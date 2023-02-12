How To Get Horklump Juice In Hogwarts Legacy

When you are not casting spells or dueling students, you are going to be crafting potions and harvesting ingredients in Hogwarts Legacy. Potions make a vital part of the game. The Wiggenweld Potion, for example, restores health, making it one of the most important potions in Hogwarts Legacy.

To make sure that you always have enough healing potions in your inventory, you are going to need a vital ingredient called Horklump Juice. These creatures of sorts appear like mushrooms (with spikes and purple stripes) and are normally found in underground lairs, caves, or forest areas with low sunlight.

You do not need to scour every inch of the map for Horklumps though. There are a few good spots that you can farm repeatedly for an infinite supply of Horklump Juices in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to buy and farm Horklump Juices

Similar to several other ingredients and resources in the game, you can either purchase Horklump Juice to save time or loot them from the open world during exploration.

J. Pippin’s Potions Shop

Horklump Juice is one of the most important ingredients for your potions in Hogwarts Legacy. If you are playing the game on a higher difficulty setting, you will probably want to save time by purchasing the ingredient from J. Pippin’s Potions Shop instead of spending time exploring the open world.

He is the only vendor in Hogwarts Legacy who sells Horklump Juice. His potions shop is located in the western corner of Hogsmeade, right next to the bridge that connects The Magic Neep.

J. Pippin’s Potions Shop will always have up to 5x Horklump Juice to sell for 50 Coins each. Since his inventory is limited, you will have to come back later after he restocks his items. The waiting period is around one in-game day but can vary.

Just make sure to always visit his potions shop to check what he is selling every time you go to Hogsmeade.

Horklump Hollow

Horklump Hollow is a dungeon located north of Hogsmeade Valley. As its name suggests, this cave is the best place to find Horklump Juices. You will find them growing both outside and inside the cave.

Take note that Horklump Juice respawns after three in-game days. Once you harvest all ingredients in Horklump Hollow, wait for a few minutes in real-time or use a Floo Flame teleporter to fast-travel back to finding everything respawned. This is the best location to farm Horklump Juices in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Mine’s Eye Entrance

You can also harvest Horklump Juices near the entrance of The Mine’s Eye Floo Flame location. However, unlike Horklum Hollow, you will only find a few ingredients growing here.

The Mine’s Eye is located southeast of Hogwarts Valley or northeast of South Sea Bog. Some of the main quests are going to take you here automatically, so make sure to discover its Floo Flame location.

Aranshire Treasure Vaults

There are more Horklump Juices to harvest in the Aranshire region. For the most efficient farming routine, fast-travel to Aranshire east of South Hogwarts Region.

Then make your way to the three Treasure Vaults marked on the map below. You will find Horklumps growing outside the entrance of these three Treasure Vaults.

Similar to The Mine’s Eye Entrance, you can return to the Aranshire Treasure Vaults after three in-game days to find the Horklumps respawned.

How to use Horklump Juice

Horklump Juice is a vital ingredient to craft a Wiggenweld Potion which restores your health. This is one of the best ways to heal in Hogwarts Legacy and you are going to need a lot of Horklumps to create a good supply of Wiggenwelds.

Potion Crafting Ingredients Wiggenweld Potion 1x Horklump Juice and 1x Dittany Leaves

Horklump Juice also serves as food for the Magical Creatures in Hogwarts Legacy such as Hippogriffs, etc.