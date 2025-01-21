How To Get The Battle Hammer In Elden Ring

A weapon used by the duelists who were exiled from the Colosseum, the Battle Hammer in Elden Ring is a strength weapon crafted specifically for duels. With just a few swings, this hammer has the power to crush any armor and its wearer.

In this guide, we will tell you how to farm the Battle Hammer and how you can craft an amazing strength build around it.

Battle Hammer Location in Elden Ring

Battle Hammer in Elden Ring can only be obtained as a rare drop from the Hammer Duelists in Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

These hammer-wielding foes can be found near the Colosseum in Leyndell. To reach this area, start from the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace and climb the massive tree trunk.

Instead of following the main path to the left, turn right and go uphill until you reach the Colosseum. You will find a few Hamer Duelists on your way to the top.

FYI These duelists will disappear once you defeat Malekith and turn Leyndell into Ashen Capital.

The drop rate for the Battle Hammer in Elden Ring is very low. 4% for each 100 points in Discovery stat. To increase your chances of obtaining this hammer, we recommend either investing in Arcane stat or using the Silver Pickled Fowl Foot before you start farming for the Battle Hammer in Elden Ring.

Battle Hammer Stats and Requirements

Battle Hammer requires 26 Strength and 8 Dexterity to wield. It has C scaling with Str and E scaling with Dex stat.

The weapon skill for the Battle Hammer is Braggart’s Roar, which increases your attack, defense, and stamina recovery rate. This Warhammer can be infused with the compatible Ash of War.

You can also apply magic and grease to this great hammer. This weapon can be upgraded with the help of Smithing Stones and at its highest level (+25), it deals 320 Physical damage.

Battle Hammer in Elden Ring weighs 10 and can be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Battle Hammer Best Build in Elden Ring

For this Great Hammer build in Elden Ring, we will be using a fully upgraded weapon with rotten quality.

As this is a Strength-based build, distribute your stat points as follows.

Vigor: 55

Strength: 70

Endurance: 35

For the talismans, select the following ones.

Use the following spells with a fully upgraded Golden Order Seal.

Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Stonebarb Cracked Tear

Greenburst Crystal Tear

Any medium armor that allows you to roll fast. With this Battle Hammer build in Elden Ring, you will able to inflict damage north of 1000 per hit to your enemies.