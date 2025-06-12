How To Get And Use Miquella’s Great Rune In Elden Ring

A great rune discarded by Miquella, broken and bereft of its power, this reusable item can only be used to resist the power of charm. Unlike the rest of the Great Runes, Miquella’s Great Rune doesn’t hold any power and can’t be activated at any tower in Elden Ring.

To obtain this rune, you must go through a perilous journey and defeat one of the most difficult bosses in Elden Ring. Let us help you obtain Miquella’s Rune with ease and how to use it to survive one of the most difficult times in recent history.

Miquella’s Great Rune Location

Miquela’s Rune in Elden Ring can only be obtained after defeating the Scadutree Avatar at the Scadutree Base. This area is to the northwest of Shadow Keep and is completely optional.

To reach the Scadutree Avatar, start from the Church District entrance, south of the Shadow Keep. This area has a lot of houses submerged in water. Run across the rooftops and use the rafters to avoid getting killed.

FYI Make sure to avoid Messmer’s Soldiers in the area as they can be really difficult to kill.

Once you reach the northern end of the Church District, climb the ladder at the end and turn the lever to drain the water.

Now, use ledges and planks to make your way to the bottom of the district. This will take you all the way to the bottom of the Church District.

Keep going north until you come across a magician enemy.

Turn right and enter the altar room. Instead of climbing the stairs, open the small door at the base to gain access to the elevator. This elevator will take you to the base of Scadutree.

Go through the tunnel and cross the hanging. Rest at the Site of Grace, as you will be meeting a really difficult boss ahead.

Defeat Scadutree Avatar

Scadutree Avatar is an optional boss, and rightfully so. This boss has three phases with a full health bar each time. The first phase is like any other boss. Scadutree Avatar attacks you from a distance and uses its thorns to deplete your health.

It also uses head slam and limb swipe. These attacks can easily be dodged, and you can target its head for massive damage. Once Scadutree Avatar is defeated, you will get some time to fill your health and FP.

The boss will charge at you multiple times during the next phase. Its attacks will get more erratic and deal massive damage to the players. The strategy remains the same. Look for an opening and attack the head.

Watch out for the homing magic attacks. Keep the lock-on on the boss’s head to see the attack coming. Make sure to attack the head to deal as much damage as possible.

Once you defeat the Scadutree Avatar for the second time, he will emerge again. This time with a vengeance. It will use an explosion attack that can instantly kill you. Run as far away as possible, and dodge to the right to avoid the incoming bullet.

This phase is extremely difficult and will require all your expertise. Make sure not to die, as you will have to start the fight all over again. Once the boss is defeated, it will drop Miquella’s Rune alongside its own remembrance.

How To Use Miquella’s Great Rune

Unlike all other great runes in Elden Ring, Miquella’s Rune can’t be activated at any tower. It was discarded by Miquella, so it doesn’t hold any power.

The only benefit this item has is that it can resist charms. This rune is invaluable during the fight with the last boss of Shadow of the Erdtree, Promised Consort Radahn. During his second phase, Radahn uses a grab attack where Miquella charms the player.

It is indicated by a crown on the player’s head. If you get grabbed again by Miquella, it is instant death. To avoid this fate, use Miquella’s Great rune to remove the charm condition. You can use this item as many times as you want.

This is all you can do with Miquella’s Great Rune. It has no other uses in the game.