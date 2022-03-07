Elden Ring Four Belfries Imbued Sword Key Locations Guide

In Elden Ring, you will need to find three Imbued Sword Keys to activate the three portals at the Four Belfries. These keys are hidden around in different areas in the Four Belfries. This guide will explain where to find the Four Belfries Imbued Sword Keys in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Four Belfries Imbued Sword Key Locations

Below we have listed the locations of the Four Belfries Imbued Sword Keys. You need to find all of these sword keys to unlock the portals.

Four Belfries Imbued Sword Key #1

The first Imbued Sword key can be found at the very top of the hill in Four Belfries. The key will be inside a chest at the top of the hill.

For your ease, we have a map image below showing the hill’s location where you can find the first Imbued sword key.

Four Belfries Imbued Sword Key #2

To find the second Imbued Sword key, head to the Debate Parlor Site of Grace located in the Raya Lucaria Academy Dungeon. After arriving there, head out to the rooftop.

In the rooftop courtyard, take the slope of dirt to reach the balcony. From the balcony, you can drop down the stairs to the adjacent rooftops.

There is a lot of loot on this rooftop, and among them, you can find the Imbued Sword key on a corpse.

Four Belfries Imbued Sword Key #3

For the final Imbued Sword Key, you will need to make your way to Sellia, the Town of Sorcery, located in the Caelid region. To obtain the Imbued Sword key here, you will need to complete a side quest.

Your objective will be to find and light up three torches which to open doors that are sealed by magic.

Completing the side quest will award you with the final Imbued Sword key. And now you can unlock all the portals at the Four Belfries.