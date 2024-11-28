How To Get The Ornamental Straight Sword In Elden Ring

A slender straight sword used by the dregs of the golden lineage to seek power, the Ornamental Straight Sword is a rare weapon in the Elden Ring that can be missed easily. It is one of the few Paired Swords in the game with a unique weapon skill.

In this game, we will tell you how to obtain the Ornamental Straight Sword in Elden Ring and how you can use it to craft a Dexterity/Strength build.

Ornamental Sword Location

The Ornamental sword in Elden Ring can be obtained by killing the Grafted Scion boss at the Chapel of Anticipation. This is the game’s first boss in the tutorial area, which is very difficult to defeat for newcomers.

Once you are defeated, you won’t be able to return to the Chapel of Anticipation for some time. Once you reach Liurnia of the Lakes after defeating Godrick the grafted, go to the northwest region.

Use Torrent to reach the hill above and then travel on the path leading to the Minor Erdtree. You will come across Four Belfries northwest of Raya Lucaria Academy.

Go to the second Belfry that says “Precipice of Anticipation” and use the Stonesword Key to unlock it. Use the teleporter there to travel back to the Chapel of Anticipation.

FYI You can also go there to complete Varre’s Questline by soaking Lord of Blood’s Favor in a dead maiden’s blood.

Go through the Chapel of Anticipation as normal until you reach the Grafted Scion boss. This time, make sure to defeat this monstrosity. This boss is really easy as you can dodge all of its attacks.

Once defeated, the Grafted Scion will drop the Ornamental Straight Sword in the Elden Ring.

Ornamental Straight Sword Stats and Requirements

Ornamental Straight Sword requires 14 Dexterity and 10 Strength to wield. It has D scaling with Dex and E scaling with Str.

The unique skill of this sword is Golden Tempering, which costs 24 FP. As a unique weapon, it can’t be imbued with any Ashes of War or consumables like grease. You can’t apply any magic to it, either.

Ornamental Straight sword can be upgraded with the help of Somber Smithing Stones up to +10. At its highest level, it deals 247 Physical damage. With a max of 80 Dex, it does 482 damage per strike.

This straight sword weighs only 3 and can be sold for 200 runes to any merchant in the game. Upon dual handing, it changes to dual-wield (one sword in each hand), just like the Starscourge Greatsword.

Ornamental Sword Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using Giant’s Seal +25 in addition to the fully upgraded Ornamental Straight sword.

As this is a level 150 build, go with the following stats.

Vigor : 60

: 60 Dexterity : 80

: 80 Faith : 25

: 25 Endurance: 28

For the armor set, the Crucible Knight armor set absorbs as much damage as possible without sacrificing mobility.

Use the following Talismans.

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia (increases attack power with each attack)

Ritual Sword Talisman (increases attack power at max HP)

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman (increases defense)

Millicent’s Prosthesis (increases Dex and attack power with successive attacks)

For the Flask of Wondrous Physick, mix the following cracked tears.

Thorny Cracked Tear (boosts attack power)

Faith Knot Crystal Tear (increases Faith)

The best spells for this build are