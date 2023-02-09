Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trials And Solutions

While exploring the area around Hogwarts, players must have seen strange spiral pedestals on the ground. These pedestals are actually gateways to one of the challenges in the game, Merlin Trials. If you are looking to expand your inventory slots, these Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trials are the only way to achieve that.

Players need different magical items, enchantments, and spells to complete these challenges. Each Merlin Trial requires players to spend a Mallowsweet Leaf. However, players cannot spend these leaves to take up the trials before they have completed the main quest: Trials of Merlin for Nora Treadwell.

How to unlock Merlin Trials

After your adventure in the Restricted Section, Natty will ask players to meet her in Lower Hogsfield. After talking to Natty, you will hear someone arguing nearby. Go to the source of the sound and you will see Nora arguing with some Ashwinder wizards.

Help her out and eventually, she will explain how to complete a merlin trial and conclude the quest. Nora gives 5 Mallowsweet leaves as a gift to players, but players need to purchase or find the rest themselves.

Mallowsweet leaves are an easy-to-craft item in Hogwarts Legacy. Fortunately, players can start planting them as soon as they have taken their first Herbology class. Players can also pot a small plant in the Room of Requirement.

The seed required to grow Mallowsweet leaves is a purchasable item in Hogwarts Legacy and can be purchased from Magic Neep. The good thing is that players can grow five such Mallowsweet Leaves every ten minutes, which is quite a good speed. Therefore, players don’t need to wait much.

Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trial locations

Merlin Trials are scattered everywhere in the world in Hogwarts Legacy. There are almost no Merlin Trials found in the Hogsmeade Village or Hogwarts Castle area; therefore, players, instead of wasting time looking for Merlin Trials there, should rather look for the leaf symbol on the mini-map.

Here are all the locations where players can find Merlin Trials. Since there are 95 Merlin Trials in total in Hogwarts Legacy, we will be updating their detailed locations and solutions over time so keep checking back

Location No. of Merlin Trials Forbidden Forest 3 North Ford Bog 4 Hogsmeade Valley 5 North Hogwarts Region 5 South Hogwarts Region 15 Hogwarts Valley 16 Feldcroft Region 16 South Sea Bog 2 Poidsear Coast 10 Marunweem Lake 4 Manor Cape 5 Cragcroft Shire 5 Clagmar Coast 5

At all the aforementioned locations, players find Merlin trials of different types. These trials require various types of spells to be solved. We have categorized Merlin trials according to the category they need. You can find their details below.

Merlin Trial types and solutions

Once players reach the locations of a merlin trial, they need to think about which spell they require to complete this trial. For this, look at the stones surrounding the area. The stone structure may be balls, platforms, or pillars.

Here are all the types of Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy and a detailed solution regarding how to solve them.

Cauldrons on Pillars Trials

Giant Ball Trials

Cracked Slab Trials

Butterflies Trials

Balls on Pillar Trials

Balls in Slot Trials

Solving a Merlin Trial ends up summoning a vine-covered structure and a green glowing silhouette of Merlin in the area for a short while.

Cauldron on Pillar trials

The Incendio spell is required for the trials where players see a pillar around that has a cauldron on the top. In this trial, players must set all the cauldrons on fire using Indendio.

Players will get Incendio spell as soon as they complete Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1. They can then use it to complete the trial. In the trial, players must find the pillars with Revelio and set them on fire. Once all the pillars are burnt, the challenge will be completed.

Giant Ball trials

You will need Accio to bring the ball-like stone close to the trial’s location. In this trial, players must bring that huge gigantic ball to a platform. You can learn the Accio’s spell by attending the Charms class, and it helps bring enemies closer to you.

Once players see the giant ball, they need to find the platform. After that, use Accio to continue hitting the ball until you have brought it to the platform. Your trial will be completed as soon as the ball is on the platform.

Cracked Slab trials

Players need a Confringo spell where they find a cracked slab near a Merlin trial location. Players can learn this spell by completing the “In The Shadow of the Undercroft” quest. Confringo is a great spell to cause damage and has a range longer than Incendio.

In these trials, players need to destroy all the slabs they find using Revelio. To destroy them, you can use the Confringo spell.

Butterflies trials

As players enter the location of these trials, they will be captivated by a beautiful scene with butterflies flying all around, which may give you a little “Alice in Wonderland” vibe but don’t get too much into it. These trials require players to use Lumos.

Players get Lumos as they reveal the statue inside the room in Vault 112 at the start of the game. Once players have Lumos, they can then be used to solve puzzles as it reveals the picture on the frame and illuminates the area.

Players in this trial need to lead all the butterflies into a diamond shape hole in a nearby pillar. Players need to illuminate the area with Lumos and then lead butterflies. Keep doing it until the trial is completed.

Balls on Pillar trials

This is comparatively the simplest Merlin Trial. If you see a huge pillar around the trial area with a ball on it, it indicates that it is this trial. Here all players need to do is hit the balls around the pillar and destroy them.

This Trial requires no spell, and therefore players are relieved. Keep looking for such pillars with Revelio, then destroy the balls until the trial is completed.

Balls in Slot trials

In this trial, players need to find the balls and then roll down these balls into the slots on the platform.

Players should know that there’s no error if the trial isn’t completed even after filling the slots of one platform. In this trial, players have to fill the slots of multiple platforms; therefore, keep doing until the trial is completed. If you have difficulty finding the balls, find them with the help of the Indendio spell.

Therefore, find the balls with Indendio and then use Accio to roll them down into the slots.

Merlin Trials rewards

Merlin Trials are an excellent opportunity for Hogwarts Legacy players. Players get an extra inventory space of great use on completing all the Merlin Trials in the game. Here is the list of inventory slots players get as they complete these trials:

Merlin Trials Rewards 2 Merlin Trials 4 Gear Inventory Slot 6 Merlin Trials 4 Gear Inventory Slot 10 Merlin Trials 4 Gear Inventory Slot

Other than this, players completing all these Merlin Trials get Merlin Beard achievement.