ring introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. The head of a monstrous sunflower, this weapon can be obtained by exchanging the remembrance of a boss at the Roundtable Hold.

Colossal Weapons are extremely powerful and difficult to handle in Elden Ring, and Sunflower Blossom is no exception. Finding it is another massive task as it involves killing an optional boss that is well-hidden.

In this guide, we will help you acquire the Shadow Sunflower Blossom weapon and craft an amazing Faith build around it that can pummel any boss into pieces.

Shadow Sunflower Blossom Location in Elden Ring

Shadow Sunflower Blossom can only be obtained by exchanging the Remembrance of the Shadow Sunflower with Enia at the Roundtable Hold.

This remembrance can be obtained by defeating the Scadutree Avatar at Scadutree Base. To reach this area, you must travel to the Church District area of the Shadow Keep.

Once you reach the Church District Entrance site of grace, go through the rooftops to reach a room on the other side.

You need to avoid Fire Blobs and Fire Knights on your way across. Drop down into the house and take the second left after killing another Fire Knight.

Go up the stairs to the left and climb a ladder until you notice a lever. Pull the lever to drain the water in the Church District.

Drop down and turn back to enter the hut. Use the platforms to reach the Church District. Go through this area until you reach a small altar on the other side.

Open the door to find a small lift that will take you down. Cross the wooden bridge and a cave to finally reach the Scadutree Base.

Scadutree Avatar is an extremely scary boss. It has three phases, each with full HP. The boss starts the fight with Thorn attacks and sweeps. It also charges at the players and does head slam attacks.

Target its head and dodge the incoming attacks. During the second phase, the boss gets more violent and starts using magic attacks. The attacks get faster and more powerful. The third phases start with a blast that can potentially kill the players.

Make sure to keep your distance and only attack when there is an opening. Once defeated, Scadutree Avatar drops the Remembrance of the Shadow Sunflower in addition to Miquella’s Great Rune.

You can take this remembrance to Enia at the Roundtable Hold and get the Shadow Sunflower Blossom weapon for free.

Shadow Sunflower Blossom Stats and Requirements

Shadow Sunflower Blossom is a Strength/Faith-based weapon that requires 25 Faith, 24 Strength, and 8 Dexterity to wield. It has D scaling with Strength and Faith, and E scaling with Dexterity stats.

The unique skill for this weapon is Shadow Sunflower Headbutt, which costs 16 FP. It allows the players to slam the Sunflower weapon into the ground, releasing a shockwave. This attack can be used repeatedly at the cost of FP and Stamina.

This colossal weapon can’t be infused with any Ash of War. You also can’t apply any magic or grease to it either. Sunflower weapon can be upgraded up to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones.

At the base level, it does 114 Physical and 114 Holy damage. It can be increased up to 279 Physical and 279 Holy Damage with the weapon upgrade.

Shadow Sunflower Blossom weighs 16 and can be sold for 500 Runes to any merchant in the game. We recommend against it as it is a unique boss weapon and can be obtained only once per playthrough.

Shadow Sunflower Blossom Best Build

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Shadow Sunflower Blossom weapon with an Erdtree Seal to cast the following incantations.

As this is an endgame build with at least a level 180 character, distribute your stats as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Endurance : 30

: 30 Strength : 40

: 40 Faith: 80

Equip the following talisman to make this build even scarier.

Two-Headed Green Turtle Talisman . Increases the stamina recovery speed by 22.5%.

. Increases the stamina recovery speed by 22.5%. Sacred Scorpion Charm . To increase the attack power of Holy attacks by 12% at the cost of physical defense.

. To increase the attack power of Holy attacks by 12% at the cost of physical defense. Shard of Alexander . Increases the attack power of skills by 15%.

. Increases the attack power of skills by 15%. Carian Filigreed Crest. Reduces the FP cost of skills by 25%.

Equip and armor that provides you enough protection but doesn’t make you roll slow. Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Holy Shrouding Cracked Tear . Increases the attack power of Holy attacks.

. Increases the attack power of Holy attacks. Opaline Hardtear. Increases defense against all types of attacks. This is to offset the Sacred Scorpion Charm.

With this build, you will be able to deal a massive amount of Holy damage to bosses and enemies. Some bosses like Promised Consort Radahn are weak to Holy attacks, which makes this build even more preferable.