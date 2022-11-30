God Of War: Ragnarok Odin’s Ravens Locations

Odin’s Ravens are scouring every realm in God of War: Ragnarok as both his eyes and ears. They are also one of the many collectibles in the game and part of a side quest called The Eyes of Odin.

There are a total of 48 Ravens across all of the realms in God of War: Ragnarok. You need to find and kill all of them to open six Legendary Chests in Niflheim as well as for a 100 percent completion playthrough.

Niflheim Chest No. Ravens Needed To Unlock Rewards Chest 1 6x Ravens Girdle of Raven Tears Chest 2 12x Ravens Bracers of Raven Tears Chest 3 18x Ravens Cuirass of Raven Tears Chest 4 28x Ravens Breath of Thamur Heavy Runic Attack Chest 5 38x Ravens Meteoric Slam Heavy Runic Attack Chest 6 48x Ravens The Finger of Ruin Heavy Runic Attack

Do note that you will not be able to completely explore each realm the first time. That means some of Odin’s Ravens are going to be inaccessible at the start.

You need to complete some of the mainline story quests as well as favors to open the way forward. This includes the Forging Destiny and The Reckoning quests, and the Song of the Sands and the Return of the River favors.

Depending on the realm, completing these quests/favors will allow you to access the earlier locked areas and get to the remaining Ravens.

The following guide will tell you how and where to find all of Odin’s Ravens across all seven realms in God of War: Ragnarok.

Where to find Odin’s Ravens in Svartalfheim

Aurvangar Wetlands Raven location

When you first arrive in Svartalfheim, spot a mushroom-like rock formation left of the boat dock. The first Raven will be perched on top of it.

Nidavellir Raven location

Head to the marketplace from the docks. This is the same location where you first met Sindri and where there is a giant statue of Odin.

Spot the water wheel in the marketplace left of the Odin statue. There is a Raven on the right of it.

The Watchtower Raven location

Head west from the Mystic Gateway and climb the wall to reach the Watchtower. Take a left and move around to the side of the tower to catch the Raven in its flight.

Notice the large trees on the left of the Watchtower. Face them (south) and get ready. The Raven will fly towards you from the bottom right of the screen.

Radsvinn’s Rig Raven location

This is probably the easiest Raven to get in God of War: Ragnarok. Head straight from the starting area and climb the first two walls to get on the wooden platform around the furnace tower.

There is a crane on your left. The Raven will be sitting on a hook hanging from its end.

Althjof’s Rig Raven location

This is another Raven that you can easily find in God of War: Ragnarok. Climb the gold chain from the dock and look to your left.

The Raven will be hiding beneath the wooden platforms. Get it through the broken planks.

Lyngbakr Island Raven location

Getting this Raven will require some effort. After clearing the marked area, head through the iron gate to grab a lava rock on the left.

Now, head back, jump across the gap, and lob the lava rock at the yellow crystal rocks to open the way. Swing across and crawl through the space on the right.

When you reach the end, look to your right for the Raven.

The Forge Raven location 1

This is the same location where you first arrived after exiting the train car. Position yourself on the edge of the balcony so that you are facing north, right at the mountain. Wait a while and a Raven will swoop at you over the wooden walkway.

The Forge Raven Location 2

Head into the cave and then through the little crack in the wall on the left. As soon as you came out into the open, a Raven will be perched on the other side of the mountain.

Jarnsmida Pitmines Raven location

From the opening area, make your way below by climbing down the gold chain. Then simply look towards the mine as shown below. The Raven will be flying over the lake.

The Applecore Raven location

Make your way to the end of the Applecore until you see a water trough. Use your axe to freeze the trough so that Atreus can jam some rocks.

Now look towards your right and freeze the second water trough. This will raise a grappling point. Swing across until you come to the wooden door. Look to your left to find the Raven.

Alberich Hollow Raven location

Use the lava rock to destroy the yellow crystals blocking your path. Go straight and look above the ledge to your left for the Raven.

Alberich Island Raven Location 1

Climb the wooden platform in the starting area and then follow the trail to the right.

Destroy the green barriers on the left to open the way. Look over the edge of the cliff and the first Raven in the area will swoop in.

Alberich Island Raven Location 2

Now, for the next Raven, you need to do several tasks. Firstly, follow the same trail below after taking the first Raven. Destroy the boulder in the water to free the water wheel.

Head back up and swing across to the new platform below. Swing across the water again.

Climb the little step and then look to your immediate right. There will be a hole in the rocks. You will see the last Raven through it.

Where to find Odin’s Ravens in Alfheim

The Strond Raven location

Start climbing the ledges before dropping down when you see the Light of Alfheim. Follow the path through the ruins before spotting a circular entrance on the other side. Look to your left to find the first Raven in God of War: Ragnarok perched on the branch of a dead tree.

Temple of Light Raven location 1

Reach the marked location and follow the spiral stairs to the top. Before heading into the entrance archway on the first floor, though, drop to the left.

Go straight and take the first right. You will find a Raven behind a grilled door. There is no way through except for a hole at the top of the door.

You need to deflect your axe from the pillar on the left to get the Raven.

Temple of Light Raven location 2

Once you have formed the Light Bridge by pushing down two statues, follow the curving stairs to the next room. Look to your left to find one of Odin’s Ravens on a balcony.

The Canyons Raven location

Climb the cliff all the way to the top. This is where you can access Sindri’s shop and the Gulon sled that takes you into The Barrens.

When you reach the top, look to your right and you will spot Odin’s Raven swooping over the campfire.

The Barrens Raven location 1

Head west to the marked location and spot the Raven sitting on a dead tree. This will be near a small, open building of sorts that contains a Legendary Chest.

The Barrens Raven location 2

There is a giant skeleton of a dragon-like creature located in the northeast part of the Barrens. Head over there and then look inside its right eye socket. There will be Raven inside.

The Forbidden Sands Raven location 1

Head to the southwestern area of the Forbidden Sands to find a troll statue. The first of Odin’s Raven is sitting on the rocks behind this statue.

The Forbidden Sands Raven location 2

Find the Freyr statue in the northwest section of the desert. Position yourself on top of the light bridge and wait for the Raven to fly around the left of the statue to give you an easy target.

The Forbidden Sands Raven location 3

The third Raven is located on top of the large rock formation near the Forbidden Sands’ tunnel entrance. Circle around to the back of the rock formation to find the Raven. Make sure to aim your axe above the Raven due to the distance.

The Forbidden Sands Raven location 4

The last Raven in the Forbidden Sands can prove to be a difficult find. If you have completed the Song of the Sands favor, the sand blocking the entrance to the Elven Sanctum below will be cleared.

Make your way to the Elven Sanctuary in the northeast corner of the area. Destroy the cracked section at the bottom to reveal a crawl space.

Head through to find yourself in the basement of the sanctuary. Look to the left to find the Raven flying around.

Where to find Odin’s Ravens in Vanaheim

The Southern Wilds Raven location

Make your way north from the first Mystic Gateway in the starting area of the Southern Wilds. When you reach the giant tree, take a left and go through the archway to find Odin’s Raven flying over the pond.

Freyr’s Camp Raven location

After leaving the camp, take a left from the fork to find the Raven sitting on a tree branch straight ahead.

Pilgrim’s Landing Raven location

Reach the ruined building on the northern shoreline of the River Delta and the end of Pilgrim’s Landing in God of War: Ragnarok. Use a Sigil Arrow on the torch to clear the bramble before using your Leviathan Axe to lower the drawbridge.

After clearing the area ahead, look for the strange chandelier hanging from the tree on the right. Use your axe to free the chandelier and then use your blades to swing it to the right to ignite its right-hand torch.

Next, use Sigil Bubbles to ignite the left-hand torch and use your blades to swing the chandelier to the left. This will ignite a torch on top of the bramble on the left. Fire a Sigil Arrow to clear the way forward.

Lower the second drawbridge and head inside. Look through the archway left of the Legendary Treasure to find the next Raven.

The Veiled Passage Raven location

Set sail from the marked location and head right into the tunnel. Get out once you reach the end of the river. Turn around and look at the roof over the water. You will find a Raven in an opening in the rocks.

The River Delta Raven location

To get to this Raven, you will need to climb the Cliffside Ruins and use the Ruin Slate to enter Goddess Falls. Make your way through the Veiled Passage and after exiting the tunnel, climb the gold chain down.

Take a left from the Lore Marker and you will spot the Raven perched on a tree below.

Goddess Falls Raven location

You will spot Odin’s Raven flying around in the area but to get in range, you will have to climb to the top of Goddess Falls. When you reach the top, wait for the Raven to fly past you.

Eastern Barri Woods Raven location

Destroy the cracked wall on the right of the fork and head through the tunnel. When you get into the clearing, look above to your right to find another one of Odin’s Ravens perched inside a hole in the tree.

The Abandoned Village Raven location

This is a rather easy Raven to find. When you start chasing the thief in the Great Hall, you will have to defeat a couple of Einherjar enemies. When you get into the clearing where you need to set up a swing pole, look to your left to find Odin’s Raven in God of War: Ragnarok.

The Plains Raven location 1

You will find another Odin’s Raven close to Brok’s workshop in the northeastern corner of the Plains. Look right of the massive skeleton-like bridge to find the Raven sitting on a cliff near a tree.

The Plains Raven location 2

You now need to head to the western half of the Plains. Odin’s Raven is perched on a cliff west of the frozen lightning bolt. That’s another collectible in God of War: Ragnarok.

The Plains Raven location 3

Head to the main lake area in the western half of the Plains. Find and jump across the fallen stone column and drop down the cliff. There is a cave with a deep gorge on your left. Look inside to find Odin’s Raven.

The Plains Raven location 4

Now, from the same spot, jump across the gap in the cave and swing your way back outside. Climb the wall ahead and look below from the edge of the cliff.

Another Odin’s Raven will be just below you on the left side of the cliff.

The Plains Raven location 5

The last Raven in the Plains can only be found at night, so you will need to use a Celestial Altar to change the time. Make your way through the gate north of the lake.

Take a right at the fork and go through the opening in the wall to enter The Crimson Dead’s arena. Keep going left of the arena and you will find the Raven in a pit.

The Jungle Raven location

Odin’s Raven can be found in the northeastern corner of the Jungle, the same area where you encounter the Ogre.

If you have completed the Return of the River favor, the chasms will be flooded and you will be able to sail to where the Ogre is. When you reach there, enter the arena and find the Raven on the southern wall.

The Sinkholes Raven location

The last Odin’s Raven in Vanaheim can be found in the arena where you fight The Ash Tyrant. When you have managed to open the way to Ash’s lair, you will find the Raven perched on the left-hand wall over the river.

You will sail past the Raven and get out at the shore at the end of the river. Make your way to the edge of the shore on the right and use your spear to get the bird.

Where to find Odin’s Ravens in Midgard

Lake of Nine Raven location 1

Make your way to the Oarsmen in the eastern part of the Lake of Nine. From here, head towards the Raider Hideout Cave which is also located in the same part of the region.

If you travel east along the outer walls of the Raider Cave, you will find Odin’s Raven sitting on top of the cave wall.

Lake of Nine Raven location 2

To get the second Odin’s Raven, you need to travel to the center of the Lake of Nine which is located west of the King’s Grave. Head towards Lake Tyr’s and start traveling counterclockwise on the outside.

Odin’s Raven will be found between the wooden ledge and the ice wall at the southern end.

The Derelict Outpost Raven location 1

You can easily find this Raven by traveling to the east of the Derelict Outpost. Using a sled, head southwest on the ice. You need to dismount and travel on foot after reaching the fallen wooden beam.

After jumping ahead of the wooden beam, you need to turn left. The Odin’s Raven can be found sitting inside the broken wooden roof.

The Derelict Outpost Raven location 2

After collecting the Lore Marker Blodugr Stein, head west to the broken crane. Hit the right flap of the crane with the axe to turn it to the mid position. The top end of the crane will act as the Grappling Point for you to jump to the other side.

Head northwest and you will find Odin’s Raven sitting on top of the small pole.

The Oarsmen Raven location

You first need to defeat the Stalker boss and his buddies which are located on the left side of the Nornir Chest in the region.

You then need to head to the starting point of the Oarsmen. You will be in the middle of the frozen lake, and you need to start traveling North until you reach the stone that blocks your path.

Lift the stone and travel east in the Cave Entrance. Climb the stone wall on the back side of the cave and get out. Grab the golden chain to climb one more time and you will find a statue of the Masthead.

The Odin’s Raven will be sitting on the side of the cliff near this statue.

Well of Urd Raven location

Close the Hel-Tear and then defeat the Raider at the marked location. Once the area is cleared, you will come across a stone wall. Climb this stone wall by carefully picking all the Grappling Points.

As soon as you will reach the top part of the cliff, you will find Odin’s Raven sitting on the East Mountain peak. Throw the axe to collect this Odin’s Raven.

Where to find Odin’s Ravens in Helheim

Helgrind Raven location 1

The first Odin’s Raven is easy to find. Reach the Mystic Gateway in Helgrind and then make your way to the edge of the cliff. Look over the rubble and you will see the Raven making circles.

You will need to use your spear to get the bird due to the increased range. Wait until Odin’s Raven circles to the right-most pillar near you before throwing your spear.

Helgrind Raven location 2

There is another one of Odin’s Ravens located nearby. After you have gotten the first Raven, travel north from the same location in Helgrind to find a lore marker just above the Mystic Gateway on the map. The Raven is right above the lore marker.

Where to find Odin’s Ravens in Muspelheim

Burning Cliffs Raven location

From the Mystic Gateway location marked on the map, drop down from the left edge of the cliff and head into the tunnel on the right. Drop into the room with the Legendary Chest.

Now, facing the chest, look to your right to spot Odin’s Raven. Make sure to clear the room before getting the Raven.

Surtr’s Forge Raven location

The second Odin’s Raven of Muspelheim, also the final Raven of God of War: Ragnarok, can be found in Surtr’s Forge.

Use the zip line to enter the Forge area and then take the winding stone stairs in the north. When you reach the top, look towards the rocks to see the Raven perched in an archway in the cliff.