How To Get The Carian Phalanx Sorcery In Elden Ring

Carian Phalanx in Elden Ring summons a host of glintblades over the head of the caster that automatically targets and attacks the enemies. This sorcery was bestowed upon the faithful Carian Knights by their queen, Rennala.

In this guide, we will help you obtain Carian Phalanx sorcery and tell you how to use it effectively against your enemies.

Carian Phalanx Location

Carian Phalanx Sorcery can be purchased from Seluvis at his rise for 6,000 Runes after you get him the Amber Starlight.

This is easier said than done a sit requires you to complete a series of complex steps in a particular order.

FYI Don’t hand over the Fingerslayer Blade to Ranni at any point before you give Seluvis the Amber Starlight, or he will die, locking you out of a lot of spells.

Defeat Rennala, Queen of Full Moon, at the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

Travel to the Caria Manor in the Northwest corner of Liurnia.

Defeat the Royal Knight Loretta at the end of Caria Manor to access the Three Sisters area.

Meet Ranni at her rise and join her ranks.

Talk to three apparitions in Ranni’s Rise and travel south to find Seluvis in his rise.

Take Seluvis’s Potion to either Nepheli Loux, Sir Gideon Ofnir, or the Dung Eater.

Return to Seluvis and tell him about the potion. Go outside and find the hidden entrance northeast of Seluvis’s Rise.

Talk to Seluvis and purchase a puppet with Starlight Shards.

Reload the area, exhaust the dialogues with Seluvis, and force him to sell you another puppet.

Talk to Seluvis about his secret plan. Accept his offer to find Amber Starlight .

. Go to Altus Plateau and recover the Amber Starlight for Seluvis.

Return to Seluvis, and he will offer to sell you more sorceries, including Carian Phalanx in Elden Ring.

TIP If Ranni gets offended, go to the Church of Vows and use a celestial dew for absolution. You can now continue Ranni’s Questline as normal.

If Seluvis dies after you find the Amber Starlight, you can take his Bell Bearing to the Twin Maiden Husk at the Roundtable Hold and purchase the Carian Phalanx.

Count Ymir in the Cathedral of Manus Metyr also sells this sorcery for 12,000 Runes (Shadow of the Erdtree DLC).

Carian Phalanx Stats and Requirements

Carian Phalanx requires a staff and 34 Intelligence to cast. It also needs 24 FP and 16 per cast in addition to one spell slot.

This sorcery summons 9 Glintblades that deal magic and stance damage to the enemies. Carian Phalanx deals more damage as compared to Greatblade Phalanx but the latter one wins when it comes to stagger damage.

This spell can be boosted by using the Carian Glintstone Staff and is a perfect fit for Intelligence Builds in Elden Ring.