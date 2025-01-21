How To Get The Broadsword In Elden Ring

A straight Sword with a wide blade, the Broadsword in Elden Ring is used to slash down foes with great accuracy. This massive blade can cover a large area with each strike, preventing your enemies from guarding themselves against incoming attacks.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire a Broadsword in Elden Ring and how you can use it to craft a Strength-based build to demolish shardbearers.

Broadsword Location in Elden Ring

The Broadsword in Elden Ring can be obtained via two methods.

The best and easiest way to obtain a Broadsword is by using Confessor as the starting class. This way, you will receive the Broadsword as a starting gift for free.

If you select any other class as your starter, all hope is not lost. You can still acquire a Broadsword by purchasing it from a merchant. The said merchant can be found in the southwestern region of Limgrave, near Coastal Cave.

To find this merchant, start from the Church of Elleh and go west. Use the platforms or the path to go down until you reach the shore. From the shoreline, go west until you come across some demi-human enemies guarding the entrance of the Coastal Cave.

Keep going west until you see a Nomadic Merchant sitting under a shade. Talk to the merchant, and he will sell you the Broadsword for 1800 Runes in Elen Ring.

Broadsword Stats and Requirements

Broadsword in Elden Ring requires 10 Strength and 10 Dexterity to wield. It has D scaling with Str and E scaling with Dex stats.

The weapon skill for the Broadsword is Square Off, which can be replaced with any suitable Ash of War. You can also apply grease and magic to this sword.

Broadsword can be upgraded with the help of Smithing Stones, and at its highest level (+25), it deals 286 physical damage.

It weighs 4 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Broadsword Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Broadsword with Heavy affinity. As this is a level 170 build, distribute your points across the following stats.

Vigor: 60

Strength: 80

Use a fully upgraded Golden Order Seal to cast the following incantations.

Any medium armor that allows you to roll fast. For the talismans, go with the following ones.

Shard of Alexander

Rellana’s Cameo

Blade of Mercy

Two-Handed Sword Talisman

Mix the following Crystal Tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.