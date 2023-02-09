Hogwarts Legacy Avada Kedavra: How To Get The Killing Curse

If you’ve read the Harry Potter books or watched any of its movies, you would be familiar with the Avada Kedavra spell. This is one of the most dangerous spells known to the world of wizards–killing anything it affects instantly.

This spell is also known as the Killing Curse by most and is one of the three Unforgivable Curses – with the other two being the Crucio curse and the Imperio curse.

Just as in the books, equipping the Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy means that you would be able to finish off any enemy in a split second. Now, who doesn’t want a spell like that?

You learn simple spells like the Expelliarmus spell fairly early on in the game but will have to wait quite a long time before you’re worthy to learn the Avada Kedavra/Killing Curse.

If you seek the dark ways and want to learn the Avada Kedavra spell in Hogwarts Legacy, then look no further – we’ve got you covered with this guide.

How to learn the Avada Kedavra spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Being such a powerful spell, it would make sense that it doesn’t unlock that soon in the game. If you were planning to go wild with this spell in the early stages of the game, you’re out of luck.

This is because the Avada Kedavra spell unlocks in the ending stages of the game – specifically in the “In the Shadow of the Relic” quest. This is one of the side-quests you get from Sebastian of the Slytherin house.

Although many of Sebastian’s quests are tied to the main questline, this is his last quest and is an optional one, so it can be overlooked. Moreover, you need to be at least level 28 to start this quest.

This is a very high level considering that the final mission of the main questline starts at a much lower level than this one – so you will likely finish the story before you start this quest and learn the Avada Kedavra spell.

Near the end of the “In the Shadow of the Relic” quest, you will enter a cave filled with Inferi. After dealing with the Inferi, you will face a key enemy that you will have to defeat.

After you manage to defeat this character, the option to learn the Avada Kedavra spell would be displayed. Simply choose to learn it, and you will have this powerful spell ready at the tip of your wand.

What’s special to the Avada Kedavra is that even though it’s such a dangerous spell, there are no consequences to using it. This is because there is no morality system in Hogwarts Legacy. There is, however, a long cooldown duration for it after you cast it once.

As far as we know, it can kill any enemy in an instant, but we don’t know whether it’s the same for the major bosses as well.