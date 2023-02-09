Hogwarts Legacy Crucio: How To Get The Cruciatus Curse

The Cruciatus Curse is one of the Unforgivable Curses that you can learn in Hogwarts Legacy. It is also one of the many ways to become evil in the game.

Crucio lets you torture your victim. This is the first unforgivable curse you learn in Hogwarts Legacy. If you cast the Cruciatus Curse or the Crucio on your foe, it will bring them immense pain and physical suffering that comes with permanent damage.

If a person is subjected to this curse for a long period, the suffering becomes so unbearable that the mind gives up and the victim finally goes insane. The most well-known example of this is Frank Longbottom, father of Neville Longbottom, who was driven to insanity by this curse used on him by 4 Death Eaters.

Considering the severity of the consequences of this curse, its use was banned and anyone caught using the curse was sent to the prison of Azkaban to spend the rest of their lives being tortured by Death Eaters.

However, there is no morality in the game, so you won’t have to be scared of being sent to the Azkaban prison and being tortured at the hands of Death eaters while performing Hogwarts Legacy Crucio.

How to unlock the Cruciatus Curse in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, you will meet a Hogwarts student named Sebastian Sallow from the house of Slytherin. He will be the one teaching you the Cruciatus Curse as he has a deep interest in the Dark Arts.

He has his quest line in Hogwarts Legacy and his interest in the forbidden and forgotten knowledge is powered by the hope of finding a cure for his diseased twin sister.

Sebastian will be your means to learning the unforgivable Cruciatus curse but you need to first clear the main quest and reach Level 16.

In Sebastian Sallow’s questline you will enter a side quest “In the Shadow of the Study” where your main goal will be finding out what happened to Noctuna Gaunt.

Along with Ominis Gaunt, you will enter Slytherin’s Scriptorium where you will encounter a door that can only be opened using the Cruciatus Curse.

Now you will be presented with a dialogue choice. Either you can ask Sebastian Sallow to open the door as he already knows the Cruciatus Curse or you can ask him to teach it to you.

After you pick your response and ask Sebastian to teach it to you, he will do so and it will enable you to use the curse anytime in the game.

You have to be careful while conversing with Sebastian because if you do not ask him to teach you the Cruciatus Curse you will not learn it.

How to upgrade the Cruciatus Curse in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts legacy has five special talent categories: Core Talent, Spell Talent, Dark Arts Talent, Stealth Talent, and Room of Requirement Talent. Out of these five talents, prioritizing the Dark Arts Talent will improve your Crucio powers resulting in intense torture of the victim.

You can also upgrade to the Hogwarts Legacy Crucio Master talent which enhances your Cruciatus Curse to the extent that anyone standing nearby your victim also gets cursed. You must reach level 16 in the Dark Arts to unleash this talent.