A well-trained witch or wizard is someone with a mastery of a variety of spells. However, Hogwarts Legacy only allows you to equip a maximum of 4 spells at a time. If you need some spell that you don’t have equipped, you need to swap to a useful one, which begs the question regarding how to change spells in Hogwarts Legacy.

You can make pre-made spell sets that you can switch through faster as you play through Hogwarts Legacy, and you can get the option to make more sets as you progress through the game. We are here to explain the basics of different spell sets and how to gain more spell sets in Hogwarts Legacy while also explaining how you can equip and change between different spells.

How to equip different spells in Hogwarts Legacy

Starting out, you can only equip and use four spells at any given time. Depending on our situation, you might have to switch your spells. You don’t want to walk into enemy territory with utility spells only, and you don’t want curse spells when you are safe and sound in Hogwarts.

Your currently equipped spells are shown in the bottom right corner of your screen To change spells, you can press T on PC or the Right D-Pad on your controller. This opens up your spell menu, where you can see whatever spells you have unlocked currently.

Once you have opened your spell menu, highlight the spell you want to equip and then you will see the option to equip it to one of the 4 spell slots, replacing an already slotted spell or filling up an empty slot.

How to make spells sets

Now you need different sets of spells that work well with each other, or you might want to keep spell sets ready, for when you are fighting or in Hogwarts.

Fortunately, Hogwarts Legacy allows you to make four spell sets so you can change between different spell combos on the fly. If you make your spell sets efficiently, you don’t even have to switch spells, you can just switch through your sets.

You can switch between your spell sets faster as compared to switching out individual spells.

On PC, you can simply use the mouse scroll on your spell menu to switch in between your spell sets. Scrolling up and down will change the spell sets as they are in your spell menu.

On your consoles, you can hold RT or R1 and then use your D-Pad buttons to switch in between your spell sets.

How to get more spell sets in Hogwarts Legacy

Every set offers you only four spells to be used at a time, but you can increase the total number of spell sets you can make.

To increase your spell sets, you first need to unlock your Talent ab. You unlock the Talent tab after you reach level 5 and complete the main quest Jackdaw’s Rest.

Once you have access to your Talent Tab, go to your Core Talents and invest in Spell Knowledge talent. This talent provides you with an additional spell set, that you can then set up as you want.

At level 5, you can get Spell Knowledge I and Spell Knowledge II. This gives you access to two extra spell sets. You can get the last spell set of the game by unlocking Spell Knowledge III at level 16.

In total, you can get 4 separate spell sets and the option to equip 16 different spells at once.

Best spell sets

Here, we will give two possible spell sets that you can make and use throughout the game.

Spell set for fighting

Avada Kedavra

Confringo

Levioso

Glacius

This spell set is the most balanced spell set that you ca use when in Combat.

We don’t really need to tell you about Avada Kedavra. The infamous killing curse is the best offensive spell as it will instantly kill any enemy you shoot it at. The spell, though OP, has a long cooldown so we need to bring some faster spells with us as well.

This is where Confringo comes in. These long-range bolts will explode on contact and can be used to take out enemies with for your Avada Kedavra to cool down.

Levioso spell allows you to levitate your enemies. Though not offensive, the Levioso spell allows you to temporarily disarm your enemies giving you a breather.

Lastly, if you are getting overwhelmed, the Glacius spell allows you to freeze your enemies where they stand. You can replace Glacius with Depulso so you can push your enemies away and into compromising corners.

Spell set for free roam

Lumos

Alohomora

Accio

These spells are all selected to help you explore the vast world of Hogwarts Legacy.

Lumos spell not only acts as a torch for you, but you also use Lumos to solve some of the puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy, like the Moth Mirror Puzzles. Lumos can also help you find your way to your objectives and way-points.

Alohomora spell allows you to unlock almost every door in Hogwarts Legacy which can be pretty handy when you are exploring every nook and cranny. This one spell can get you access to a lot of hidden and locked items and chests, so we recommend not leaving your dorm without this spell.

Lastly, some items may be out of your reach, so we recommend bringing Accio with you. The spell has both combat and utility applications. Accio allows you to pull far-away items towards yourself and is even required for many of the side quests you come across in Hogwarts Legacy.