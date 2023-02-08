Hogwarts Legacy Classes, Subjects, And Lessons You Can Learn

Hogwarts Legacy classes are something that you need to take to get better at using spells, making potions, and much more. You can even get some tools while learning different subjects and get a chance to make a better bond with professors in Hogwarts Legacy.

You will get to learn eight different subjects in classes taught by the professors at Hogwarts Legacy, and here we will tell you details about all of them.

Classes and subjects you can attend in Hogwarts Legacy

The following are the 8 classes you can take in Hogwarts Legacy, along with details of the type of lessons you can expect when studying these subjects.

Defence Against the Dark Arts

Herbology

Potions

Flying

Charms

Beasts

Astronomy

Divination

Defence Against the Dark Arts

You might think Professor Snape will teach you this subject, but things are a little different in Hogwarts Legacy. Here you will learn the Defense against the dark arts from Professor Dinah Hecat.

Defense against dark art is something that you should focus on learning. This will help you tackle dark wizards in Hogwarts Legacy and their curses. You will learn some useful spells like Incendio and Levioso that will help you attack enemies rather than just focusing on Defense.

Herbology

In this class, you will learn about plant life and how it is essential for wizards. This class will take place inside a greenhouse. Hence, the things surrounding you are pretty cool, and Professor Mirabel Garlick also teaches you in a smooth way.

You will learn things like how to use plants in the potions and spells to tackle your opponents in Hogwarts Legacy, along with details like how to paralyze your enemies using Mandrake.

Potions

Learning how to make potions in Hogwarts Legacy is quite challenging, but it is worth it if you learn it properly. In this subject, Professor Aesop will teach you many ingredients that you can use to prepare some potions in the game.

The potions will help you regain health, boost your stats, and even find love. If you manage to make some powerful potions in Hogwarts Legacy, your journey ahead will get a lot smoother. Whenever you feel low on health and have some other problem, use the required potion to get you back on track.

Flying

This is perhaps one of the most anticipated features of Hogwarts Legacy that players are interested in. You must take this class to unlock the broom, as it only gets unlocked after completing the flying class quest.

Once you get the broom and learn how to mount it, you may not even have to take this class again on this subject in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to upgrade the broom, you have to follow other techniques. You can take part in different trials and finish them to upgrade broom in Hogwarts Legacy.

Charms

In the charm classes, you will learn some of the most famous spells in the Hogwarts Legacy. These include spells like the Wingardium Leviosa and Accio.

The basic thing that this class teaches you is how you can use your wand in Hogwarts Legacy to cast different spells. This class will help you in learning advanced magic skills as well when you progress forward. You will also learn about some “charms and enchantments” in the game, along with famous spells.

Beasts

In this class, Professor Bai Howin will teach you about different creatures you will encounter in the Hogwarts Legacy. You will get the necessary information that you need to tackle these beasts. You will also learn details like whether you can tame them in Hogwarts Legacy or not in the beast subject.

Astronomy

Astronomy is a subject that may not be available for you in the later part of the Hogwarts Legacy. In this class, Satyavati Shah will teach you about the universe, planets, stars, and anything related to them.

It is not a too important class, but still taking it will benefit you in one way or other in Hogwarts Legacy.

Divination

In the subject, Mudiwa Onai will teach you how to use different tools, rituals, and items to predict the future in Hogwarts Legacy. You will also get familiar with the Crystal Ball, which you can use to know about future events in Hogwarts Legacy.

Other than these classes, some other classes in Hogwarts Legacy are still not confirmed. The subject which we are not sure of till now whether you can take or not are Magical Theory, History of Magic, and Transfiguration.

Professor Eleazar Fig will teach the Magical Theory class, and Professor Matilda Weasley and Cuthbert Binns in Hogwarts Legacy will teach the Transfiguration and History of Magic classes, respectively.