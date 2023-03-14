How To Get Fluxweed Stem In Hogwarts Legacy

Fluxweed Stem is another plant that you need to know how to grow and harvest in Hogwarts Legacy. It is a necessary ingredient if you are looking to craft a Focus potion to help you…well focus in the game.

You also need Fluxweeds to complete your Herbology class assignments. Professor Sharp will make sure that you get to know everything about plants and potion-making.

Similar to several other plants and seeds in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to go to a single shop in Hogsmeade to get Fluxweed Seeds.

Where to find Fluxweed and Seeds in Hogwarts Legacy

The best shop to visit when buying plantation seeds to grow plants is Magic Neep. The shop is located in the north area of Hogsmeade. You need to head north from West Hogsmeade Floo Flame location towards it. Go past the bridge and turn right to find the shop.

You will meet Timothy Teasdale right after entering the shop on the left side. Just interact with him to learn about his shop’s available products, including Hogwarts Legacy Fluxweed Stems and Seeds.

The cost of a single Fluxweed stem is 150 galleons, and if you are going for the seeds, you have to spend a hefty amount of 350 galleons. You need to save money before growing Fluxweed Stems in your Room of Requirement.

How to grow Fluxweed in Hogwarts Legacy

You need several items before using your Fluxweed seeds. The first requirement is to progress enough in your game to unlock your Room of Requirement by completing the Jackdaw’s Rest quest.

You need to visit Tomes and Scroll shop in the Hogsmeade area to buy a table that allows you to grow Large Plant seeds such as Fluxweed. The minimum amount required to buy a large plotting station is 1000 galleons. It is costly, but the Fluxweed is a large plant, so the cost of growing them is high too.

The potting table is useless if you do not know the conjuring spell for it. You can get it from the shop where you bought your potting table. After acquiring all these things, you are ready to grow your Fluxweed.

Use your conjuring spell to put a large pot table in the Room of Requirement, and then use the Fluxweed seeds from the shop to plant Fluxweed. You will obtain 5 Fluxweed Stems after 15 minutes of planting the seeds. You can use these stems in your crafting of different things.

How to use Fluxweed in Hogwarts Legacy

Fluxweed is an essential ingredient to brew Focus Potion. To craft this potion in your Room of Requirement, you need to obtain the recipe for the potion. Visit J.Pippin’s Potions Shop, next to the bridge that takes you to Magic Neep shop. Head inside and spend 1200 galleons to obtain the recipe for Focus Potion.

You can have a substantial advantage during combat while having Focus Potion, which allows you to cast your spells several times as it reduces your cooldown while you are drunk. Additionally, the Felix Felicis increases your luck stats and provides you with the location of large loot chests that stays on your map for one whole day. The table shows the ingredients required to craft Hogwarts Legacy Focus Potion and Felix Felicis.