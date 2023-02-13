Hogwarts Legacy Potions Locations

What good is a wizard without his spells and potions? Granted that learning powerful spells like the Avada Kedavra spell or the Leviosa spell is essential to wizards, potions can also come in handy in a variety of different situations.

They may be able to provide buffs during combat like the Edurus or the Wiggenweld potions or help you in exploration like the Felix Felices potion.

As you learn to become the best wizard in Hogwarts Legacy, you will surely come across potions in the early stages of the game – specifically in Quest 13: Potions Class. This is a main quest, which means that you cannot miss out on it.

There are a total of 7 potions in the game, but you will have to obtain 6 of them to get the “Going Through the Potions” trophy. This is because the Felix Felices potion is exclusive to PlayStation 4 and 5.

Once you have taken the Potions Class and obtained the recipe for your first potion, you can start brewing/crafting potions in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to brew/craft potions

To craft/brew potions in Hogwarts Legacy, you will require two main things – the potion’s crafting recipes and ingredients. You can unlock your first potion recipe and start brewing potions after you have completed the first Potions Classroom by Professor Sharp.

After the quest, the Potion Stations at the Potions Classroom will become accessible, and you can use them to brew potions. You can also, later on, unlock the Room of Requirement to get even more Potion Stations and make the brewing process faster.

You can obtain the potion’s recipe either by completing a few quests or buying them from J. Pippin’s Potions Shop or the Tomes and Scrolls Shop in Hogsmeade. The other thing you will need is crafting ingredients, which can either be different types of Plants or materials obtained from beasts. These can also be bought from the vendors in Hogsmeade like The Magic Neep.

There are a total of 7 different potions in the game, each having a different crafting requirement and giving a different effect.

Edurus Potion

Requires: 1x Ashwinder Eggs, and 1x Mongrel Fur.

You can unlock the recipe for this potion automatically as you complete the Potions Class quest. Drinking this potion protects the user with a rocky armor, hence providing stronger defense. It has a brewing time of 30 seconds.

Felix Felicis

Requires: 1x Fluxweed Stem, and 1x, Lacewing Flies.

This particular potion is exclusive to the players who pre-ordered Hogwarts Legacy – you cannot brew it otherwise. Makes the drinker extremely lucky and reveals the locations of large chests on the mini-map for a span of 24 hours in the game. It has a brewing time of 1 minute.

Note that you do not require this potion for the Going Through the Potions trophy.

Focus Potion

Requires: 1x Fluxweed Stem, Lacewing Flies, 1x Dugbog Tongue.

You can get the potion recipe from J. Pippin’s Potions shop for 1200 Galleons. Drinking this potion reduces the user’s spell cooldown durations, allowing them to regenerate faster. It has a brewing time of 1 minute.

Invisibility Potion

Requires: 1x Leaping Toadstool Caps, 1x Knotgrass Sprig, 1x Troll Bogeys.

You can get the potion recipe from J. Pippin’s Potions shop for 800 Galleons. Drinking this potion grants the user invisibility for a limited time period. It has a brewing time of 1 minute.

Maxima Potion

Requires: 1x Leech Juice, and 1x Spider Fang

You can get the potion recipe from J. Pippin’s Potions shop for 500 Galleons. Drinking this potion grants a boost to the user’s spell damage for a limited time period. It has a brewing time of 30 seconds.

Thunderbrew Potion

Requires: 1x Shrivelfig fruit, 1x Leech Juice, and 1x Staunch of the Dead.

You can get the potion recipe from J. Pippin’s Potions shop for 1200 Galleons. Drinking this potion casts a layer around the user which stuns and damages any enemy that comes near. It has a brewing time of 1 minute and 30 seconds.

Wiggenweld Potion

Requires: 1x Dittany Leaves, and 1x Horklump Juice.

You can unlock the recipe for this potion automatically as you complete the Potions Class quest. Drinking this potion heals the user by restoring some of the lost HP. It has a brewing time of 15 seconds.