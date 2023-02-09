Hogwarts Legacy Plants Locations

Plants are one of the many resources and ingredients that you can and will eventually need to find in Hogwarts Legacy. They are tied to Herbology, a subject you enroll in to learn all about plants.

You will unlock your first plant as part of the main Herbology class quest. Following that, you will be able to unlock more plants over the course of your progression.

Take note that there are two types of plants in Hogwarts Legacy and you have to buy them the first time to unlock them. Afterward, you can grow and harvest them yourself using their seeds.

What do plants do in Hogwarts Legacy? They help you create all sorts of potions. Some plants can also be used in combat to momentarily stun enemies. You, furthermore, need to grow and harvest all available plants in the game to unlock the Put Down Roots achievement.

Hogwarts Legacy Plants and how to get them

There are a total of nine different Plants that you can acquire in Hogwarts Legacy. These plants will either be Potion Plants which can be used to make different potions or Combat Plants which attack enemies.

Potion Plants

Plant Type How To Get Uses Cost Dittany Small Unlocked at the end of Quest 12. It can be grown Used to craft healing potions – Wiggenweld potion. – Shrivelfig Medium Sold by The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade Used to craft Thunderbrew 450 Fluxweed Small Sold by The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade Used to craft focus potions 350 Leaping Toadstool Small Sold by j. Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade Used to craft invisibility potions 150 Mallowsweet Small Sold by The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade Used in Merlin Trials 200 Knotgrass Small Sold by The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade Used to craft invisibility potions 350

Combat Plants

Plant Type How To Get Uses Cost Venomous Tentacula Large Sold by Deathcap and Dogweed in Hogsmeade Can launch acid toward enemies 1050 Mandrake Large Sold by Deathcap and Dogweed in Hogsmeade Stuns nearby enemies 800 Chinese Chomping Cabbage Medium Sold by Deathcap and Dogweed in Hogsmeade Attacks nearby enemies 600

How to grow and use Plants

Once you’ve obtained the seeds of the plant you want from the shops, you can grow and harvest them to obtain more. There will be two main places you can do this – in the Plotting tables of the Herbology Class and the Room of Requirement.

Note that the plants you obtain will have various sizes, ranging from small to medium to large. Likewise, you would need the appropriate Plotting table size for each plant that you intend to grow.

Note that Large plants cannot be grown in small plotting tables, but small plants can be grown in large ones.

After you have planted the seeds, all you have to do is wait for it to grow. The growth time ranges from 10 to 15 minutes depending on the plant. After the plant is fully grown, you can harvest it to obtain more of it.

After you have obtained the required amount, you can use the plants to craft different potions.