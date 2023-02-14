How To Get Shrivelfig Fruit In Hogwarts Legacy

When it comes to crafting combat potions, the Shrivelfig Fruit is an important ingredient to find in Hogwarts Legacy. It is one of the many plants available in the game and necessary to craft the Thunderbrew potion.

In the latter stages of the game, you will often encounter multiple enemies at the same time. Using a Thunderbrew potion creates a massive storm that stuns and damages all enemies inside its radius.

This potion is also necessary to complete your potion class assignments, which means that you better know where to obtain Shrivelfigs in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find Shrivelfig and Seeds

Unlike Horklump Juice, you cannot harvest Shrivelfig Fruit in the open world. You can only purchase Shrivelfig Seeds from The Magic Neep shop in Hogsmeade.

The shop is located in the western corner of Hogsmeade, across the bridge that connects J. Pippin’s Potions. It is run by Timothy Teasdale, a well-known supplier of fresh produce, seeds, and fertilizer in the village.

Speak with him to check his inventory. He sells 2x Shrivelfig Fruit for 150 coins and Shrivelfig Seeds for 300 coins. Since his inventory is limited, you can always return to The Magic Neep later to purchase more.

How to grow Shrivelfig

After unlocking the Room of Requirement, you need to place a Medium Potting Station to grow Shrivelfig Fruits. Head to J. Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade to purchase a Medium Pot Conjuring spell (if you do not already have one) and return to the Room of Requirement.

Sow your Shrivelfig Seeds into a Medium Pot and wait for it to grow. The growing time is 12 in-game minutes, so feel free to explore Hogwarts Legacy until the plant is ready to be harvested.

How to use Shrivelfig

Shrivelfig Fruit is an important ingredient if you want to craft a Thunderbrew potion. This potion can really come in handy for you when are engaged with multiple foes. The reason is that it creates a storm around the drinker which disrupts the enemy’s movement and damages them as well.