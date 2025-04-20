How To Get The Radiant Armor Set in Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

For the explorers of the depths, there is nothing better than the Radiant Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Crafted from the crushed luminous stones, this armor set provides a unique disguise that stops the stal enemies from attacking you.

Finding and obtaining the Radiant Armor set in Zelda: TotK is a chore due to its sky-high price. In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain this armor set for cheap in the game.

Radiant Armor Set Location

Radiant Armor Set consists of three pieces. Radiant Mask, Radiant Shirt, and Radiant Trousers. All three pieces can only be obtained by purchasing them from the Enchanted Armor Shop in Kakariko Village.

Claree runs this shop and charges 5,000 rupees for each piece. She needs to raise cash for her grandmother’s treatment, which will start the Gloom-Borne Illness side quest.

FYI If you are feeling generous, you can always dish out 15,000 Rupees to purchase the Radiant Armor set in Zelda: TotK.

Find Lesli, Claree’s Sister, sitting near a pot on the outskirts of the Kakariko Village. She will ask you to find Sundelion, Hylian Rice, and Fresh Milk to cook Sunny Veggie Porridge to cure her grandmother.

You can farm Sundelions from the Sky Islands and purchase the remaining items from the general store in Kakariko or the Lookout Landing. Prepare the Porridge and complete the quest.

Return to Claree’s shop, and she will reduce the price of each armor piece to 800 Rupees. Now, you can have the complete Radiant Armor Set for 2,400 Rupees only in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Armor Norma Price Discounted Price Radiant Mask 5000 800 Radiant Shirt 5000 800 Radiant Trousers 5000 800

Radiant Armor Set Stats and Upgrades

The Radiant Armor set doesn’t provide any bonus even if you wear all the pieces. However, if you upgrade each piece up to 2 stars and equip them, you get two distinct bonuses.

Disguise

Bone Weapon Proficiency

The first perk allows you to avoid fighting Stal enemies. They will ignore you unless you attack them first. The second perk allows you to deal more damage to the enemies with Bone weapons. You can upgrade all pieces of the Radiant Armor set to 4 stars with the help of Fairy Fountains.

Below is a table for the items required to upgrade one item.