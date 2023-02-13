Hogwarts Legacy Best Talents: Which Ones To Get First?

Talents in Hogwarts Legacy are the equivalent of skill points. After unlocking the talent system, players can invest talent points into different aspects of magic to alter how their spells behave or the potency of their magical tools. Due to the limited number of talent points available, you need to make sure you invest them to get Hogwarts Legacy’s best talents instead of something that you will rarely use.

How do talent trees work?

There are a total of five different Talent Trees in Hogwarts Legacy that you can choose from to unlock different talents.

Don’t be in a hurry to unlock new talents as soon as you earn talent points. There are superior variations of spells available so you might end up wasting a talent point on a weaker spell like Incendio when you can save the point for Confringo.

Core talents

Core Talents are the basic talents that directly affect your basic abilities. These Talents enhance your character’s physical and magical aspects. Your HP, your magic bar, your magic strength, all of these are directly controlled by these Core Talents.

Spell talents

As the name indicates, Spell Talents improve the effectiveness of your spells. Investing in the Spell Talent Tree can make all your spells more robust and potent.

Room of Requirement

Room of Requirement talents improves your abilities in your Room of Requirement. You make potions in Room of Requirement, meaning that this Talent Tree deals with increasing the efficiency of your potions. The skill tree also allows you to craft your potions with fewer resources and boosts their effects.

Dark Arts talent

Dark Arts Talents deal with your curses and attack spells. All your favorite spells, such as Expelliarmus and Flipendo, come from the Dark Arts Talent tree. These talents provide you with your main offensive spells in the game.

Stealth talents

The Stealth Talent tree is the smallest talent tree of all. The spells and skills you learn from the Stealth talent tree work towards helping you hide your presence from your enemies and others, including you becoming invisible and making it harder for enemies to detect you.

Best talents to unlock first in Hogwarts Legacy

A total of 34 talents can be acquired in Hogwarts Legacy, starting from level 5 and all the way to the max level cap of level 40. The best way to divide talents would be to distribute them evenly across all the trees. Do keep in mind that there is no way to reset talents in Hogwarts Legacy so if there is a support spell that you don’t like using, don’t invest points into it.

Below we have given a selection of some of the best talents to unlock early in Hogwarts Legacy to help you shape your combat builds.

Basic Cast Mastery

For some reason, all your spells have cooldowns, even though your primary job as a wizard is to cast spells one after another. Yet, the cooldown on your spells can be a colossal pain. So, our first talent is the one that reduces cooldowns on your spell casting.

Spell Knowledge

Again, even though your entire academic career depends on doing magic, you can only use a limited number of spells. Investing in Spell Knowledge talent allows you to hold more spells you can switch between as you want. There are three tiers of this talent, and each upgrade provides you with an extra magic slot.

Wiggenweld Potency

Wiggenweld Potency increases the effectiveness of your healing potions. It increases the amount of HP recovered and the speed at which you recover your health.

It’s perfect for the start of the game when you don’t have a significant health pool and when you start getting into fights with stronger enemies in the late game.

Stupefy Expertise

Stupefy Expertise allows you to directly damage any enemy you combat and even stun them for a short while.

Human Demiguise

One of the problems you have when using stealth spells is that your movement speed takes a hit, and you can no longer just sprint around and away from danger. This talent allows you to sprint around freely after using the Disillusionment spell.

Sense of Secrecy

Sense of Secrecy talent makes it difficult for enemies to detect you. You can crouch and tiptoe around, and it will be much easier to sneak around without getting detected.

Curse Sapper

Healing mid-fight using potions can be a bit risky or you might run out of potions altogether. The Curse Sapper talent will cause your character to heal whenever you defeat an enemy, which can be extremely useful when fighting multiple enemies.

Incendio Mastery

Incendio Mastery improvs your Incendio Spell. Although the spell is worthless, its mastery talent helps you increase the range and improve its effectiveness.

Bombardo Mastery

Bombardo spell allows you to throw an explosive spell, and its mastery talent allows you to hit multiple targets at once, providing a powerful AoE effect to the spell.

Avada Kedavra Mastery

The famous spell of He Who Shall Not Be Named, Avada Kedavra Mastery talent, allows you to instantly kill all the enemies you have cursed during the fight.

Accio Mastery

The Accio spell is the simplest, but it has the most versatility. The mastery talent allows you to improve and strengthen your Accio spells, allowing you to get the upper hand when fighting strong and armored enemies.