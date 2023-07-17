How To Get Starscourge Greatsword In Elden Ring

The Starscourge Greatsword is a sword in Elden Ring known for pulling in enemies using its weapon skill. This curved sword is made of black steel and was wielded by one of the greatest champions of The Lands Between, General Radahn. Starscourge Greatsword is also the only greatsword in the game you can dual-wield.

This Colossal weapon is not only massive in size, but it also requires astronomical stats to wield it successfully. Players need at least 38 strength, 15 intelligence, and 12 dexterity to equip this behemoth weapon. It also scales with these stats (D-str, D-dex, and E-int) and has 129 base physical damage and 83 base magic damage.

Starscourge Greatsword location in Elden Ring

To get the Starscourge Greatsword, you must defeat the Starscourge Radahn in the Wailing Dunes.

However, players need to travel to Caelid and reach the Redmane Castle during the festival to reach this area. Redmane Castle is located to the Southeast of the Map and at the border of Caelid. The nearest site of Grace is the “Chamber outside the Plaza.”

Starscourge Radahn is one of the strongest bosses in Elden Ring, and we recommend players follow our strategy to trounce him. Starscourge Radahn drops “Remembrance of the Starscourge,” a unique item you can exchange for his weapon.

Take his remembrance to the Roundtable Hold and offer it to Fingereader Enia, who will exchange it for the Starscourge Greatsword in return.

What does the Starscourge Greatsword do in Elden Ring

This is the only weapon in the game that doesn’t allow players to hold it with both hands. Upon pressing the dual wield button (Y or Triangle), the character takes out another Starscourge Greatsword for dual wielding.

Using the same technique a second time will make the players smash the swords into the ground and create an AoE explosion. Due to its high damage output and reliance on magic, you can use it to create fun builds in Elden Ring.

Check out our Hero Class Starscourge Greatsword and Vagabond class Starscourge Greatsword builds for more on this weapon. Using the Somber Smithing stones, you can carry the Starscourge Greatsword to NG+ with proper upgrades.