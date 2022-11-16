How To Find All Armor Sets In God Of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, you’ll want the best armor sets for Kratos because the wilderness of Ragnarok will be harsh and the best armor will aid in his survival. This guide will provide you with all the armor sets available in GOW Ragnarok.
In God of War Ragnarok, there is an extensive range of armor sets for Kratos from the cool ones to the tanky ones. To be precise, there are a total of 32 armor sets excluding the pre-order bonus armor.
In case you missed any armor pieces, worry not! You can get them later on and buy them at the blacksmith. The missed items are automatically placed in the blue chest at the blacksmith.
Besides the armor sets for Kratos, there are also 11 armor sets meant for Kratos’ companions in God of War Ragnarok. Unfortunately, these armor sets have no special effects or attributes. Therefore, these armor sets only serve the purpose of aesthetics and are purely cosmetical. These are for Atreus and Freya.
Kratos Armor Sets
In GoW Ragnarok, 21 armor sets are for Kratos. These armors come with different attributes and skills to better your defense and survival instincts.
Survival Armor Set
The Survival Armor Set being the first one is the primary gear for Kratos and is automatically unlocked from the beginning of the game.
This is the base armor set that comes with the attributes of Defense and Strength. The armor set includes the following items:
- Shoulder Guard of Survival
- Wraps of Survival
- Belt of Survival.
Vidar’s Might Armor Set
The Vidar’s Might Armor Set also comes with the attributes of Defense and Strength. In order to get this armor, you need to craft it at the Blacksmith (Sindri’s shop).
However, this can be done after you have completed the Path Quest, The Quest for Tyr. It increases the damage by combo finishers by around 20%.
The armor set comes with the following items:
- Vidar’s Pauldron of Might
- Vidar’s Bracers of Might
- Vidar’s Belt of Might.
Husk Armor Set
The Husk armor set aka Fortified armor set is also one of the craftable armor sets that can be unlocked after the completion of The Quest for Tyr.
This armor can reduce 25-50% damage from unblockable attacks. Other than that, it also comes with the attributes of Strength and Defense.
This sets includes the following
- Fortified Husk Cuirass
- Fortified Husk Arm Guards
- Fortified Husk Girdle
Nidavellir’s Finest Armor Set
The Nidavellir’s Finest Armor Set comes with the attributes of Strength, Vitality, and Defense. In order to craft this armor set, you need to get the Nidavellir Ore.
The Nidavellir Ore is unlocked as a reward for the In Service of Asgard favor. Once you have the ore you can unlock the armor set.
The Nidavellir’s Finest armor set includes the following
- Nidavellir’s Finest Plackart
- Nidavellir’s Finest Arm Guards
- Nidavellir’s Finest Waist Guard
Enlightenment Armor Set
The Enlightenment armor set is also one of the craftable armor sets that can be unlocked during the quest Groa’s Secret. You can craft this armor in Sindri’s workshop inside the Temple of Light in Alfheim.
This armor rocks the attributes of Defense, Runic, and Strength. The set includes the following:
- Spaulders of Enlightenment
- Bracers of Enlightenment
- Belt of Enlightenment
Sol’s Courage Armor Set
Sol’s courage armor set is yet another craftable armor set available to craft at the Brok’s Shop from the start of The Reckoning.
This is an exceptional armor set that comes equipped with the attributes of Vitality, Strength, and Defense.
Sol’s courage armor set comprises of the following components
- Sol’s Spaulders of Courage
- Sol’s Wraps of Courage
- Sol’s Belt of Courage
Radiance Armor Set
This armor set can be found as a reward in the Legendary Chests across the overworld. It is usually found in the Secret of the Sands favor in the Alfheim Barrens.
The Radiance armor set rocks the Runic, Luck, Strength, and Defense when it comes to the attributes. This armor comes with the following items:
- Shoulder Straps of Radiance
- Gauntlets of Radiance
- Belt of Radiance
Spiritual Armor Set
The Spiritual Armor Set rocks the cooldown, Strength, and Defense as far as the attributes are concerned. This armor set can be crafted at Brok’s Shop.
However, this armor is available after The Reckoning and comes with these items:
- Spiritual Shoulder Straps
- Spiritual Wraps
- Spiritual Belt
Guiding Light Armor Set
The Guiding light armor is unlocked automatically during the process of completion of the favor Guiding Light in Lake of Nine, Midgard.
This armor set has the attributes of Strength, Defense, and Luck. The guiding light armor set has the following items
- Breastplate of Guiding Light
- Gauntlets of Guiding Light
- Waist Guard of Guiding Light
Raven Tears Armor Set
The Raven Tears armor can be obtained from the Legendary Chests found at The Raven Tree in Niflheim. Do note that in order to open the chest you need to destroy Ravens.
This armor set has the attributes of Strength, Defense, and Luck. The Raven Tears armor set includes
- Cuirass of Raven Tears
- Bracers of Raven Tears
- Girdle of Raven Tears
Lunda’s Armor Set
Lunda’s armor set is unlocked as a reward for completing Lunda’s Favor. This armor sets scales with the attributes of Strength, Runic, Defense, and Luck.
Lunda’s armor set includes
- Lunda’s Lost Cuirass
- Lunda’s Lost Bracers
- Lunda’s Lost Belt
Mani’s Wisdom Armor Set
The Mani’s Armor Set rocks the attributes of Strength, Cooldown, Defense, and Runic. This is a craftable armor set that can be unlocked after The Word of Fate.
The Mani’s Wisdom armor set includes the following components
- Mani’s Pauldron of Wisdom
- Mani’s Bracers of Wisdom
- Mani’s Belt of Wisdom
Undying Pyres Armor Set
The Undying Pyres Armor Set is available as a Legendary Chest reward. This armor set can be obtained after completing the Weapon Mastery, Muspelheim trial.
The armor set comes with the Strength, Defense, Runic, and Cooldown attributes. The set includes the following
- Shoulder Guard of Undying Pyres
- Bracers of Undying Pyres
- Girdle of Undying Pyres
Fallen Stars Armor Set
The fallen star armor set can be unlocked as a reward for dumping Yellow Crystals and Shards into The Wishing Well found in the Crater in the realm of Vanaheim.
This armor set comes with the attributes of Strength, Defense, Runic, and Vitality. The set comprises of the following components
- Plackart of Fallen Stars
- Bracers of Fallen Stars
- Waist Guard of Fallen Stars
Dragon Scaled Armor Set
The Dragon Scaled armor set is yet another craftable armor set. It requires on Dragon Claw. The dragon claw can be obtained during the Quaking Hollow favor after defeating the Crag Jaw.
The dragon-scaled armor set has the attributes of Strength and Defense. The Dragon Scaled set consists of the following components
- Dragon Scaled Breastplate
- Dragon Scaled Bracers
- Dragon Scaled Girdle
Hunter’s Armor Set
The Hunter’s Armor Set requires a total of 3x Hunter’s Brands. You can obtain 1x Hunter’s Brands each from the following favors In Plain Sight, Nocturnal Predator, and The Untamed Fury.
Once you have the Hunter’s Brands, you can proceed to craft the Hunter’s Armor Set that rocks the Strength, Defense, and Cooldown attributes.
The Hunter’s Armor Set consists of the following components.
- Hunter’s Pauldron
- Hunter’s Gauntlets
- Hunter’s Belt
Steinbjorn Armor Set
The Steinbjorn Armor Set rocks when it comes to defense. This armor requires Slumber Stones to craft. You need around 4x Slumber Stones.
You can obtain the Slumber Stones by awakening and defeating the Stone Trolls throughout the Nine Realms.
The Steinbjorn Armor Set has the following items
- Steinbjorn Plackart
- Steinbjorn Gauntlets
- Steinbjorn Waist Guard
Giptumadr’s Armor Set
The Giptumadr’s Armor Set is a craftable armor set that can be crafted in the workshop after The Word of Fate. This armor has the attributes of Strength, Defense, Runic, and Luck.
This armor set comes with the following components:
- Giptumadr’s Breastplate
- Giptumadr’s Gauntlets
- Giptumadr’s Waist Guard
Surtr’s Scorched Armor Set
The Surtr’s Scorched Armor Set is unlocked as a reward for completing Crucible Challenges in Musphelheim. This armor set has the attributes of Vitality, Strength, and Defense.
The armor set has the following components.
- Surtr’s Scorched Cuirass
- Surtr’s Scorched Arm
- Surtr’s Scorched Girdle
Berserker Armor Set
The Berserker Armor Set is unlocked as a reward for completing the Fit For a King favor. This set rocks the following attributes: Defense, Runic, Cooldown, Strength, Vitality, and Luck.
This armor set includes the following
- Berserker Cuirass
- Berserker Gauntlets
- Berserker Waist Guard
Fate Breaker Armor Set
The Fate Breaker armor set is automatically unlocked at the start of the final story mission, The Realms at War.
When it comes to the question of attributes, this armor set rocks Vitality, Strength, and Defense. The armor set includes the following components
- Fate Breaker Shoulder Guard
- Fate Breaker Wraps
- Fate Breaker Belt
Atreus Armor Sets
Survival Garb
The Survival Grab armor set is the default armor for Atreus and is unlocked at the beginning game by itself.
Jötnar’s Champion Garb
Jötnar’s armor set is found in the region Jotunheim. To be precise, this armor set is found in Angrboda’s Treehouse.
You can find this armor in the cabinet in the Angrboda’s Treehouse. Angrboda will point out to the cabinet and you only have to go and grab the armor.
Brother’s Brand Vestment
The Brother’s Brand Vestment armor is unlocked automatically at the end of Surviving Fimbulwinter
Aesir Uniform
The Aesir Uniform can be found in Asgard during the main quest The Runaway. All you need is to inspect the cabinet in Atreus’ room and you’ll find the Aesir Uniform there.
Fate Breaker Tunic
The Fate Breaker Tunic can be unlocked automatically at the beginning of the final story mission, The Realms at War.
Freya Armor Sets
Agony’s Promise Tunic
The Agony’s Promise Tunic armor is the by-default armor of Freya as she joins Kratos as his companion.
Regal Vanir Garments
The Regal Vanir Garments armor is obtained as a reward for completing Freya’s Missing Peace favor in the Vanir Shrine region of Vanaheim realm.
Tattered Witch Frock
The Tattered Witch Frock armor is an armor for Freya and it is yet known how to obtain this armor.
Warrior’s Battledress
The Warrior’s Battledress is yet another armor for Freya and as of now, it is not revealed how to obtain it.
Fate Breaker Tunic
This Freya armor is unlocked automatically at the start of the final story mission, The Realms at War.
The Queen’s Armor
The Queen’s Armor for Freya is unlocked as a reward for completing the favor, The Crucible.