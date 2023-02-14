Hogwarts Legacy Best Builds Guide

In Hogwarts Legacy, you get complete control over the character and have the ability to select different Spells, gear traits, and talents to make Hogwarts Legacy best builds uniquely tailored for your playstyle. Whether you create a build based on your spell preference or are interested in making a build themed after some of the famous characters from the Harry Potter world, Hogwarts Legacy has it all.

Here we have you covered on the best Harry potter, Dumbledore, and Voldemort builds in Hogwarts Legacy.

Harry Potter build

Spells: Disillusionment, Glacius, Expelliarmus, Confringo, Accio, Petrificus Totalus, Levioso, Incendio

Gear Traits: Ambush I, Concentration I, Unforgivable I

Talents: Spell Knowledge I, Spell Knowledge II, Enduring Curse, Swift, Accio Mastery, Incendio Mastery, Confringo Mastery, Blood Curse, Curse Sapper

For this Harry Potter build, our main objective is to stay hidden (Invisible) and get to enemies to attack them using some dangerous spells. We will invest more into stealth talents and traits to buff the damage output.

The traits we mentioned in this build are all level 1, but we recommend using level 3 traits as you level up. The spells we use for the Harry potter build-in Hogwarts Legacy include Disillusionment. This is the core ability that allows us to go invisible.

Glacius will allow you to freeze the opponent to deal more damage to them. You can combine it with Confringo to deal more damage. Expelliarmus is one of the most commonly used spells and will allow your harry to disarm enemies and deal damage.

Accio is a significant spell as you can use it to break enemy casting and bring them towards you for dealing damage with a short-range attack. At last, we will recommend you finish off the fight with Incendio.

Spell rotation

You need to start the fight with a Disillusionment spell to become invisible and sneak on the enemies to attack using the Petrificus Totalus. If you get revealed during this, you can attack using Glacius to freeze enemies and finish them off using Confringo.

Another combo you can use is Leviosa, followed by Expelliarmus and Accio. After that, you can finish it with the Incendio spell and take out the enemy.

Remember that in this build, our main objective is to stay hidden and target enemies. In case you get discovered, use the first combo we mentioned to one-shot enemies.

Tom Marvollo Riddle/ Voldemort build

Spells: Crucio, Flipendo, Imperio, Avada Kedavra, Incendio, Confringo, Diffindo, Accio

Gear Traits: Unforgivable I

Talents: Spell Knowledge I, Spell Knowledge II, Enduring Curse, Swift, Diffindo Mastery, Incendio Mastery, Confringo Mastery, Blood Curse, Curse Sapper

The main objective of this Voldemort build in Hogwarts Legacy is to buff your curse effects so you can damage the enemies using the forbidden spells. Since we will focus more on using the forbidden spells, you can call it a dark wizard build in Hogwarts Legacy.

The spells we are going to use include Crucio. This spell will make enemies take damage over time and can curse multiple enemies at once. The next spell we use in Flipendo allows you to flip enemies upward and backward.

Imperio is another spell you can use to make your enemy target and curse other enemies. We have also used the Avada Kedavra spell. It is a highly overpowered spell in Hogwarts Legacy that can take out enemies in a single hit.

You can rely more on Incendio to deal fire damage to enemies. However, Incendio is for close range. If enemies are at a long-range, you can use the Difindo spell to do a slash attack. Confringo is another long-range spell you can use to deal damage at a more extended range using bolts.

Last but not least is the Accio spell. This is an essential spell in the game as it will allow you to summon enemies and objects closer to you in Hogwarts Legacy.

Gear traits are the bonuses that you can put on your gear. Some traits will help you buff the attack and damage you deal with, while others will increase your defense in Hogwarts Legacy.

Spell rotation

With this build, you can start the fight with Flipendo and follow up with the Crucio spell. After that, you can finish off the fight using the Diffindo. Other than that, if you are facing a strong enemy, you should first use the Imperio spell so it can start attacking its friends.

You can finish off enemies using the accio and Incendio spells in Hogwarts Legacy. You can take out small enemies with full HP in a single shot using the Avada Kedavra.

The talents we use are the ones you should unlock first, and as you get to a higher level, you can spend your points in any order you want.

We will use Blood Curse initially to curse the enemies in AoE and combine it with other talents like a curse sapper and enduring curse. Together these will help us increase the spell durations to eliminate more enemies.

Dumbledore build

Spells: Flipendo, Glacius, Diffindo, Ancient Magic, Arresto Momentum,

Gear Traits: Ancient Magic III, Concentration III, Laceration III,

Talents: Glacius Mastery, Curse Sapper, Knockback Curse, Basic Cast Mastery, Diffindo Mastery, Enduring Curse

This build main objective is to give you the feel of Dumbledore’s playstyle in Hogwarts Legacy. With the spells like Arresto momentum, you can slow down enemies. Other than that, you can use Glacius to freeze enemies.

Talents like the Enduring curse will also buff the damage output. Curse Sapper will help you heal if you take out cursed enemies. The traits like Laceration and Concentration will help you boost the damage of the Diffindo spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

Spell rotation

The best way to use the spells in Dumbledore’s build is to start with the Glacius to freeze the enemies. This will help you deal significant damage, and you can follow it up with Arresto Momentum.

This will significantly lower the speed of other enemies and help you plan the next attack. This build highly depends on the Ancient magic trait, which will help you fill the ancient damage meter. Once the meter is filled, you can use the Ancient Magic ability to damage the enemies significantly.