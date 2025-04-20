Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – Whirly Swirly Things Walkthrough

Lost Woods in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is full of tiny and cheerful Korkos that need your help all the time. One such request comes from Kula, who wants to see the Whirly Swirly Things in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

While it seems like a childish request, this quest will take you across the Grasslands and Deserts of Hyrule to snap pictures of whirlpools and sinkholes. Don’t worry, we will help you with each step to complete this side quest as quickly as possible.

How to Start Whirly Swirly Things in Zelda: TotK

Whirly Swirly Things side quest can be obtained by talking to a small Korok named Kula inside the Lost Woods area. She is standing near the Musanokir Shrine in the Great Hyrule Forest Region.

FYI You can’t access the Lost Woods directly from the surface. We have a great guide detailing how to reach the Lost Woods from the Depths while curing the Great Deku Tree.

Once you talk to Kula at the following coordinates (0421, 2128, and 0143), she will ask you to find her a picture of Whirly Swirly Thing in water.

Find and Snap a Whirlpool

There are a lot of water bodies in Zelda: TotK with Whirlpools. However, trying to find one randomly can be a daunting task. We have a couple of locations where you can find the whirlpool every time you visit them.

The first location is the eastern part of Lake Hylia in the Faron Region. It is to the south of Hyrule Field, and the lake is distinctly divided into two parts. Once you reach the area, snap a picture that clearly says Whirlpool with an exclamation mark on the top right corner.

FYI You can also take a picture while diving down from the sky.

The next whirlpool can be found in Zora’s Domain. Go to the East Reservoir Lake in the southeast region of Zora Domain. Stand near the ledge and take a clear picture of the whirlpool right in front of you.

Return to Kula and show her the picture. She will ask you to take another picture of a big sand swirly thing.

Find and Snap a Sinkhole

The next task is to take a picture of a sand sinkhole. The best place to find these is the Gerudo Desert. Go to the northeast region of Gerudo Desert, directly east of Gerudo Town and south of Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower.

You will notice a sinkhole at the following coordinates (-2529, -3604, 0010). Take a clear picture of the Sinkhole and return to Kula by fast-traveling to the Musanokir Shrine in the Lost Woods area.

Whirly Swirly Things Quest Reward

Show the picture of the Sinkhole to Kula to complete the Whirly Swirly Things quest in Zelda: TotK. She will give you 5x Endura Carrots as a reward.

Endura Carrots are a rare ingredient required to cook meals that can increase your stamina temporarily.