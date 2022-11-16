How To Find All Armor Sets In God Of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, you’ll want the best armor sets for Kratos because the wilderness of Ragnarok will be harsh and the best armor will aid in his survival. This guide will provide you with all the armor sets available in GOW Ragnarok.

In God of War Ragnarok, there is an extensive range of armor sets for Kratos from the cool ones to the tanky ones. To be precise, there are a total of 32 armor sets excluding the pre-order bonus armor.

In case you missed any armor pieces, worry not! You can get them later on and buy them at the blacksmith. The missed items are automatically placed in the blue chest at the blacksmith.

Besides the armor sets for Kratos, there are also 11 armor sets meant for Kratos’ companions in God of War Ragnarok. Unfortunately, these armor sets have no special effects or attributes. Therefore, these armor sets only serve the purpose of aesthetics and are purely cosmetical. These are for Atreus and Freya.

Kratos Armor Sets

In GoW Ragnarok, 21 armor sets are for Kratos. These armors come with different attributes and skills to better your defense and survival instincts.

Survival Armor Set

The Survival Armor Set being the first one is the primary gear for Kratos and is automatically unlocked from the beginning of the game.

This is the base armor set that comes with the attributes of Defense and Strength. The armor set includes the following items:

Shoulder Guard of Survival

Wraps of Survival

Belt of Survival.

Vidar’s Might Armor Set

The Vidar’s Might Armor Set also comes with the attributes of Defense and Strength. In order to get this armor, you need to craft it at the Blacksmith (Sindri’s shop).

However, this can be done after you have completed the Path Quest, The Quest for Tyr. It increases the damage by combo finishers by around 20%.

The armor set comes with the following items:

Vidar’s Pauldron of Might

Vidar’s Bracers of Might

Vidar’s Belt of Might.

Husk Armor Set

The Husk armor set aka Fortified armor set is also one of the craftable armor sets that can be unlocked after the completion of The Quest for Tyr.

This armor can reduce 25-50% damage from unblockable attacks. Other than that, it also comes with the attributes of Strength and Defense.

This sets includes the following

Fortified Husk Cuirass

Fortified Husk Arm Guards

Fortified Husk Girdle

Nidavellir’s Finest Armor Set

The Nidavellir’s Finest Armor Set comes with the attributes of Strength, Vitality, and Defense. In order to craft this armor set, you need to get the Nidavellir Ore.

The Nidavellir Ore is unlocked as a reward for the In Service of Asgard favor. Once you have the ore you can unlock the armor set.

The Nidavellir’s Finest armor set includes the following

Nidavellir’s Finest Plackart

Nidavellir’s Finest Arm Guards

Nidavellir’s Finest Waist Guard

Enlightenment Armor Set

The Enlightenment armor set is also one of the craftable armor sets that can be unlocked during the quest Groa’s Secret. You can craft this armor in Sindri’s workshop inside the Temple of Light in Alfheim.

This armor rocks the attributes of Defense, Runic, and Strength. The set includes the following:

Spaulders of Enlightenment

Bracers of Enlightenment

Belt of Enlightenment

Sol’s Courage Armor Set

Sol’s courage armor set is yet another craftable armor set available to craft at the Brok’s Shop from the start of The Reckoning.

This is an exceptional armor set that comes equipped with the attributes of Vitality, Strength, and Defense.

Sol’s courage armor set comprises of the following components

Sol’s Spaulders of Courage

Sol’s Wraps of Courage

Sol’s Belt of Courage

Radiance Armor Set

This armor set can be found as a reward in the Legendary Chests across the overworld. It is usually found in the Secret of the Sands favor in the Alfheim Barrens.

The Radiance armor set rocks the Runic, Luck, Strength, and Defense when it comes to the attributes. This armor comes with the following items:

Shoulder Straps of Radiance

Gauntlets of Radiance

Belt of Radiance

Spiritual Armor Set

The Spiritual Armor Set rocks the cooldown, Strength, and Defense as far as the attributes are concerned. This armor set can be crafted at Brok’s Shop.

However, this armor is available after The Reckoning and comes with these items:

Spiritual Shoulder Straps

Spiritual Wraps

Spiritual Belt

Guiding Light Armor Set

The Guiding light armor is unlocked automatically during the process of completion of the favor Guiding Light in Lake of Nine, Midgard.

This armor set has the attributes of Strength, Defense, and Luck. The guiding light armor set has the following items

Breastplate of Guiding Light

Gauntlets of Guiding Light

Waist Guard of Guiding Light

Raven Tears Armor Set

The Raven Tears armor can be obtained from the Legendary Chests found at The Raven Tree in Niflheim. Do note that in order to open the chest you need to destroy Ravens.

This armor set has the attributes of Strength, Defense, and Luck. The Raven Tears armor set includes

Cuirass of Raven Tears

Bracers of Raven Tears

Girdle of Raven Tears

Lunda’s Armor Set

Lunda’s armor set is unlocked as a reward for completing Lunda’s Favor. This armor sets scales with the attributes of Strength, Runic, Defense, and Luck.

Lunda’s armor set includes

Lunda’s Lost Cuirass

Lunda’s Lost Bracers

Lunda’s Lost Belt

Mani’s Wisdom Armor Set

The Mani’s Armor Set rocks the attributes of Strength, Cooldown, Defense, and Runic. This is a craftable armor set that can be unlocked after The Word of Fate.

The Mani’s Wisdom armor set includes the following components

Mani’s Pauldron of Wisdom

Mani’s Bracers of Wisdom

Mani’s Belt of Wisdom

Undying Pyres Armor Set

The Undying Pyres Armor Set is available as a Legendary Chest reward. This armor set can be obtained after completing the Weapon Mastery, Muspelheim trial.

The armor set comes with the Strength, Defense, Runic, and Cooldown attributes. The set includes the following

Shoulder Guard of Undying Pyres

Bracers of Undying Pyres

Girdle of Undying Pyres

Fallen Stars Armor Set

The fallen star armor set can be unlocked as a reward for dumping Yellow Crystals and Shards into The Wishing Well found in the Crater in the realm of Vanaheim.

This armor set comes with the attributes of Strength, Defense, Runic, and Vitality. The set comprises of the following components

Plackart of Fallen Stars

Bracers of Fallen Stars

Waist Guard of Fallen Stars

Dragon Scaled Armor Set

The Dragon Scaled armor set is yet another craftable armor set. It requires on Dragon Claw. The dragon claw can be obtained during the Quaking Hollow favor after defeating the Crag Jaw.

The dragon-scaled armor set has the attributes of Strength and Defense. The Dragon Scaled set consists of the following components

Dragon Scaled Breastplate

Dragon Scaled Bracers

Dragon Scaled Girdle

Hunter’s Armor Set

The Hunter’s Armor Set requires a total of 3x Hunter’s Brands. You can obtain 1x Hunter’s Brands each from the following favors In Plain Sight, Nocturnal Predator, and The Untamed Fury.

Once you have the Hunter’s Brands, you can proceed to craft the Hunter’s Armor Set that rocks the Strength, Defense, and Cooldown attributes.

The Hunter’s Armor Set consists of the following components.

Hunter’s Pauldron

Hunter’s Gauntlets

Hunter’s Belt

Steinbjorn Armor Set

The Steinbjorn Armor Set rocks when it comes to defense. This armor requires Slumber Stones to craft. You need around 4x Slumber Stones.

You can obtain the Slumber Stones by awakening and defeating the Stone Trolls throughout the Nine Realms.

The Steinbjorn Armor Set has the following items

Steinbjorn Plackart

Steinbjorn Gauntlets

Steinbjorn Waist Guard

Giptumadr’s Armor Set

The Giptumadr’s Armor Set is a craftable armor set that can be crafted in the workshop after The Word of Fate. This armor has the attributes of Strength, Defense, Runic, and Luck.

This armor set comes with the following components:

Giptumadr’s Breastplate

Giptumadr’s Gauntlets

Giptumadr’s Waist Guard

Surtr’s Scorched Armor Set

The Surtr’s Scorched Armor Set is unlocked as a reward for completing Crucible Challenges in Musphelheim. This armor set has the attributes of Vitality, Strength, and Defense.

The armor set has the following components.

Surtr’s Scorched Cuirass

Surtr’s Scorched Arm

Surtr’s Scorched Girdle

Berserker Armor Set

The Berserker Armor Set is unlocked as a reward for completing the Fit For a King favor. This set rocks the following attributes: Defense, Runic, Cooldown, Strength, Vitality, and Luck.

This armor set includes the following

Berserker Cuirass

Berserker Gauntlets

Berserker Waist Guard

Fate Breaker Armor Set

The Fate Breaker armor set is automatically unlocked at the start of the final story mission, The Realms at War.

When it comes to the question of attributes, this armor set rocks Vitality, Strength, and Defense. The armor set includes the following components

Fate Breaker Shoulder Guard

Fate Breaker Wraps

Fate Breaker Belt

Atreus Armor Sets

Survival Garb

The Survival Grab armor set is the default armor for Atreus and is unlocked at the beginning game by itself.

Jötnar’s Champion Garb

Jötnar’s armor set is found in the region Jotunheim. To be precise, this armor set is found in Angrboda’s Treehouse.

You can find this armor in the cabinet in the Angrboda’s Treehouse. Angrboda will point out to the cabinet and you only have to go and grab the armor.

Brother’s Brand Vestment

The Brother’s Brand Vestment armor is unlocked automatically at the end of Surviving Fimbulwinter

Aesir Uniform

The Aesir Uniform can be found in Asgard during the main quest The Runaway. All you need is to inspect the cabinet in Atreus’ room and you’ll find the Aesir Uniform there.

Fate Breaker Tunic

The Fate Breaker Tunic can be unlocked automatically at the beginning of the final story mission, The Realms at War.

Freya Armor Sets

Agony’s Promise Tunic

The Agony’s Promise Tunic armor is the by-default armor of Freya as she joins Kratos as his companion.

Regal Vanir Garments

The Regal Vanir Garments armor is obtained as a reward for completing Freya’s Missing Peace favor in the Vanir Shrine region of Vanaheim realm.

Tattered Witch Frock

The Tattered Witch Frock armor is an armor for Freya and it is yet known how to obtain this armor.

Warrior’s Battledress

The Warrior’s Battledress is yet another armor for Freya and as of now, it is not revealed how to obtain it.

Fate Breaker Tunic

This Freya armor is unlocked automatically at the start of the final story mission, The Realms at War.

The Queen’s Armor

The Queen’s Armor for Freya is unlocked as a reward for completing the favor, The Crucible.