Remember the troll in the bathroom in the first Harry Potter movie? When Harry pulls his wand out of the troll’s nose, it is covered in troll bogeys. Well, those disgusting troll bogeys make a return in Hogwarts Legacy. And they are not useless either as these troll bogeys are an essential ingredient for making the invisibility potion, begging the question as to where to find troll bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy troll bogeys locations

As the name suggests, troll bogeys are sourced from trolls themselves. The easiest way to get some troll bogeys to brew an invisibility potion or to complete Professor Onai’s assignment before you can learn Descendo is to simply buy some bogeys from J Pippins Potions store in Hogsmeade.

Do keep in mind that this method of getting troll bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy might be easier but it is also expensive. Each troll bogey at the store will cost you 100 gold and they are in limited stock. The stock is replenished after about 2-3 days so you can check later if you have too much cash on hand.

The other method of getting troll bogeys is to actually find and defeat trolls throughout The Highlands or part of missions. Trolls are typically found in caves in areas like Marunweem Lake or Feldcroft. You will also encounter them in some side quests or fight them in Battle Arenas.

Below is a map (courtesy of mapgenie) with some caves marked where you can check for a troll.

Another place to find trolls is the very obvious spot to look for them, under bridges. Wherever you spot a large stone bridge in the open world area, check under it and you will probably find 1 or 2 trolls. Defeat them to collect some Troll Bogeys.

How to defeat trolls

Trolls are slow but they hit hard so you have to be extremely careful when fighting one. Most of the attacks from a troll are unblockable with the exception of the rock throw.

Whenever you see a troll digging into the ground, be ready to cast Protego and divert that rock back to the troll. Follow it up with Stupefy and you will end up stunning the trolls for some easy damage.

Expelliarmus can also be used to disarm a troll and then you can use that same club to hit the troll once which does quite a decent amount of damage. Spells like Avada Kedavra or even Ancient Magic will pretty much kill a troll in one hit.