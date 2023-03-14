How To Get Talent Points In Hogwarts Legacy

Learning new spells and learning how to make weird potions that make your body do weird things might be an everyday task at Hogwarts, but only the most talented students can actually master all the spells and potions. Your potential for becoming a powerful wizard depends on Hogwarts Legacy talent points.

Invest in the wrong talents in Hogwarts Legacy or waste your talent points and you will end up suffering at the hands of monstrous creatures or dark wizards.

What are Talent Points?

Talent Points are the equivalent of Skill Points. Your spells and abilities are directly governed by your Talent Points. As you progress in the game, you earn Talent Points as you level up after a specific point in the game. Once you have Talent Points, you can use the to unlock new spells and abilities.

In Hogwarts Legacy, you can earn a total of 36 Talent Points, spread all across your 40 levels. You can’t go higher than level 40, and you cannot get more than 36 Talent Points.

You can use your Talent Points in five different talent trees. There are:

Spells

Dark Arts

Core

Stealth

Room of Requirement

Each of these talents enhances different abilities, helping your character progress in different ways. Keep in mind that you only have a limited number of Talent Points that you can earn in Hogwarts Legacy, so don’t go around wasting them on talents you don’t want.

How to unlock Hogwarts Legacy Talent Points

The only way of earning Talent Points in Hogwarts Legacy is by leveling up. You get your first Talent Point after completing Jackdaw’s Rest main quest. For that, you need to be at least level 5. After unlocking the Talent tree, you will get talent points after every 5 levels.

You also unlock your Talent Table after you hit level 5. From here on, you have the option to enhance any one of your talents in the Talent Table. Look around the Talent Table, there are a few focus skills that you should try to get first before you go on upgrading them further.

Fortunately, you can select any talent without having to go through any talents above it, so you can freely pick whatever talent you want. You do however need to meet certain level thresholds before the next tier of talents will unlock.

For the most part, if you level up a bunch before you get to the Jackdaw quest you will get all your Talent Points retroactively.

How to get max Talent Points

In general, the XP and levels you get simply by playing the main story of Hogwarts Legacy should be enough to get you all the Talent Points that you need. You do need to play through a lot of it to get all the Talent Points.

However, you don’t need the lower-level ones to get to the higher ones. This means that if you have the required level you can go straight for a level 20 talent without having to unlock the lower-level talents in Hogwarts Legacy.

Completing 17 main story quests is enough to get all the Talent Points in Hogwarts Legacy. This is how long it will take if you ONLY focus on the main story quests and ignore any other sources of XP and side quests.

Other than going through main story missions, you can also take on side quests for extra XP. These quests take you all across Hogwarts, and you get additional XP for exploring new areas in the Hogwarts Castle.

Furthermore, you can earn more XP in Hogwarts Legacy by completing “Field Guide Challenges” as gathering the field guide pages can make up for easy XP.

Can you respec Talents in Hogwarts Legacy?

There is no way to respec your Talent Points in Hogwarts Legacy. Every skill point you invest in is permanent. There is no quest or NPC in the game that will allow you to reset all of your Talent Points.

That is something important to know because you will want to unlock the best Talent Points early on. Also, do not waste your points by throwing them around. Check your character build and needs to see which points offer you the most advantage.

Best Talents to buy in Hogwarts Legacy

There are a lot of Hogwarts Legacy talents to choose from, depending on how you want to shape your character. However, some talents are worth much more at the start of the game, so here is a selection of the best early-game talents that you can unlock to create interesting builds in Hogwarts Legacy.