How To Get The Trousers of Twilight In Zelda: TotK

Inspired by the Twilight Princess, the Trousers of Twilight in Zelda: TotK are a part of Armor of Twilight set which grants additional attack power to Link. Forgotten yet not lost, this pair of trousers has once again returned to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to empower old players with a nostalgic feel.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire the Trousers of Twilight and how you can use them to get additional benefits in the game.

Trousers of Twilight Location in Zelda: TotK

Trousers of Twilight can be obtained via two methods. The first one is the easier one if you are willing to spend some cash on a specific amiibo.

Scanning Link’s Amiibo from Super Smash Bros will unlock these trousers. However, you can only use one amiibo per day, so make sure that you won’t have any conflict with other preferences.

If you are not interested in using Amiibo, you can still get these trousers the traditional way. A little bit of exploration of the Sky Islands and the Depths.

Travel to the North Akkala Sky Archipelago, in the northeast corner of the map. Land on a small island and search for the treasure chest at the following coordinates (4267, 3108, and 0783). You will find an Old Map that will lead you to the Trousers of Twilight in the depths.

Travel to Ancient Akkala Ruins and dive into the depths. This will lead you to the Ancient Underground Fortress. This area is heavily guarded by enemies. You can fight them or avoid them, as they are not related to finding the trousers.

FYI Once unlocked, you can purchase them again from the Bargainer Statues in the depths in exchange for 400 poes.

Open the treasure chest at the following coordinates (3318, 1505, -0856). It is inside a small house near the ruins to collect the Trousers of Twilight in Zelda: TotK.

Trousers of the Twilight Stats and Uses

Trousers of the Twilight are a part of the Armor of the Twilight. These pants provide 3 base protection and can be upgraded to 4 Stars (20 Defense) with the help of Fairy Fountains.

Once paired with the rest of the Twilight set, you gain the Attack Up perk, which increases your attack power against enemies.